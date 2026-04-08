Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the ongoing feud between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez in a viral video online

The singer and the disc jockey had an altercation at a club, as a video surfaced online and attracted reactions

What he said about his arch-enemy, Burna Boy, trended as fans shared their take on his utterance

Billionaire businessman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has reacted to the ongoing feud between Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and Wizkid’s associate, DJ Tunez.

Social media has been abuzz after a viral video of the disc jockey and Burna Boy surfaced online, attracting a wave of reactions from fans.

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest shades Burna Boy, links him to Diddy Photo credit@buranboygram/@cubanachefpriest/@seancombs

Source: Instagram

Amid the trend, an old video of Davido also resurfaced online, where he spoke about the rivalry between the three top artists.

In his reaction, the businessman threw subtle shade at American rapper Sean Combs, better known as Diddy. According to him, he never knew there was a “towel” after “oil,” linking Burna Boy and Diddy together.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares ‘towel’ remark

In the caption of his viral video, Cubana Chiefpriest added that after Burna Boy would use the “oil,” the next step would be to wipe it off with a “towel.”

Using the hashtag #oilandtowelnowater, he described it as an interesting time to be alive, laughing off his statement with emojis.

The businessman was also seen wearing an expensive designer outfit while throwing shade at Burna Boy.

It is worth noting that Cubana Chiefpriest and Burna Boy have not been on good terms for a while.

Cubana Chiefpriest's video about Burnaboy trends. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The two clashed last year and exchanged heated words online, dragging each other publicly. Some of their associates were also drawn into the dispute.

Fans react to Cubana Chiefpriest’s video

Fans of both personalities shared mixed reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest’s video. While some cautioned him, others joined in mocking Burna Boy.

A few critics also called him out, urging him to resolve issues with his alleged baby mama and support their child financially.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions of fans to Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Here are comments below:

@mentorofficiall stated:

"Davido it's not necessary at all he shouldn't enter matter that doesn't concern him because he's beefing with the person involved."

@nonelikebigjay commented:

"U no go rest now until them go bring up your aza history."

@ hypeman_goskey said:

"Now Burna boy against 1m men."

@mr_dbbk wrote:

"At least anybody fit wear this one, I don get designers agbada b that."

@suregod56 stated:

"Send Helen money for Childs support, Abi sheyi your good friend no vasa you? "

@frankdon107 reacted:

"One timberland match your belle go lence. Don't play with BIG7."

Cubana Chiefpriest constructs a road in Owerri

Legit.ng reported that Chiefpriest took to his Instagram story to share videos of a road he recently constructed in his hometown.

He mentioned that he has only one house on that street, but decided to give back to the community.

The businessman also challenged his fans to reflect on what they have done in their own hometowns while offering them some advice.

Source: Legit.ng