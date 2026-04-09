Jarvis has shared what happened to the car her lover, Peller, gifted her on her last birthday a few months ago

In the video, she claimed to have spent almost a million naira repairing it and added that she had to change the car’s colour

Peller’s reaction to her story got fans rolling on the floor as they flooded the comments about the couple

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, has reacted to what happened to the car he gifted his lover, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, on her birthday.

The content creator had surprised Jarvis a few months ago with her dream car on her last birthday.

Reactions as Jarvis calls Peller’s car gift a liability, shares what happened to it. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

He shared a video showing how the car was delivered to his house and Jarvis’s reaction when it was presented to her.

In a video circulating on social media, the couple was seen live-streaming and chatting about the car.

According to Jarvis, the car has become a liability because she spent almost a million naira repairing it.

She added that a few days after Peller gave her the car, it was involved in an accident, and she had to fix it.

Jarvis and Peller speak about birthday car gift. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

She also revealed that she had changed the car’s colour and had kept it a secret from him.

Peller reacts to Jarvis’s story

Reacting, Peller told Jarvis in Pidgin, “Na only God go punish her small”, for wrecking the car he gifted her.

He added that it was good she didn’t tell him sooner and accused her of lying about the car’s colour.

Fans react to the couple's video

Fans of the two lovebirds were rolling in stitches over the video. Some noted that Peller might be heartbroken with the way Jarvis was treating him.

Others blamed the content creator, saying he should have first checked if Jarvis was okay after the accident.

Many fans also suggested that the couple might be creating drama just to trend. It is worth recalling that Peller had an accident last year after threatening to end it all due to issues in his relationship with Jarvis.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Peller, Jarvis' video

Reacting, fans shared their take on the two lovers. Here are comments below:

@godsonben22 commented:

"Peller doesnt have a family to advise him?What is he doing with a very manipulative girl three years his senior that is using him."

@andyokoro_ reacted:

"Peller go cry, I don talk am before, I’m still waiting, if you like say I be hater, na you know… She say she get accident, first question a reasonable person should ask is hope you weren’t hurt, you concern na the Benz."

@ zennywinny said:

"When there's no love, nothing u do will ever be enough. But continue with the content. Some people find ur content entertaining."

@muse_love2025 reacted:

"These 2 are no longer trending again...as before. They are trying so hard."

@sakariyauabdullateef29 shared:

"I just love two of them they Sabi create drama."

@ chi.naza.Ekpere shared:

"My baby na God go punish u small."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring; however, she stated that it was just a promise ring she got from the TikToker.

Reacting to her outburst in a video, he lambasted her and told her fans what to do about their engagement; he also questioned her actions.

Source: Legit.ng