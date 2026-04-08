A lady who has 34 books written by Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide and the chancellor of Covenant University, has flaunted them on social media

The lady showcased her collection of Oyedepo's books in response to those who insinuate that she does not read or question how many of the cleric's books she owns

Her large collection of Oyedepo's books impressed internet users, with some mentioning other authors, whose books they amass in large numbers

A Nigerian lady has earned the admiration of internet users after showcasing 34 of Bishop David Oyedepo's books she owns.

"POV: When someone asks how many of Bishop Oyedepo's books I have," she captioned her TikTok video.

A lady shows off her collection of Bishop David Oyedepo's books. Photo Credit: @kingtori95, Facebook/Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Source: TikTok

Lady's impressive collection of Oyedepo's books

In her TikTok post, the lady, @kingtori95, showed off her books authored by Oyedepo one after the other by placing them on a bed.

Her display was also in response to those who assume that she does not read. The lady sought to demonstrate that she is not just a voracious reader, but a fan of Oyedepo's literary work.

Some of the books include Understanding Divine Direction, the Wisdom that Works, Winning Invisible Battles, Understanding the Anointing, Breaking Financial Hardship, Understanding the Power of Praise, The Miracle Meal, and In Pursuit of Vision.

Social media users were impressed by the lady's collection of Oyedepo's books.

A lady shows people 34 books written by Bishop Oyedepo, which she owns. Photo Credit: @kingtori95, Facebook/Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Bishop Oyedepo's books: Lady's display stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's display below:

EC_FORTUNEZ said:

"People dey read o, I have probably 5 of his books and some other books but you literally have everything he published."

global✨📍💯 said:

"This is really impressive and it's a big relief in this age and time ✨."

Emmanuel Samuel said:

"Winning invisible battle and wisdom that works got me on my feet tho 💯 2012 till now, huge difference."

JESUSISABLE said:

"What Born to Win did to me ehhh, my destiny can't even recover from. Just that this my banking Job is really affecting my SPRITUAL life."

IMM🌍RT@L said:

"Please I heard him talked about the one that says Satan get lost,can you summarize it for me?"

zobalinda said:

"Joyce Meyer is my own. I have that woman book like 20 or more than."

Ajie Ndubuisi Charles said:

"I am a Winner, but I barely read his books. I prefer Dr Myles Munroe's books instead."

Oyedepo's new tithe teaching sparks debate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Oyedepo's new teaching on tithe had ignited a debate on social media.

In a video from his recent Sunday sermon, Oyedepo posed a series of questions to his congregation. He suggested that some believers may never fully understand the spiritual significance of tithing, likening it to the biblical examples of Abraham and Lazarus.

According to him, every believer is ordained to enjoy “riches in glory on the earth,” but God allows individuals to make choices that shape their destiny. He emphasised that life presents options such as poverty or plenty, begging or giving, struggling or shining, and that believers must consciously choose the path they want to follow. His remarks have drawn mixed reactions online, with some praising the message as a reminder of biblical principles, while others criticised it.

Source: Legit.ng