Belusochukwu Michael Enwere withdraws from Imo East Senatorial race to promote party unity and progress

Enwere expresses gratitude to President Tinubu, Governor Uzodimma, and supporters for their unwavering support

Former aspirant urges supporters to maintain peace and unity following his withdrawal from the senatorial contest

An aspirant for the Imo East Senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Belusochukwu Michael Enwere, has withdrawn from the race ahead of the party’s primary election.

Enwere announced his withdrawal in a statement cited by Legit.ng, dated May 17, saying the decision followed extensive consultations with his family, supporters, political associates and party leaders.

Imo East APC Hopeful Pulls Out of Senatorial Race, Announces Next Action

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“After wide consultations with my family, supporters, political associates, and leaders of our great party, I have decided to step down from the contest for the Imo East Senatorial seat,” he said.

APC hopeful explains his decision

The APC hopeful explained that his withdrawal was aimed at promoting peace, unity and progress within the party and the senatorial district.

“This decision was not easy, but it was taken in the interest of peace, unity, and the progress of our people,” he stated.

Although he did not disclose whether he would back another aspirant, Enwere stressed that he remained committed to the advancement of Imo East and the growth of the APC.

“I remain committed to the development of our senatorial zone and will continue to contribute positively to the growth of our party and society,” he added.

Aspirant appreciates Tinubu, Uzodimma and supporters

Enwere also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and the APC leadership for the support he received during the contest.

“I sincerely appreciate Mr President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR; my Governor, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma and our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the opportunity and support given to me throughout this process,” he said.

He equally thanked his supporters for standing by him throughout the campaign period.

“To everyone who believed in my vision, encouraged me, and stood by me throughout this journey, I sincerely thank you all,” he said.

Supporters urged to remain calm

The former aspirant urged his followers to remain peaceful and united despite his withdrawal from the race.

“I urge all my supporters to remain calm, united, and continue supporting the collective interest of our people,” he said.

Gbenga pulls out of APC senate race

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary scheduled for Monday, May 18, citing fears of violence and threats against his supporters.

Daniel, who is seeking another term in the Senate, has been locked in a political dispute with Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun over the APC ticket for Ogun East.

Source: Legit.ng