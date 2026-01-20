Jackie Redmond's husband, Emmett Blois, and their beautiful life together
Jackie Redmond's husband, Emmett Blois, is a Canadian television personality and fitness entrepreneur from Gore, Nova Scotia. He is well-known for his appearances on Big Brother Canada Season 1 and The Amazing Race Canada 4. Emmet and Jackie got engaged in 2020 and married in 2021.
Profile summary
Full name
Jackie Redmond
Emmett Blois
Gender
Female
Male
Date of birth
12 April 1987
21 January 1988
Age
38 years old (as of 2026)
38 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Aries
Aquarius
Place of birth
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Gore, Nova Scotia, Canada
Current residence
Gore, Nova Scotia, Canada
Gore, Nova Scotia, Canada
Nationality
Canadian
Canadian
Ethnicity
White
White
Religion
Christianity
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Straight
Height in inches
5'5''
N/A
Height in centimetres
168
N/A
Weight in pounds
115
N/A
Weight in kilograms
52
N/A
Hair colour
Brown
Brown
Eye colour
Blue
Brown
Father
Steve Redmond
Barron
Mother
N/A
Debbie Blois
Siblings
Marcy Redmond
Beau, Michael, Willem
Marital status
Married
Married
Spouse
Emmett Blois
Jackie Redmond
Education
University of Guelph-Humber
Hants North Rural High, Saint Mary’s University in Halifax
Profession
Sports broadcaster, TV host
Fitness trainer, reality TV personality, rafting guide, sports commentator
X (Twitter)
N/A
Who is Jackie Redmond's husband, Emmett Blois?
Jackie Redmond, the Canadian sports broadcaster for NHL, MLB, and WWE, is married to Emmett Blois, a reality TV personality and fitness entrepreneur. Emmett Blois was born on 21 January 1988 and raised in the rural community of Gore, Hants County, Nova Scotia.
He is the son of Barron and Debbie Blois. Emmett Blois gained national recognition as a contestant on the first season of the reality show Big Brother Canada in 2013, where he finished in third place. He later appeared on The Amazing Race Canada 4 alongside his former partner, Jillian MacLaughlin, finishing as runners-up. Blois is also a fitness trainer and the founder of The Barn Fitness in Elmsdale, Nova Scotia.
Inside Emmett Blois and Jackie Redmond’s relationship
Emmett Blois and Jackie Redmond have been in a relationship for several years and are currently married. They are known for their shared love of sports, fitness, and adventure. Below is a look at their relationship timeline.
2014: Emmett Blois and Jackie Redmond meet through a mutual friend
Jackie Redmond and Emmett Blois first met in 2014 through a mutual friend, a Big Brother Canada Season 1 contestant, Peter Brown. Brown invited Redmond to a baseball game, where she was introduced to Blois.
Following their initial meeting, the pair became friends and stayed in touch through messages and calls before they began dating. At the time, they were in a long-distance relationship and often FaceTimed while Jackie lived in New Jersey for her job with the NHL Network.
August 2019: Emmett Blois and Jackie Redmond move in together
In a YouTube video posted on 2 August 2019, Jackie Redmond and Emmett Blois announced they had moved into a shared home after being in a long-distance relationship. They stated they relied heavily on FaceTime to stay connected before the move.
November 2020: Emmett Blois proposes to Jackie Redmond
In November 2020, Emmett Blois proposed to Jackie Redmond at a family cottage in Nova Scotia, a location chosen because it was where they had spent their first weekend together as a couple.
Following the engagement, Blois joked that he accidentally placed the ring on the wrong hand during the initial proposal. Via an Instagram post, he wrote:
Yes, I put it on the wrong hand, but....did I ever pick the right girl! Words don’t describe how lucky and excited I am to start this new journey with you!
Following the proposal, Blois organised a surprise celebration at their home, where they were joined by friends and family. The couple documented the entire event in a YouTube video, which was shared on Jackie Redmond's YouTube channel.
September 2021: Emmett Blois and Jackie Redmond tie the knot
Jackie Redmond and Emmett Blois were officially married in September 2021. The ceremony took place approximately ten months after their November 2020 engagement. The couple held their wedding in Nova Scotia, where they also reside.
Emmett took to Instagram to announce the news, writing:
Put er into high gear this weekend! Gathered all the people I care about under one tent, and married the girl of my dreams right next to my first love - my ’68! Thanks to everyone who came out and spent the day with us. It meant the world to us to get married on our own property surrounded by everyone we love!
FAQs
- Who is Jackie Redmond of WWE married to? Jackie Redmond is married to Emmett Blois.
- Who is Emmett Blois? He is a Canadian reality TV personality and fitness entrepreneur, best known for competing on Big Brother Canada Season 1 and The Amazing Race Canada Season 4.
- Where is Emmett Blois from? He was born in Gore, Nova Scotia, Canada.
- How old is Emmett Blois? The reality television personality is 38 years old as of 2026. He was born on 21 January 1988.
- Are Emmett and Jackie still together? As of early 2026, they are still together and frequently share updates on their life in Nova Scotia.
- Is Jackie Redmond single? The Canadian sports broadcaster is not single. She is currently married.
- When did Emmett Blois and Jackie Redmond’s wedding take place? They were married in September 2021, approximately one year after their engagement in late 2020.
- Where does Emmett Blois live now? Emmett currently resides in Nova Scotia, Canada, where he runs a rafting business and plays competitive pickleball.
Jackie Redmond’s husband, Emmett Blois, is a former Big Brother Canada contestant and fitness entrepreneur. The couple met through fellow Big Brother alumnus Peter Brown, got engaged in 2020, and married in 2021. Blois is frequently seen supporting Redmond’s career and operates The Barn Fitness in Elmsdale, Nova Scotia.
