The 2027 elections are already reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape, with more than 50 sitting members of the House of Representatives set to exit

Early results from the APC primaries show a wave of defeats for incumbents, including long-serving lawmakers and party leaders

Disputes, surprises, and allegations of irregularities across several states highlight the tense road ahead as opposition parties prepare for their own contests

Before the first shot of the 2027 elections is fired, no fewer than 50 current members of Nigeria’s 10th House of Representatives will not return to the 11th House.

This follows widespread losses during the primaries across several states.

APC primaries spark tension as powerful House members lose tickets ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: NALTF/Facebook

Source: Facebook

APC primaries shake-up

According to Vanguard, at press time, at least 48 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers lost their re-election bids in primaries held nationwide over the weekend. Two legislators in Bayelsa opted out of the race to pursue higher political offices.

The number is expected to rise as APC has yet to release full results, while opposition parties such as the PDP, Labour Party, and APGA are still to conduct their primaries.

House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas (Kano) and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu (Abia) secured return tickets, but several prominent figures fell short. Professor Julius Ihonvbere, Majority Leader, lost his bid in Edo State, polling only 1,005 votes out of 7,587.

Major losses across states

- Delta State: Nicholas Mutu, in the House since 1999, lost his seat.

- Cross River State: Five of eight serving Reps, including Mike Etaba and Alex Egbona, failed to retain tickets.

- Ekiti State: Three incumbents were defeated, with challengers winning by wide margins.

- Ogun State: Five of nine serving lawmakers lost their bids, including Deputy Chief Whip Ibrahim Isiaka.

Bayelsa surprises

In Bayelsa, some incumbents retained tickets, while others stepped aside for Senate ambitions. Jude Rex Ogbuku and Jonathan Robinson Obuebite emerged victorious in Ogbia and Nembe/Brass constituencies respectively, as incumbents chose to remain with the PDP.

Tensions in Ondo

The APC primaries in Ondo State were marred by internal disputes. The seven-member election committee split, halting the declaration of results. Allegations of pressure to announce consensus candidates linked to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa deepened the crisis.

Fraud allegations in Lagos

In Lagos State, aspirant Ademola Amure described the Epe Federal Constituency primaries as “shambolic, massively flawed, and fraudulent.” Reports of gunfire, thuggery, and voter intimidation raised serious concerns about the integrity of the process.

Results pending in Osun

In Osun State, results are still being collated. However, consensus candidates have already emerged in constituencies such as Ijesa-South, Iwo, and Ede.

The primaries have set the stage for a dramatic reshaping of Nigeria’s House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 elections. With more results expected from APC and other parties, the political landscape is shifting rapidly.

Political heavyweights face defeat as APC primaries deny return tickets. Photo credit: APCng/x

Source: Twitter

Ex-minister’s son floors incumbent rep

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olumuyiwa Daramola, son of former Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Daramola, has emerged victorious in the APC primary election for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

The primary, held on Saturday across the 23 wards of the constituency, saw Daramola secure 6,547 votes, defeating the incumbent House of Representatives member, Hon. Jimi Odimayo, who polled 827 votes.

Source: Legit.ng