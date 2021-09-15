Joie Chavis' biography: age, ethnicity, parents, children, partner

Joie Chavis is an accomplished social media star, dancer, and beauty personality. She is passionate about fitness and health, and runs a business in that field.

What is Joie Chavis famous for? The social media star rose to fame for dating the famous rapper Bow Wow. She later dated the famed rapper Future. She hit the headlines in September 2021 for being romantically involved with Diddy. Find out more about Chavis' life in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Joie Nina Chavis

Joie Nina Chavis Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: September 27, 1988

September 27, 1988 Age: 33 (As of 2021)

33 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Torrance, California, USA

Torrance, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 37-26-38

37-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres: 94-66-97

94-66-97 Shoe size: 6

6 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark-brown

Dark-brown Mother: Mary Chavis

Mary Chavis Father: Peter Chavis

Peter Chavis Siblings: 1

1 Sister: Phatara Chavis

Phatara Chavis Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Diddy

Diddy Children: 2

2 High school: Torrance High School

Torrance High School University: University of California

University of California Profession: Social media personality, fitness and beauty personality, entrepreneur

Social media personality, fitness and beauty personality, entrepreneur Net worth: $1.2 million

$1.2 million Instagram: @joiechavis

@joiechavis YouTube: Joie in Life

Joie Chavis' biography

The Instagram star was born in Torrance, California. Joie Chavis' parents are Mary and Peter Chavis. She has a sister named Phatara.

Joie Chavis' ethnicity is African-American.

What is Joie Chavis' age?

Joie Chavis' birthday is September 27, 1988. She is 33 years old as of 2021.

Education

The Instagram model went to Torrance High School and later joined the University of California.

Career

Joie was a cheerleader in her early years. She is also a professional dancer, having received training in various types of dance. She was a backup dancer for various famed artists such as Future, Janelle Monae, Eric Bellinger, and Tank.

Chavis is currently a successful social media personality. She is most famous on Instagram, where she has a following of over 2 million. She keeps her feed constantly updated with photos of herself and her kids, as well as various brand endorsements. She also has a YouTube channel with over 147k subscribers.

The Instagram star is also an entrepreneur. She runs a health and fitness brand that aims at helping people embrace health, fitness, and wholesome life. She provides fitness programs and products related to health and fitness, such as fitness equipment, athletic apparel, and swimwear. She also has a clothing line named after her daughter Shai.

Who has Joie Chavis dated?

Based on publicly available information, Chavis has dated five people so far. She got into a relationship with Bow Wow in 2010, and they had a daughter together in 2011. They had an on-and-off relationship that ended in 2017. However, they have a functional co-parenting relationship.

Chavis is said to have dated Hit-Boy and Abou Thiam after parting ways with Bow, but both of these relationships did not last. In 2018, she dated Future and had a son with him. By the time their son was born, the pair had already gone their separate ways. However, Future attended her baby shower.

Bow Wow's baby mother recently attracted the public eye when she was spotted with rapper Diddy having a romantic moment with him. The pair was captured by paparazzi sharing moments together in Diddy's yacht in Italy. They were seen a second time taking a yacht ride and taking lunch together.

Joie Chavis' kids

The Instagram model has two children, a daughter and a son. Her daughter is named Shai Moss, born to her and her ex, Bow Wow. Her son, named Hendrix Wilburn, was born to her and Future.

Joie Chavis' daughter seems to be taking after her parents in becoming a famous internet personality. At only age 10, she is a TikTok and Instagram star with hundreds of thousands of followers.

Joie Chavis' net worth

Joie has an alleged net worth of approximately $1.2 million. That said, there is no official information on the matter. She has made her income by doing brand endorsements on Instagram and from her business.

Joe Chavis is an accomplished Instagram model, entrepreneur, and dancer. She is a mother of two children, whose fathers are famous American rappers.

