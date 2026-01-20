Jackie Redmond's husband, Emmett Blois, and their beautiful life together

Jackie Redmond's husband, Emmett Blois, is a Canadian television personality and fitness entrepreneur from Gore, Nova Scotia. He is well-known for his appearances on Big Brother Canada Season 1 and The Amazing Race Canada 4. Emmet and Jackie got engaged in 2020 and married in 2021.

Jackie Redmond with her husband, Emmett Blois, in Nova Scotia in September 2021. Photo: @emmett_blois on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Emmett Blois and Jackie Redmond met through a mutual friend , Big Brother Canada contestant Peter Brown, at a baseball game in Canada.

, contestant Peter Brown, at a baseball game in Canada. They became engaged in 2020 and married in 2021 .

and . Emmet was a contestant on Big Brother Canada Season 1 and The Amazing Race Canada Season 4.

and Similar to his wife, Emmett is deeply involved in sports and outdoor activities, including hockey, pickleball, and rafting.

Profile summary

Full name Jackie Redmond Emmett Blois Gender Female Male Date of birth 12 April 1987 21 January 1988 Age 38 years old (as of 2026) 38 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aries Aquarius Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Gore, Nova Scotia, Canada Current residence Gore, Nova Scotia, Canada Gore, Nova Scotia, Canada Nationality Canadian Canadian Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 5'5'' N/A Height in centimetres 168 N/A Weight in pounds 115 N/A Weight in kilograms 52 N/A Hair colour Brown Brown Eye colour Blue Brown Father Steve Redmond Barron Mother N/A Debbie Blois Siblings Marcy Redmond Beau, Michael, Willem Marital status Married Married Spouse Emmett Blois Jackie Redmond Education University of Guelph-Humber Hants North Rural High, Saint Mary’s University in Halifax Profession Sports broadcaster, TV host Fitness trainer, reality TV personality, rafting guide, sports commentator Instagram @jackieredmond @emmett_blois X (Twitter) @Jackie_Redmond N/A

Who is Jackie Redmond's husband, Emmett Blois?

Jackie Redmond, the Canadian sports broadcaster for NHL, MLB, and WWE, is married to Emmett Blois, a reality TV personality and fitness entrepreneur. Emmett Blois was born on 21 January 1988 and raised in the rural community of Gore, Hants County, Nova Scotia.

He is the son of Barron and Debbie Blois. Emmett Blois gained national recognition as a contestant on the first season of the reality show Big Brother Canada in 2013, where he finished in third place. He later appeared on The Amazing Race Canada 4 alongside his former partner, Jillian MacLaughlin, finishing as runners-up. Blois is also a fitness trainer and the founder of The Barn Fitness in Elmsdale, Nova Scotia.

Jackie Redmond with her husband, Emmett Blois in Nova Scotia on 28 December 2020. Photo: @emmett_blois on Instagram (modified by author)

Inside Emmett Blois and Jackie Redmond’s relationship

Emmett Blois and Jackie Redmond have been in a relationship for several years and are currently married. They are known for their shared love of sports, fitness, and adventure. Below is a look at their relationship timeline.

2014: Emmett Blois and Jackie Redmond meet through a mutual friend

Jackie Redmond and Emmett Blois first met in 2014 through a mutual friend, a Big Brother Canada Season 1 contestant, Peter Brown. Brown invited Redmond to a baseball game, where she was introduced to Blois.

Following their initial meeting, the pair became friends and stayed in touch through messages and calls before they began dating. At the time, they were in a long-distance relationship and often FaceTimed while Jackie lived in New Jersey for her job with the NHL Network.

Jackie Redmond and Emmett Blois in Nova Scotia on 27 June 2020. Photo: @emmett_blois on Instagram (modified by author)

August 2019: Emmett Blois and Jackie Redmond move in together

In a YouTube video posted on 2 August 2019, Jackie Redmond and Emmett Blois announced they had moved into a shared home after being in a long-distance relationship. They stated they relied heavily on FaceTime to stay connected before the move.

November 2020: Emmett Blois proposes to Jackie Redmond

In November 2020, Emmett Blois proposed to Jackie Redmond at a family cottage in Nova Scotia, a location chosen because it was where they had spent their first weekend together as a couple.

Following the engagement, Blois joked that he accidentally placed the ring on the wrong hand during the initial proposal. Via an Instagram post, he wrote:

Yes, I put it on the wrong hand, but....did I ever pick the right girl! Words don’t describe how lucky and excited I am to start this new journey with you!

Jackie Redmond with her husband, Emmett Blois, in Nova Scotia. Photo: @emmett_blois on Instagram (modified by author)

Following the proposal, Blois organised a surprise celebration at their home, where they were joined by friends and family. The couple documented the entire event in a YouTube video, which was shared on Jackie Redmond's YouTube channel.

September 2021: Emmett Blois and Jackie Redmond tie the knot

Jackie Redmond and Emmett Blois were officially married in September 2021. The ceremony took place approximately ten months after their November 2020 engagement. The couple held their wedding in Nova Scotia, where they also reside.

Emmett took to Instagram to announce the news, writing:

Put er into high gear this weekend! Gathered all the people I care about under one tent, and married the girl of my dreams right next to my first love - my ’68! Thanks to everyone who came out and spent the day with us. It meant the world to us to get married on our own property surrounded by everyone we love!

Jackie Redmond with her husband, Emmett Blois, in London, Ontario. Photo: @emmett_blois on Instagram (modified by author)

FAQs

Who is Jackie Redmond of WWE married to? Jackie Redmond is married to Emmett Blois. Who is Emmett Blois? He is a Canadian reality TV personality and fitness entrepreneur, best known for competing on Big Brother Canada Season 1 and The Amazing Race Canada Season 4. Where is Emmett Blois from? He was born in Gore, Nova Scotia, Canada. How old is Emmett Blois? The reality television personality is 38 years old as of 2026. He was born on 21 January 1988. Are Emmett and Jackie still together? As of early 2026, they are still together and frequently share updates on their life in Nova Scotia. Is Jackie Redmond single? The Canadian sports broadcaster is not single. She is currently married. When did Emmett Blois and Jackie Redmond’s wedding take place? They were married in September 2021, approximately one year after their engagement in late 2020. Where does Emmett Blois live now? Emmett currently resides in Nova Scotia, Canada, where he runs a rafting business and plays competitive pickleball.

Jackie Redmond’s husband, Emmett Blois, is a former Big Brother Canada contestant and fitness entrepreneur. The couple met through fellow Big Brother alumnus Peter Brown, got engaged in 2020, and married in 2021. Blois is frequently seen supporting Redmond’s career and operates The Barn Fitness in Elmsdale, Nova Scotia.

