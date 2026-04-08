The Strait of Hormuz has been identified as a critical global oil route, with about one fifth of the world’s oil supply passing through it daily

Rising tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel heightened concerns over possible disruptions to shipping through the narrow waterway

Alternative export routes developed by Gulf countries were noted to have limited capacity compared to the volume transported through the strait

Rising tensions in the Middle East have renewed global attention on the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway critical to international oil shipments.

Recent military action involving the United States, Israel and Iran has raised concerns that the route could be disrupted, with potential consequences for global energy supply.

Strait of Hormuz's waterway remains a key route for global crude exports. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The strait sits between Iran and Oman, linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

According to Reuters, at its narrowest point, the Iranian waterway spans about 33 kilometres, while shipping lanes in each direction are only a few kilometres wide, making it a sensitive passage for maritime traffic.

In a very poignant message by former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, in the small corridor, Iran has essentially found its neclear weapon.

He said:

"It's not clear how the truce between Washington and Tehran will play out. But one thing is certain - Iran has tested its nuclear weapons. It is called the Strait of Hormuz. Its potential is inexhaustible."

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters globally

A significant portion of the world’s oil passes through this corridor every day. Estimates show that roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption moves through the strait, making it one of the most important energy chokepoints.

Major producers in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rely heavily on the route to transport crude to international markets, especially in Asia.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates ship most of their exports through the passage.

Qatar also depends on the route for its liquefied natural gas shipments. Any disruption could trigger supply shortages and price spikes in global markets.

Efforts have been made to reduce reliance on the strait. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have developed alternative pipeline routes, though available capacity remains limited compared to the volume transported through Hormuz.

Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz following US-Israel attack. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

History of conflict and security concerns

The waterway has long been a flashpoint during periods of geopolitical tension.

During the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, both sides targeted oil tankers in what became known as the Tanker War.

Similar threats have resurfaced in recent years, with incidents involving attacks on vessels and seizures of ships linked to ongoing disputes.

Iran has previously warned it could block the strait in response to sanctions. Such a move, as seen during the freshly concluded Iran war, would have far reaching implications for global trade.

The United States maintains a naval presence in the region through its Fifth Fleet, tasked with safeguarding commercial shipping.

Reuter analysts say any closure, even for a short period, could disrupt energy markets and heighten economic uncertainty worldwide.

Trump: I don't care about international law

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump dismissed the need to follow international law as his administration presses forward with a series of forceful foreign policy actions, including a military operation in Venezuela.

Speaking to The New York Times, the United States president said only his personal judgement would restrain his conduct.

Source: Legit.ng