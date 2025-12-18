Inside Claressa Shields and Papoose's timeline, from studio cameos to soft-launch moments
Claressa Shields and Papoose's relationship has unfolded as a low-key romance that gradually captured public attention. The couple first sparked dating rumours in 2024 through quiet studio appearances and carefully timed soft-launch moments.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Claressa Shields and Papoose's romance timeline
- 2024: Claressa and Papoose meet
- December 2024: Their relationship draws public attention
- February 2025: Papoose supports Shields at a major fight
- March 2025: Shields speaks openly about their relationship
- July 2025: Shields shares future family plans
- September 2025: The couple marks their first anniversary
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Claressa Shields and Papoose started dating in late 2024.
- Their relationship became public in December 2024 following Remy Ma's announcement of her split from Papoose.
- In July 2025, Shields revealed that she and Papoose were already planning to welcome a baby in 2026.
- Rapper Papoose, formerly married to Remy Ma, filed for divorce in May 2025.
Profile summary
Full name
Claressa Maria Shields
Shamele Mackie
Nickname
GWOAT
Papoose
Gender
Female
Male
Date of birth
17 March 1995
5 March 1978
Age
30 years old (as of 2025)
47 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Pisces
Place of birth
Flint, Michigan, United States
Brooklyn, New York City, United States
Current residence
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
New York City, United States
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
African-American
African-American
Religion
Christianity
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Straight
Height in feet
5'8"
5'11"
Height in centimetres
173
180
Weight in pounds
163
170
Weight in kilograms
74
77
Hair colour
Black
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Dark brown
Father
Clarence "Bo" Shields
-
Mother
Marcella Adams
Irene Mackie
Siblings
3
-
Relationship status
Dating
Dating
Partner
Papoose
Claressa Shields
Children
-
4
High School
Flint Northwestern High School
-
Profession
Professional boxer
Rapper
X
-
Claressa Shields and Papoose's romance timeline
Claressa Shields, the professional boxer, has been in a relationship with rapper Papoose since late 2024. Here is a detailed timeline of their romance:
2024: Claressa and Papoose meet
Claressa Shields and Papoose met in 2024 during a Shakur Stevenson boxing match, where he approached her as a fan of her work. At that point, Papoose and Remy Ma were already separated.
December 2024: Their relationship draws public attention
Rumours about Shields and Papoose gained widespread attention on social media after claims made by his estranged wife, Remy Ma. Rapper Remy alleged that Papoose had been involved in an affair and shared what she said were private text exchanges between him and Shields.
Shields later posted additional messages and addressed the situation publicly on Instagram, accusing him of allowing misleading narratives to circulate.
The American rapper responded by pushing back on the accusations and alleging that Remy had been unfaithful to him for several years with another man.
February 2025: Papoose supports Shields at a major fight
In February 2025, Papoose publicly showed his support by escorting Shields to the ring for one of her major fights. Around the same time, Shields spoke warmly about their relationship during an Instagram Live, highlighting how different and meaningful his support felt compared to her experiences. She said:
His support is very different than what I had in the past. How he speaks to me and stuff is very different. We deserve each other.
In the same month, the couple spent Valentine's Day weekend together in Hawaii, capturing moments like writing their names in the sand and enjoying other memorable experiences.
March 2025: Shields speaks openly about their relationship
Shields opened up about her relationship in an official interview on The Breakfast Club. She acknowledged the complexity of the situation but emphasized her confidence in the bond she shared with Papoose. The boxer said:
I feel very secure with him because he's proven himself to me. When someone is honest from the start, there are no secrets. It is what it is, and you either accept it or you don't. He's been truthful from the beginning.
Shields also spoke about Remy Ma, making it clear she held no hard feelings.
I don't have any ill will toward any woman, and I don't have any ill will toward her. She made her post, and that was the end of it.
July 2025: Shields shares future family plans
Claressa Shields shared on The Pivot podcast that she and the rapper are planning to start a family, aiming to welcome their first child in 2026. She stated:
I'm going to have a baby next year. We already planned it out. After that, I'll go back to fighting, then probably have another one and repeat the cycle.
Shields also mentioned that she doesn't want to wait until her 40s to have children, as she wants to stay active and keep up with them. Claressa Shields detailed some of the preparations she's making to prepare her body and herself for motherhood.
September 2025: The couple marks their first anniversary
By September 2025, Claressa Shields and Papoose celebrated their first anniversary, marking an important milestone in a relationship that had quietly begun in late 2024. Shields posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing:
Happy 1 year anniversary @papoose! 365 days of love with my favorite person. You've been my rock, guiding me through the ups and downs. Thanks for being my partner in crime, for the laughter, advice, and endless love. You're one of a kind! Cheers to many more!
Papoose reciprocated the affection by posting a loving anniversary message to his Olympic gold medalist girlfriend on Instagram. The caption was paired with a photo of them all dressed up at the 2025 VMAs. It read:
They say time flies when you're having fun. Can't believe it's been 1 full year already. Happy 1 year anniversary to my @claressashields.
FAQs
- Who are Papoose and Claressa Shields? Papoose is an American rapper, while Claressa Shields is a professional boxer and former mixed martial artist.
- How did Claressa Shields meet Papoose? Claressa and Papoose met in 2024 at a Shakur Stevenson boxing match, where he introduced himself as a fan.
- Are Papoose and Claressa Shields together? As of December 2025, the two are still dating.
- Are Claressa Shields and Papoose having a baby? Not yet, but the couple has said they plan to welcome their first child in 2026.
- What is Papoose and Claressa Shields' age difference? Their age difference is 17 years, as Papoose was born on 17 March 1995, and Claressa Shields on 5 March 1978.
- Is Papoose Claressa Shields' manager? The American rapper is not Claressa Shields' manager; he supports her personally but does not manage her career.
- Who is Papoose's ex-wife? Papoose was previously married to rapper Remy Ma, and he filed for divorce in May 2025.
Claressa Shields and Papoose's relationship began in late 2024, emerging quietly amid studio appearances and shared time together. The pair initially kept their relationship private, sharing subtle hints that sparked dating rumours.
