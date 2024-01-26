Ed Sheeran’s children: what is known about the singer’s kids?

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been making waves in the music industry since rising to fame in 2011. He is recognised for hits such as Shape of You, Perfect Deut, and Thinking Out Loud. Additionally, he is a family man. Who are Ed Sheeran’s children?

Edward Christopher Sheeran has been passionate about music since childhood but began his professional career in 2011. He has won multiple awards, including a Primetime Emmy, but with all the fame, not much is known about his family. He is a husband and a father. Here is all about Ed Sheeran’s children.

Who is Ed Sheeran?

He was born Edward Christopher Sheeran on 17 February 1991 to his parents, Imogen and John Sheeran, in Halifax, England, United Kingdom. He grew up in Framlingham, Suffolk, and has an older brother, Matthew Sheeran. His brother is a music composer.

Ed Sheeran completed his high school education at Thomas Mills High School before he proceeded to Access Creative College. He received an honorary doctorate from the University Campus Suffolk for his outstanding contribution to music.

He commenced his music career at 20 when he released his first single, The A Team. He has seven studio albums with numerous songs, helping him win multiple musical awards, including four Grammy Awards.

Ed Sheeran’s children

How many children does Ed Sheeran have? The Perfect Deut singer is a father of two daughters, whom he had with his wife, Cherry Seaborn. He hardly posts their photos online, making it challenging to find their photos. Learn more about the kids below:

1. Lyra Antarctica

The British artist became a first-time father when his eldest daughter was born on 31 August 2020. Ed Sheeran’s first child's name is Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. She is three years old as of January 2024. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

During his interview with Lorraine Kelly, the singer revealed he and his wife wanted a unique, uncommon name for their first child, unlike his name, which is popular. They chose Lyra for the first name. The couple also considered a place they had never visited and settled on Antarctica for her second name.

2. Jupiter Seaborn

Ed Sheeran’s baby number 2 is Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran. The singer announced the arrival of the fourth member of his family via an Instagram post on 19 May 2022. She is a year old as of January 2024, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What happened to Ed Sheeran's wife and baby? While she was pregnant with her second child, she was diagnosed with cancer, but the doctors could not remove the tumour until she delivered the baby. His wife, Cherry, is a cancer survivor. The singer dedicated the song, Welcome to the World, to his second daughter, Jupiter.

Who is the mother of Ed Sheeran’s children?

The singer’s wife and mother of his two children is Cherry Seaborn. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a manager at the accounting firm Deloitte in London, England.

Cherry and Ed have known each other since childhood but reportedly started their romantic relationship in 2015. They got engaged in 2017 before secretly exchanging marriage vows in December 2018. The couple has been married for approximately five years but has known each other longer.

Ed Sheeran’s children are Lyra Antarctica and Jupiter Seaborn. The multi-Grammy award-winning singer's children were born from his marriage to Cherry Seaborn. The singer has kept his children away from social media and has not shared any of their pictures since they were born.

