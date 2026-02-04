Aidan O'Connell's wife, Jael, a former collegiate volleyball player, is the powerhouse behind the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback. From their Purdue love story, sparked through faith and volleyball courts to cheering courtside amid packed schedules, she keeps their family thriving. Jael and Aidan have been married for over three years.

Key takeaways

Jael Marie Johnson is a former collegiate athlete who played volleyball as a middle blocker for the Purdue Boilermakers.

for the She earned the 2018 Gatorade Indiana Volleyball Player of the Year Award .

. Jael graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences.

with a degree in Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences. Jael met Aidan in 2018 and got married on 30 July 2022 at Evan's Venue in Spencer, Indiana.

Profile summary

Real name Jael Marie Johnson Other name Jael O'Connell Gender Female Date of birth 4 June 1999 Age 26 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Mooresville, Indiana, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light brown Mother Lisa Johnson Father Steve Johnson Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Aidan O'Connell School Avon High School University Purdue University Profession Former collegiate volleyball player

Get to know Aidan O'Connell's wife, Jael

Jael Marie Johnson, now Jael O'Connell, was born on 4 June 1999 in Mooresville, Indiana, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Jael grew up in a close-knit family as the daughter of Lisa and Steve Johnson. She shared her childhood with her two brothers, Jacob and Jared.

After graduating from Avon High School, Jael O'Connell joined Purdue University. While there, she played volleyball while pursuing a degree in Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences.

Jael also minored in Human Development and Family Studies. She also gained hands-on experience as an undergraduate at the Huber Motor Speech Lab.

Why is Jael O'Connell famous?

Jael O'Connell is a former collegiate athlete who played volleyball for Purdue University's Boilermakers. She earned the 2018 Gatorade Indiana Volleyball Player of the Year Award.

However, Jael is often in the spotlight as Aidan O' Connell's wife. Aidan is a prominent NFL quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. She maintains a low profile and is not active on social media.

Inside Jael O'Connell and Aidan O'Connell's marriage

Jael and Aidan O'Connell's relationship began at Purdue University in 2018, where they first crossed paths through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. What started as a friendship between a freshman, Jael, and a sophomore, Aidan, eventually blossomed into a relationship in the summer of 2019. Aidan revealed to The Exponent in 2022:

Through FCA, we saw each other regularly, and we’d hang out in group settings. Our relationship just blossomed into occasional ice cream and things like that. We then started dating the summer after my freshman year.

The sports personality proposed on 29 January 2022 at Jael's grandmother's lakeside home in Indiana. Aidan told The Exponent:

I knew the whole time and had planned for the proposal to be at Jael’s grandma’s house. She lives on a cool little lake, and I had a photographer set up rose petals on the dock with some pictures.

They tied the knot seven months later on 30 July 2022 at Evan's Venue in Spencer, Indiana. Jael has been supporting Aidan's football career, and they live together in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, with their dog, Harper.

FAQs

Who is Aidan O'Connell? Aidan is an American professional football player who plays as a quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL. Who is Aidan O'Connell's wife, Jael? She is a former college volleyball player at Purdue University. Aidan O'Connell's wife's nationality? Jael is an American national. What is Aidan O'Connell's wife's age? Jael is 26 years old as of January 2026. She was born on 4 June 1999, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. Where is Jael O'Connell from? The former athlete was born in Mooresville, Indiana, but currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. What is Aidan O'Connell's wife's height? She is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. How did Jael and Aidan O'Connell meet? The two met at Purdue University through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Aidan O'Connell's wife, Jael, cheers the NFL stars' game triumphs while nurturing their growing world at home, proving true partnership knows no sidelines. The two are college sweethearts who met at Purdue University. Jael played collegiate volleyball while pursuing a degree in Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences.

