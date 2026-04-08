In the heat of the Wizkid-Burna Boy feud, Davido took to Instagram to share stunning visuals from his ongoing Five Tour

The DMW boss, with his reaction, seemed to suggest he is operating on a different level while his colleagues trade insults over a DJ

Despite having his own history of friction with both stars, Davido’s detached reaction has fans speculating

Nigerian singer Davido has finally spoken out amid the growing controversy involving Wizkid, Burna Boy and Wizkid’s official disc jockey, DJ Tunez, following reports of a violent clash at a Lagos nightclub.

The situation, which began late Monday night, has continued to dominate conversations online, especially after Wizkid publicly condemned the alleged attack and accused Burna Boy of celebrating afterwards.

Amid the escalating drama, Davido took to his Instagram page to share photos from his ongoing Five Tour. The singer captioned the post simply: “MR WORLDWIDE 🌎”

Davido shares stunning visuals from his ongoing Five Tour amid Wizkid and Burna Boy's fight. Photos: Davido/Wizkid/Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

The timing of the post quickly caught attention, as it came shortly after Wizkid publicly criticised Burna Boy over the nightclub incident.

Videos and eyewitness accounts circulating online showed DJ Tunez allegedly being attacked during a scuffle at a Lagos nightclub.

Witnesses claimed the disagreement escalated quickly, leaving the disc jockey beaten, knocked to the ground, and stomped by several individuals.

According to reports, about ten men wearing Timberland boots were allegedly involved in the confrontation.

The footage spread rapidly across social media, prompting reactions from fans and industry insiders.

Reacting to the incident, Wizkid described the situation as a cowardly group assault. He alleged that DJ Tunez was ganged up against by multiple individuals.

Wizkid also criticised Burna Boy for allegedly celebrating afterwards.

He referenced a viral video showing Burna Boy dancing, falling to the ground, and chanting “Ogbafia dey for ground,” which many interpreted as a jab at DJ Tunez.

The Star Boy boss went further by reviving his long-standing rivalry with Burna Boy, calling him the ultimate “Diddy babe” and continuing a history of mocking remarks aimed at the Grammy-winning singer.

Read his post here:

Reactions trail Davido's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@soso_fashioncove stated:

"Peace of mind won wound you, omo e wan wound us oooo. Yes Mr Worldwideeee"

@i_am_sir_lawrence_ wrote:

"Davido Abi nah only me notice since e don start gym e don Dey fresh"

@babatundeshosanya commented:

"BIGGEST FOREVER OBO NI SEH Last bus stop. The King of Afrobeats. 001 for a reason"

@trophy.bwoy stated:

"My OBO go just Dey laugh wetin Dey occur for the other camps chaiii

@abmarxelino4 wrote:

"We no dey fight for here . It's Afro beat and not the other way round @davido . Spreading love all the way"

Davido has had his own share of fights with Wizkid. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid acknowledge son's Islamic name

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife Balogun, recently caught the attention of social media users after revealing his Islamic name during Ramadan.

The young celebrity shared a reflective message about the holy month on his social media page, and when a user asked him to reveal his Arabic or Muslim name, Boluwatife responded simply with one name: Abdul Rahman.

Boluwatife later explained that the name was given to him by his paternal grandfather, who practises Islam, and hours after the revelation made its way across social media, Wizkid acknowledged the moment with a short post on his X account.

Source: Legit.ng