Residents Speak as Terrorists Attack Army Checkpoint, Kill 3 Soldiers, Civilians In Kwara
- Residents have opened up, just as suspected terrorists attacked Dina community in Kwara, killing three soldiers and six civilians
- The locals described the chaos as heavily armed assailants overpowered military checkpoints and torched an army vehicle
- The Kwara governor has, however, visited injured soldiers and approved compensation, while locals demand urgent security reinforcements
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Residents of Dina community in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara state have fled their homes following a deadly attack by suspected terrorists that claimed the lives of three soldiers and six civilians.
Legit.ng gathered that the assailants stormed the community on April 2, launching a coordinated assault on military checkpoints before turning their weapons on residents.
According to multiple sources, the terrorists, said to be heavily armed and in large numbers, overpowered the soldiers during the initial confrontation.
Locals open up on chaos
A resident of Patigi, who identified himself simply as Illiasu, told Legit.ng that the scale of the attack left the community defenceless and deserted.
“They came in large numbers with weapons we have never seen before. The soldiers tried their best, but they were outnumbered. After attacking the checkpoint, they started shooting everywhere. People were running into the bush for safety,” he said.
He described the aftermath as devastating, noting that the once-busy community is now deserted.
“As I speak to you, there is nobody in Dina again. We have all run away. Houses have been abandoned. We are scared they may return because there is no security presence anymore,” she said.
He further revealed that the terrorists set a Nigerian Army vehicle ablaze after reportedly removing a mounted weapon from it.
A local vigilante member, who requested anonymity for security reasons, confirmed the destruction of the military asset.
“They removed the gun from the vehicle before setting it on fire. This shows they are not just criminals, they are organised and dangerous,” he said.
The incident has heightened fears among neighbouring communities, with many residents reportedly relocating to safer areas.
Kwara governor reacts
Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has visited injured soldiers receiving treatment at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.
During the visit, the governor commended the security forces for their sacrifice and pledged continued support for their operations.
“The state government will continue to support the security agencies in their national mandate,” his aide, Ibraheem Abdullateef, said in a statement.
He added that the governor approved N60 million for the families of the three fallen soldiers, as well as N5 million each for injured personnel, assuring that their medical care would be fully covered.
Residents, however, are calling for urgent reinforcement of security in the area to prevent further attacks and restore confidence among displaced families.
Watch a video of the governor's visit below
Jos attacks: Troops kill terrorists, arrest impostors
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that troops of JTF Operation Enduring Peace killed three terrorists and arrested two individuals posing as security operatives in Dutse Uku, Jos North LGA, during a late-night operation.
The arrested impostors, dressed in tactical uniforms, were caught participating in arson and orchestrating violence in the community. The military emphasised the operation counters recent allegations of complicity amid escalating insecurity in Plateau state.
Source: Legit.ng
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Atanda Omobolaji (Kwara State Correspondent) Atanda Omobolaji is an experienced journalist with more than six years of dedicated service in metro reporting. His investigative skills and commitment to ethical journalism have allowed him to shed light on critical issues affecting communities.