Inside Claressa Shields and Papoose's timeline, from studio cameos to soft-launch moments
Celebrity biographies

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read

Claressa Shields and Papoose's relationship has unfolded as a low-key romance that gradually captured public attention. The couple first sparked dating rumours in 2024 through quiet studio appearances and carefully timed soft-launch moments.

Claressa Shields and Papoose at The Beverly Hilton, and the two at Duggal Greenhouse
Claressa Shields and Papoose attend the EBONY Power 100 Gala, and the couple attends CultureCon 2025. Photo: John Nacion, Leon Bennett (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Claressa Shields and Papoose started dating in late 2024.
  • Their relationship became public in December 2024 following Remy Ma's announcement of her split from Papoose.
  • In July 2025, Shields revealed that she and Papoose were already planning to welcome a baby in 2026.
  • Rapper Papoose, formerly married to Remy Ma, filed for divorce in May 2025.

Profile summary

Full name

Claressa Maria Shields

Shamele Mackie

Nickname

GWOAT

Papoose

Gender

Female

Male

Date of birth

17 March 1995

5 March 1978

Age

30 years old (as of 2025)

47 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Pisces

Pisces

Place of birth

Flint, Michigan, United States

Brooklyn, New York City, United States

Current residence

Atlanta, Georgia, United States

New York City, United States

Nationality

American

American

Ethnicity

African-American

African-American

Religion

Christianity

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Straight

Height in feet

5'8"

5'11"

Height in centimetres

173

180

Weight in pounds

163

170

Weight in kilograms

74

77

Hair colour

Black

Black

Eye colour

Dark brown

Dark brown

Father

Clarence "Bo" Shields

-

Mother

Marcella Adams

Irene Mackie

Siblings

3

-

Relationship status

Dating

Dating

Partner

Papoose

Claressa Shields

Children

-

4

High School

Flint Northwestern High School

-

Profession

Professional boxer

Rapper

Instagram

@claressashields

@papoose

X

@Claressashields

-

Facebook

@claressa.shields.7

@PapoooosePapoooose

Claressa Shields and Papoose's romance timeline

Claressa Shields, the professional boxer, has been in a relationship with rapper Papoose since late 2024. Here is a detailed timeline of their romance:

2024: Claressa and Papoose meet

Claressa Shields and Papoose met in 2024 during a Shakur Stevenson boxing match, where he approached her as a fan of her work. At that point, Papoose and Remy Ma were already separated.

December 2024: Their relationship draws public attention

Rumours about Shields and Papoose gained widespread attention on social media after claims made by his estranged wife, Remy Ma. Rapper Remy alleged that Papoose had been involved in an affair and shared what she said were private text exchanges between him and Shields.

Papoose and Claressa Shields at The Roxy Cinema
Papoose and Claressa Shields attend the “Bars on Wheels”, A Journey to Save Hip Hop Visual Album Release. Photo: Johnny Nunez
Source: Getty Images

Shields later posted additional messages and addressed the situation publicly on Instagram, accusing him of allowing misleading narratives to circulate.

The American rapper responded by pushing back on the accusations and alleging that Remy had been unfaithful to him for several years with another man.

February 2025: Papoose supports Shields at a major fight

In February 2025, Papoose publicly showed his support by escorting Shields to the ring for one of her major fights. Around the same time, Shields spoke warmly about their relationship during an Instagram Live, highlighting how different and meaningful his support felt compared to her experiences. She said:

His support is very different than what I had in the past. How he speaks to me and stuff is very different. We deserve each other.

In the same month, the couple spent Valentine's Day weekend together in Hawaii, capturing moments like writing their names in the sand and enjoying other memorable experiences.

March 2025: Shields speaks openly about their relationship

Claressa Shields and Papoose at UBS Arena
Claressa Shields and Papoose attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Johnny Nunez
Source: Getty Images

Shields opened up about her relationship in an official interview on The Breakfast Club. She acknowledged the complexity of the situation but emphasized her confidence in the bond she shared with Papoose. The boxer said:

I feel very secure with him because he's proven himself to me. When someone is honest from the start, there are no secrets. It is what it is, and you either accept it or you don't. He's been truthful from the beginning.

Shields also spoke about Remy Ma, making it clear she held no hard feelings.

I don't have any ill will toward any woman, and I don't have any ill will toward her. She made her post, and that was the end of it.

July 2025: Shields shares future family plans

Claressa Shields and Papoose at UBS Arena
Claressa Shields and Papoose attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Dia Dipasupil
Source: Getty Images

Claressa Shields shared on The Pivot podcast that she and the rapper are planning to start a family, aiming to welcome their first child in 2026. She stated:

I'm going to have a baby next year. We already planned it out. After that, I'll go back to fighting, then probably have another one and repeat the cycle.

Shields also mentioned that she doesn't want to wait until her 40s to have children, as she wants to stay active and keep up with them. Claressa Shields detailed some of the preparations she's making to prepare her body and herself for motherhood.

September 2025: The couple marks their first anniversary

By September 2025, Claressa Shields and Papoose celebrated their first anniversary, marking an important milestone in a relationship that had quietly begun in late 2024. Shields posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing:

Happy 1 year anniversary @papoose! 365 days of love with my favorite person. You've been my rock, guiding me through the ups and downs. Thanks for being my partner in crime, for the laughter, advice, and endless love. You're one of a kind! Cheers to many more!

Claressa Shields and Papoose at Level South Olive
Claressa Shields and Papoose with in FGM Bespoke fur at her Wynn Records Presents: Claressa Shields Signing Celebration. Photo: Jerritt Clark
Source: Getty Images

Papoose reciprocated the affection by posting a loving anniversary message to his Olympic gold medalist girlfriend on Instagram. The caption was paired with a photo of them all dressed up at the 2025 VMAs. It read:

They say time flies when you're having fun. Can't believe it's been 1 full year already. Happy 1 year anniversary to my @claressashields.

FAQs

  1. Who are Papoose and Claressa Shields? Papoose is an American rapper, while Claressa Shields is a professional boxer and former mixed martial artist.
  2. How did Claressa Shields meet Papoose? Claressa and Papoose met in 2024 at a Shakur Stevenson boxing match, where he introduced himself as a fan.
  3. Are Papoose and Claressa Shields together? As of December 2025, the two are still dating.
  4. Are Claressa Shields and Papoose having a baby? Not yet, but the couple has said they plan to welcome their first child in 2026.
  5. What is Papoose and Claressa Shields' age difference? Their age difference is 17 years, as Papoose was born on 17 March 1995, and Claressa Shields on 5 March 1978.
  6. Is Papoose Claressa Shields' manager? The American rapper is not Claressa Shields' manager; he supports her personally but does not manage her career.
  7. Who is Papoose's ex-wife? Papoose was previously married to rapper Remy Ma, and he filed for divorce in May 2025.

Claressa Shields and Papoose's relationship began in late 2024, emerging quietly amid studio appearances and shared time together. The pair initially kept their relationship private, sharing subtle hints that sparked dating rumours.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Albert DePrisco and Lisa Niemi's relationship. Niemi and DePrisco met in mid-2012 at Niemi's birthday party through mutual friends.

After dating for a year and a half, they became engaged on Christmas Eve 2013. Lisa Niemi was married to Patrick Swayze until his death from pancreatic cancer in 2009.

