Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the crucial Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley

Arsenal will host Burnley in a must-win game at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, May 18, 2026

The Gunners will move closer to the title if they win, but any other result will bring Manchester City in

Opta’s supercomputer has shared its prediction for the outcome of the crucial title-deciding Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley.

Arsenal will host relegated Burnley in a must-win game at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 8 PM in the penultimate match of the season.

Arsenal hosts Burnley in a crucial Premier League match. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

The result of the match will have a say in the Premier League title race as it is of huge importance to both the Gunners and rivals Manchester City.

A win for Arsenal will not seal the title, but it will move the Gunners closer; a draw or loss will shift the advantage into Manchester City's hands.

The Citizens will travel to the Vitality Stadium to face AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, as the league season nears the end.

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal vs Burnley

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has shared its prediction for the match at the Emirates Stadium tonight, and it is not surprising.

The supercomputer gives Arsenal an 86.9% chance of claiming three points in front of their home fans, which is their desired result in the title race.

Burnley has a minute 4.5% chance in 10,000 simulations of causing an upset for Arsenal, while both teams are likely to share a point at 8.6%.

The Clarets have an abysmal record against Arsenal in their 19 Premier League encounters, which tilts the advantage heavily to the Gunners' side.

They have scored only nine goals in those games, with none of those games having two goals. In their last nine final away games of the season, they have lost seven.

Arteta speaks ahead of Burnley clash

Mikel Arteta claims that Arsenal being at the top of the table is a product of their consistency over the years, but is wary of their previous curse striking again.

Arsenal led the table during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, but Manchester City, which are currently chasing them down, won the title in both seasons.

Mikel Arteta speaks about the title race ahead of Arsenal vs Burnley. Photo by Kevin Hodgson.

Source: Getty Images

“The last few years have been different. We think we've been in both positions. It's what it is. I think the fact that we've been at the top for a long time shows the level of consistency and how well the team has done,” he said as quoted by arsenal.com .

“We're still there in this league. It's where we are now. More than ever, obviously, we want to finish in that position.”

Arsenal could wrap up the title before their final day trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace if they beat Burnley and Manchester City fail to beat Bournemouth.

What Man City needs to win title

Legit.ng previously explained how Manchester City could win the Premier League title despite Arsenal holding a two-point advantage at the top of the table.

The Citizens will battle until the final day with the Gunners, but need Mikel Arteta’s side to slip up after their devastating 3-3 draw against Everton.

Source: Legit.ng