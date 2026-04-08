A female doctor who relocated to the United Kingdom showed her payslip as she announced her monthly salary

She also gave a breakdown of how much she spent monthly after receiving her salary, including bills, rent, tax and other expenses

Many who came across her post shared their observations after seeing her salary, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

A Nigerian lady working as a doctor in the National Health Service, United Kingdom, has shared her monthly payslip.

She showed how much she received as her monthly salary and gave a breakdown of her expenses.

A Nigerian doctor in UK shows salary payslip, gives breakdown of monthly expenses. Photo: @lifewithmoneeka

Source: TikTok

Nigerian doctor in UK shows salary payslip

Identified as @lifewithmoneeka on TikTok, the doctor’s payslip showed that her monthly salary after deductions was £3389.66.

Her TikTok post was captioned:

“Budget my monthly salary as a Less than Full Time NHS doctor. I always end up overspending on the “entertainment/going out” part… but YOLO right? Tell me one thing you always overspend on.”

Speaking about her expenses, she said:

“Bills: 665 (this is my half of our joint bills each month). Rent: £475 Electricity and gas: £77 Council tax: £66 Water: £36.5 , Broadband: £11.”

Clarifying the rent, she added;

"Yup its 950 for a 2 bed duplex and i split this with my partner. Most people think doctors earn a lot of money but we dont.

She also revealed the amount she spent on professional fees, car expenses, food and entertainment.

After all expenses, she ended up spending £2,142, while the balance of £1247 would go into a property fund.

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail UK-based Nigerian doctor's expenses

Dr Kaycee said:

"I need to know about the biscuits investment. When you pay off your AMEX, you will be saving over 2k. "Some support workers can earn as much as doctors when they work more with less stress. Some support work are soft."

wogo said:

"you deserve how much you are getting but I get half of your money and I pay nearly same amount of tax.how!!!!!!! thanks for your service ."

Amaka Casey said:

"Three networks charges me £17 and My Amazon prime is £8.99 all per month. Please what network are you using and how do I reduce my Amazon’s cost."

Boitumelo Koopedi said:

"I’m shocked by the salary."

Elijah Omorowe said:

"2 bedroom duplex £950 omo you guys are really enjoying outside London. Omo!!! Pay same price for my one room."

A Nigerian doctor in UK shows payslip and gives breakdown of monthly expenses. Photo: @lifewithmoneeka

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng