This is who Ed Sheeran dated before marrying Cherry Seaborn

Wondering who Ed Sheeran dated before marrying Cherry Seaborn? Over the years, he has been romantically linked to several women, including Nicole Scherzinger, Ellie Goulding, and Athina Andrelos. These relationships and rumours offer a glimpse into the singer’s romantic past before he settled down.

Ed Sheeran holds the guitar at an event (L). The singer looks on during a photoshoot (R). Photo: @teddysphotos on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ed Sheeran had several high-profile relationships before marrying Cherry Seaborn, including links to Nicole Scherzinger, Ellie Goulding, and Athina Andrelos.

Most of his dating history was private or short-lived, with some rumours never confirmed.

He ultimately chose a long-term partner in Cherry Seaborn, leading to their marriage in 2019. They prioritise privacy and family life, with the couple known to have two children.

Profile summary

Full name Edward Christopher Sheeran Gender Male Date of birth 17 February 1991 Age 35 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Halifax, West Yorkshire, England Current residence Suffolk, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Red Eye colour Blue Mother Imogen Sheeran Father John Sheeran Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Cherry Seaborn Children 2 School Thomas Mills High School Profession Singer, songwriter, guitarist, record producer Instagram @teddysphotos Facebook @EdSheeranMusic X (Twitter) @edsheeran TikTok @edsheeran

Ed Sheeran’s love life has often attracted public interest alongside his music career. Over the years, he has been linked to a handful of women, sparking both confirmed relationships and dating rumours. Here is a closer look at who Ed Sheeran dated.

Nina Nesbitt (2012)

Nina Nesbitt performs on the King Tut's stage during day three of TRNSMT Festival 2025 at Glasgow Green in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti

The Shape of You singer had a brief relationship with Nina Nesbitt, a Scottish singer and musician, in 2012. They reportedly met in Edinburgh during Sheeran’s Scotland tour when Nesbitt was in the early stages of her career. Sheeran even dedicated his single Nina from the album X to his then-girlfriend.

Nina Nesbitt and Ed Sheeran’s relationship was short-lived, ending within the year. Following their breakup, Nesbitt has struggled to free herself from his shadow, especially being labelled Ed Sheeran’s ex-girlfriend. She reportedly said on a podcast:

Obviously, Sheeran gave me amazing opportunities of touring with him and everything, and I’m really super grateful for that. But on the other hand, I was like, ‘Oh’… I think I’ve had to fight that for so long. Articles about my albums mentioning Sheeran and being described as someone’s ex are just so disheartening after all the work and years that I’ve put into it.

Ellie Goulding (2013)

Ellie Goulding visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Ellie Goulding is an English singer and songwriter best known for songs such as My Blood, Hate Me, and Love Me Like You Do. She was reportedly romantically linked to Ed Sheeran in 2013, with their relationship said to have ended after allegations that she cheated on him with Niall Horan of the boy band One Direction.

Following the alleged incident, Sheeran released his single Don’t, which many believed was inspired by Goulding’s supposed involvement with Horan. However, the singer later clarified that the song was not about either of them.

Despite the controversy, Goulding and Sheeran are said to be on good terms today. Reflecting on the episode in an interview with the Daily Mail, she said:

I can laugh about it now, but it changed things for me. Every day, I get comments about this stupid teenage situation. It was nothing, and it was private, and it caused me such a huge amount of grief, and I resent it.

Athina Andrelos (2014–2015)

Athina Andrelos enjoys a drink at a restaurant in Crouch Hill. Photo: @athinaandrelos on Instagram (modified by author)

Ed Sheeran and Athina Andrelos dated from around 2014 to early 2015, during the peak of the singer’s Multiply era. At the time, Athina worked as a food team production assistant at The Jamie Oliver Group and was not part of the entertainment industry, a contrast that suited Ed’s preference for keeping his personal life private.

Their relationship reportedly faced challenges as Athina grew uneasy about Ed’s close friendship with Taylor Swift. Breakup rumours began circulating after the 2015 BRIT Awards, and the English singer later confirmed the split in an interview with Australian radio station KIIS 1065.

It was alleged that the relationship ended due to Ed’s excessive drinking and an incident involving a woman who repeatedly approached them at the BRIT Awards after-party. However, Athina later clarified that the issue was not his fame but how he handled other people, particularly women, seeking his attention during nights out.

Nicole Scherzinger (2015)

Nicole Scherzinger relaxes on the beach close to her hotel after officially naming P&O Cruises' newest ship, Arvia, in a world-first beachside ceremony in Bridgetown, Barbados. Photo: James D. Morgan

Nicole Scherzinger is an American singer, actress, and television personality best known as a member of the R&B and pop group the Pussycat Dolls from 2003 to 2010. Rumours linking her romantically to Ed Sheeran surfaced in 2015, shortly after her split from Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, whom she dated from 2007 to 2015.

Even before the speculation, Scherzinger and Sheeran were known to be close friends, and their bond appeared to strengthen after her breakup. However, the Thinking Out Loud singer quickly shut down the rumours, telling E! News that their relationship was strictly platonic.

He added that despite playful pressure from family members about marriage, both were focused on their careers and content with the way things were.

Barbara Palvin (2015)

Barbara Palvin attends the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: @realbarbarapalvin on Instagram (modified by author)

Ed Sheeran and Barbara Palvin, a Hungarian model and actress, sparked dating rumours in March 2015 after they were spotted partying together in Sydney during the singer’s Australian tour. Despite the speculation, neither of them ever confirmed whether their connection was romantic.

Amelia Dimoldenberg (2021)

Amelia Dimoldenberg looks on in the Haas F1 garage during Sprint qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Spa, Belgium. Photo: Peter Fox

Ed Sheeran and Amelia Dimoldenberg sparked dating rumours after the singer appeared on an episode of her YouTube series Chicken Shop Date in 2021. Their playful on-screen chemistry led many viewers to speculate that there might be more than just friendship, with Dimoldenberg seemingly hinting at romantic interest.

However, the rumours were unfounded. The episode followed the show’s scripted, comedic format, and Dimoldenberg did not have genuine romantic feelings for the singer. At the time, Sheeran was already married to Cherry Seaborn, putting any speculation to rest.

Phoebe Dynevor (2025)

Phoebe Dynevor attends the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships 2025 at Rio Grande Park in Aspen, Colorado. Photo: Greg Doherty

After the release of the music video for his single Camera, speculation arose that Ed Sheeran and Phoebe Dynevor might be romantically involved. The rumours stemmed from Dynevor’s romantic on-screen role, in which she portrayed the singer’s wife, Cherry Seaborn, who chose not to appear in the video.

Sheeran later clarified Dynevor’s involvement, firmly dispelling any suggestion of a real-life romance. Explaining the decision, he said:

But as you guys know, we are an intensely private couple, and some things we wanted to keep just for us. So, I recreated a few key moments of our relationship for the music video with the wonderful Phoebe Dynevor.

Is Ed Sheeran married?

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: JMEnternational

Ed Sheeran is married to Cherry Seaborn, his childhood friend. They reportedly began dating in 2015 after reconnecting while he was living in New York. Their long-standing friendship gradually turned romantic, and the couple kept their relationship largely out of the public eye.

Sheeran and Seaborn tied the knot in January 2019, opting for a private wedding attended by close friends and family. Since then, they have welcomed two daughters together.

Their first child, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, was born in August 2020, followed by their second daughter, Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran, in May 2022. Despite Sheeran’s global fame, the couple continues to prioritise privacy while raising their family.

FAQs

How many people has Ed Sheeran dated? The singer has been romantically linked to several women over the years, particularly between 2011 and 2015. However, the exact number of his past relationships is unknown. Did Ed Sheeran date Nicole Scherzinger? Although rumours emerged in 2015, he publicly dismissed them, explaining that he and Nicole Scherzinger were close friends with a purely platonic relationship. Did Selena Gomez date Ed Sheeran? They have never dated and are long-time friends and collaborators, having worked together on music projects. Who is Ed Sheeran’s most notable ex-girlfriend? Athina Andrelos is widely considered Ed Sheeran’s most notable ex-girlfriend. Their relationship coincided with his Multiply era and reportedly inspired some of his songwriting. Who are Ed Sheeran's wife and kids? He is married to Cherry Seaborn, and the couple shares two daughters, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran. What was the nature of Ed Sheeran’s relationship with Phoebe Dynevor? They had a professional relationship, as she appeared in his Camera music video, portraying his wife as part of a creative choice to maintain privacy.

Ed Sheeran’s romantic past shows a mix of friendships, flings, and public speculation. While he dated a few high-profile women, most of his relationships remained private. Ultimately, he found lasting love with Cherry Seaborn, with whom he now shares a family.

