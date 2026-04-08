How many marriages has Orlando Bloom had? His full relationship history, from Kerr to Katy Perry
How many marriages has Orlando Bloom had? Orlando Bloom has been married once to Miranda Kerr. However, his romantic life has long intrigued fans, from his high-profile relationship with Katy Perry to his romantic links to Kate Bosworth and Selena Gomez. Bloom is reportedly dating Swiss model Luisa Laemmel as of 2026.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Orlando Bloom has been married once, to Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr, from 2010 to 2013.
- He was in a long-term engagement from 2019 to 2025.
- The actor has been linked to several celebrities, including Kate Bosworth and Selena Gomez.
- Bloom has two children: a son, Flynn, with Kerr, and a daughter, Daisy Dove, with Perry.
Profile summary
Full name
Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom
Gender
Male
Date of birth
13 January 1977
Age
49 years old (as of April 2026)
Place of birth
Canterbury, Kent, England
Current residence
Beverly Hills, California, United States
Nationality
British
Religion
Buddhism
Height in feet
5'11"
Height in centimetres
180
Weight in pounds
170
Weight in kilograms
77
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Sonia Constance Josephine Copeland
Father
Harry Bloom
Relationship status
Dating
Partner
Luisa Laemmel
Children
2
Profession
Actor, producer
How many marriages has Orlando Bloom had?
Miranda Kerr is widely known as Orlando Bloom's ex-wife, his only known marriage. The two began dating in 2007 and married in a private ceremony on 22 July 2010. Orlando Bloom's wife is an Australian model and Victoria's Secret Angel.
Bloom and Kerr welcomed their son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, in January 2011. However, the union was short-lived. By October 2013, the couple announced their amicable separation.
In a joint statement released at the time, Bloom and Kerr said they would remain committed to co-parenting their son. According to E! News, Miranda stated:
We both knew the relationship wasn't bringing out the best in each other. We decided to separate and always put Flynn's needs first.
Bloom and Miranda Kerr continue to co-parent their son. The Australian model moved on and married French-born American entrepreneur and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017.
Orlando Bloom's romantic timeline explored
Orlando Bloom has been involved in several high-profile romances. Though he was engaged to Katy Perry for several years, they never officially tied the knot before their reported separation. Here is a closer look at the women he has been linked to over the years.
Kate Bosworth (2002–2016)
Kate Bosworth and Orlando Bloom were in a serious relationship from roughly 2002 to 2006. The two met in 2002 while filming a Gap commercial when Bosworth was about 19 and Bloom was 25, already rising with the first Lord of the Rings film. At the time, Bosworth was gaining attention for Blue Crush, and their chemistry on set quickly turned into a romance.
Kate Bosworth and Orlando Bloom broke up and briefly reconciled a few times. In 2005, the two split as a "mutual" decision to take time apart due to work, and were later seen together again. By August 2006, rumours of a final breakup dominated media outlets.
According to Huffpost, Bosworth has since described the relationship as "too intense" for her, saying it felt all-consuming. She felt enormous pressure given their youth and fast‑rising fame.
Selena Gomez (2014–2016)
After his divorce with Miranda Kerr, OrlandoBloom was briefly linked to American actress Selena Gomez. The dating rumours gained momentum after the two were spotted together in 2014, sitting on a pavement after a show in Los Angeles.
Rumours reached a fever pitch in 2016 when they were seen looking close at a Las Vegas nightclub according to TMZ. However, neither party ever confirmed a formal relationship, and sources close to them often maintained that they were simply friends in the same social circles.
Katy Perry (2016–2025)
The most significant chapter of Bloom's recent personal life was his nine-year journey with Katy Perry. The pair first sparked a flame at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016.
Bloom and Perry's relationship was not without challenges. In 2017, the couple actually had a brief separation. At the time, sources suggested they needed space due to busy schedules and personal growth.
According to People, Perry later revealed that they "weren't really in it from day one" because she had yet to do "real work" on herself. Bloom, on the other hand, had just completed a period of celibacy and personal growth.
After a year apart, they reconciled in 2018 and became engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.
Despite their long engagement, the wedding was repeatedly postponed. First, due to the pandemic, and later, due to shifting schedules. In July 2025, the two confirmed they had ended their engagement to focus on co-parenting. A souce close to the paid told Us Weekly:
Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable. It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is, of course, upset but relieved not to have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.
Katy Perry was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. The American singer-songwriter has moved on and is reportedly dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Luisa Laemmel (2026)
As of early 2026, Bloom has been linked to 28-year-old Swiss model Luisa Laemmel. According to The Sun, the two were spotted together at the Super Bowl in February 2026. They reportedly spent time together on vacation in Switzerland in March 2026. A source told The Sun:
Orlando and Luisa have been quietly seeing each other for several months.
FAQs
- Who is Orlando Bloom? He is an English actor best known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and Pirates of the Caribbean.
- How many marriages has Orlando Bloom had? He has been married once, to Australian top model Miranda Kerr.
- Is Miranda Kerr still married to Orlando Bloom? The two finalised their divorce in 2013.
- Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom still married? They were engaged for six years but never married before splitting in 2025.
- Why did Orlando and Katy split? Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly split amicably due to their demanding careers and differences in personal style.
- Does Orlando Bloom have children? The American actor has a son, Flynn, born in 2011, and a daughter, Daisy Dove, born in 2020.
- Did Selena Gomez date Orlando Bloom? Although there were rumours that the two briefly dated, neither Orlando nor Selena Gomez confirmed a relationship.
- Is Orlando Bloom single now? Orlando is not single as of 2026. He is dating model, Luisa Laemmel.
Orlando Bloom has been married once, to Australian model Miranda Kerr. The English actor was engaged to Katy Perry and is currently dating model Luisa Laemmel. Bloom is father to two children: son Flynn with Kerr and daughter Daisy Dove with Perry.
Legit.ng published a post about Usher's girlfriends' history. People have always been interested in the women Usher has dated. The American singer has dated multiple women and has been married twice.
Usher's love life shows how he has grown over time, from his early relationships with celebrities like Chilli and Naomi Campbell. The singer was married to Tameka Foster and Grace Miguel, and shares four kids with both women.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.