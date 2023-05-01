Future (rapper)’s children: how many kids does he have and with who?

Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, is a famous American rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He is widely known for his albums like I Never Liked You and High Off Life. In addition to his music career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans, with many seeking to know more about Future (rapper)'s children.

Rapper Future attends a Dinner Celebrating the Future at Mission + Market in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Future was born on 20 November 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States and had his education at Columbia High School. He rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing his debut album Pluto. Find out more about Future's kids and some insight into their lives below.

Future (rapper) and his children

How many kids does Future have? The Atlanta rapper has 8 biological children and one adopted son. Even though the American rapper has kids with eight different women, none of Future's baby mamas is married to him.

Future's kids' names are Kash, Zahir, Londyn, Prince, Reign, Hendrix, Jacobi, Paris, and Jaiden. Here are more details about his children, including their mothers.

1. Jakobi Wilburn

Jakobi Wilburn is the rapper's firstborn child. He was born on 30 June 2002. Jakobi is the son Future had in his relationship with Jessica Smith. His parents separated shortly after his birth. Like his father, Jacobi is a rapper. He has released several songs, including Bad Reception, Bricc and Pink Lemonade.

Jessica came to the limelight in 2016 after suing the rapper for child support. Jakobi Wilburn is reported to have suffered from emotional and behavioural issues that affected his performance in school. According to Jessica, her son's condition was a result of Future's neglect as a father.

2. Londyn Wilburn

Future (L) with his daughter Londyn Wilburn attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Londyn is Future's daughter from his relationship with India J. She was born on 19 March 2009 and is currently 14 years old. Even though the relationship between India J and the rapper did not work after a few years of staying together, the breakup did not affect Londyn's relationship with her father. Her Instagram page suggests she is close to her dad.

3. Prince Wilburn

Prince Wilburn is Future's son whom he had with his ex-girlfriend Brittni Mealy, an American entrepreneur. He was born on 6 October 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. His mother is the founder of Pop of Junk, a clothing company based in Atlanta.

Brittni and the American rapper had an on-and-off relationship. When they finally broke up, they began accusing each other of many things, including negligence. That said, Prince has been fortunate to spend time with his dad. For instance, before COVID-19, the rapper was always seen attending his son's birthday parties every year.

4. Future Zahir Wilburn

Zahir Wilburn, Ciara Wilson, wife of Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos, and Sienna Princess Wilson at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Zahir Wilburn was born on 19 May 2014. His mother, Ciara Wilson, an American singer, began dating Future in December 2012, and the two got engaged in October 2013. They ended their relationship three months after the birth of Zahir amid rumours of Future's infidelity.

After their separation, Ciara sued Future after the famous rapper blasted her on Twitter for denying him access to their son. They later withdrew the court case. Ciara is currently married to Russell Wilson, an American football quarterback.

5. Hendrix Wilburn

Hendrix Wilburn is Future's fifth son. His mother is Joie Chavis. Hendrix was born on 15 December 2018. The rapper and Chavis have a co-parenting agreement and appear to adhere to it. The two dated between late 2017 and May 2018. They remained friends even after their separation.

The ex-couple went on a trip to Rome during Chavis' birthday in 2019, despite the rapper being in a romantic relationship with American model Lori Harvey at the time.

6. Kash Wilburn

Kash Wilburn was born in 2015. Little is known about his mother. However, the rapper has, on many occasions, mentioned Kash's mother online and has even praised her for being there for their son. In one of his tweets, he wished Kash's mother a happy Mother's Day, referring to her as a "real one".

7. Paris Wilburn

Not much was known about Paris until 2020 when the rapper wished Paris' mom a Happy Mother's Day. However, he didn't disclose her identity in his tweet.

8. Reign Wilburn

Future's daughter Reign Wilburn. Photo: @reignwilburn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Future's youngest known biological child is Reign, whom he had with his ex-girlfriend, Eliza Seraphin. Reign was born on 19 April 2019. She is 4 years old as of 2023. Unlike his other kids, the American rapper has never mentioned her on his social media. At one point, Eliza took on Instagram to express her frustration after Future failed to wish their daughter a happy birthday.

9. Jaiden Wilburn (adopted)

Jaiden Wilburn, Stephanie Jester, Londyn Wilburn, Future, Future Zahir Wilburn and Tia Wilburn attend Free Wishes Foundation Interactive Winter Wonderland in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

When the rapper started dating India Jones, he decided to adopt her son Jaiden. Nevertheless, the popular rapper is yet to adopt Jaiden formally. Wilburn and India dated between July 2007 and November 2012.

FAQs

Who is Future? He is a well-known rapper, songwriter, and record producer from the United States. How old is Future? He is 39 years old as of 2023. He was born on 20 November 1983. How many baby mommas does Future have? There are eight of them. The ones known to the wider public are Jessica Smith, Ciara, Eliza Seraphin, India J, Joie Chavis, and Brittni Mealy. How many kids does Future have with Ciara? He has one child with Ciara named Zahir Wilburn. Does Future have ten kids? No, he has eight biological children and one adopted. Which one of Future's kids is adopted? His name is Jaiden Wilburn. Jaiden is the son of India J.

Future (rapper) has nine children in total, including his adopted son. Even though some of his baby mommas' have accused him of not providing child support to his children, he often posts tweets congratulating them for the excellent work of raising his children.

