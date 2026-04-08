A Nigerian lady has expressed her joy on social media after moving into her family's uncompleted house

In a video, she displayed the condition of the unfinished house and expressed satisfaction that she won't be paying rent anymore

Social media users who came across her video did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's excitement knew no bounds as she shared the news of moving into her family's uncompleted house on social media.

The video she posted captured the unfinished state of the property as she took her followers on a brief tour around the building.

Nigerian mum shows off her uncompleted house. Photo credit: @irresistiblejoy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady and family move into uncompleted house

@irresistiblejoy, the lady behind the heartwarming post, was so excited as she toured the premises, pointing out the various areas of the house, including the room and toilet, which lacked basic amenities like a WC.

Despite the imperfections, she was happy to have a place to call her own, free from the burden of rent.

Her joy was overwhelming, and social media users couldn't help but congratulate her on this amazing milestone.

In the clip, she expressed her trust in God and looked forward to completing the unfinished aspects of the house.

She captioned the video:

"Latest landlady in town. Even though it's uncompleted, at all at all na em bad pass. Just celebrate us. This is our room. This is our toilet, we don't even have WC yet. No more house rent. We have not done plenty things, it's still uncompleted but we're trusting in God."

Nigerian lady displays her uncompleted house. Photo credit: @irresistiblejoy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady moves into uncompleted house

The comments section on TikTok was filled with messages from well-wishers, all eager to celebrate her new chapter.

@ginigold said:

"I started like this too, though is not easy but I feel peace after packaging into my house. Congratulations sister, God will complete it for u in Jesus name. Amen."

@Omalicious said:

"It’s not easy to raise building structure to that level. But u wouldn’t have move in yet, for comfort and security purpose."

@Chef Austine said:

"Madam if I say I nor happy for you I dey lie big time, congratulations to you and your husband may God provide for you both to complete the house."

@liz_betty said:

"Congratulations oo. Naso my husband and I run go our own 2 weeks ago. the way landlord hiked rent by 350k. I told my husband since we did pop, tiles, fixed windows and door please lets go we will do the rest as time goes."

@oladipupoolaide63 commented:

"Congratulations to your ma'am, your's is even better my mom had to use her wrapper to block the holes in our first home and use her wrapper again to do window in the other apartment that wasn't complete only one room with the polour has window it will be complete inshallah my dad is now a landlord to three houses without tenants the Lord that do his own will do yours too Amin."

@DeAj’s Queen said:

"I like the way you keep saying we’re trusting in God, and God will not disappoint you. A big congratulations to you and your family, God will show himself very soon."

@olori hanxkid added:

"Congratulations to u God will send helper to complete it for u in almighty."

See the post below:

Lady erects fine building

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady excitedly celebrated becoming a houseowner and flaunted the house she built in her home country.

According to the new landlady, the house is her investment after three years of working in Lebanon.

Source: Legit.ng