A Nigerian man who supports Liverpool has shared an "emergency" tactical message ahead of the Champions League clash against PSG

He recalled a previous match where Liverpool won narrowly, crediting goalkeeper Alisson Becker for making crucial saves

The fan advised the team to adopt a particular strategy, urging them to play smart and focus on surviving the match

A Nigerian man has shared a tactical message to Liverpool FC ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The man, identified as @iemstevo on TikTok, posted a video just hours before the highly anticipated quarter-final match, expressing both concern and hope for his team, Liverpool.

A Nigerian man sends a tactical message to Liverpool ahead of their match against PSG. Photo credit: @iemstevo/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the video, the man admitted feeling anxious about Liverpool’s chances of winning. Though a supporter, he questioned their current form while still holding on to hope that the team could deliver a surprise performance.

He recalled a previous encounter between both teams, noting how Liverpool managed to secure a narrow win despite being under intense pressure. According to him, goalkeeper Alisson Becker played a crucial role in that match with several key saves.

UCL: Man shares tactic for Liverpool

The man, however, expressed worry that some of the players who made the difference in that game might not be available for the upcoming fixture, raising doubts about Liverpool’s ability to replicate such performance.

UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Liverpool. Photo credit: @iemstevo/TikTok

Source: UGC

He said:

Last season, Paris Saint-Germain 'pressed' Liverpool for a living. Bro, those guys created so many chances I couldn't even stop counting—almost 25 chances in their home. Yet, Liverpool won them 1-0. You know what happened in that match? Alisson Becker did almost 14 saves from every angle. And today, Alisson Becker is not going to be available.

Despite his concerns, he urged the team to show determination and play with discipline. He advised the players to adopt a more defensive and tactical approach, focusing on survival rather than attacking recklessly.

He added:

"So today, I just hope that Liverpool can actually do some 'proper cooking.' This is not me giving you a pre-match analysis, no. This is just me telling you as a Liverpool fan: Liverpool, you have to 'cook' today. You have to play for the badge. You have to do everything you can. If it is to sit deep, you sit deep. See, in the Champions League, you play for survival. You play to remain in the game. You don't play to show the world that you know how to play football. Do you get?

That is the reason why I was very angry last season in the second leg when you came out with full force to attack when you were already leading 1-0. Bro, this is the Champions League! Use Jose Mourinho’s pattern. Counter-attack, sit deep, do not—see, do not open the back! Cover spaces, cover grounds.

There is no way these guys will actually win if Liverpool can actually get even if it’s a goalless draw in this first leg. I tell you, Paris Saint-Germain will likely go home. In the Champions League, it is not all about if you know how to play football; it is simply if you can actually remain in the game for longer. That is how the Champions League works."

Watch the man's massage to Liverpool FC in the video below:

Cat predicts PSG vs Liverpool quarter-finals match

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a famous "Oracle Cat" predicted the outcome of the match between PSG and Liverpool.

The cat chose the supposed winner of the match after walking around bowls labelled with both teams.

Source: Legit.ng