All of Rohan Marley's children and their mothers, untangled and explained

I can produce man, I’m a productive guy. But now, I’m very settled in life, and I find the right person for me, and I’m moving on like that, so it’s good... I feel like I have a lot of children that I need now to build them, build their characters, build leaders, and have my own little army.

That was Rohan Marley's response during an interview with Dancehall Magazine when asked about his family. He has 12 children, including Zion David, Selah, John Nesta, Nico, and Eden Marley. Rohan Marley’s children have pursued diverse paths in music, modelling, sports, and activism. His most notable partners are Lauryn Hill, Geraldine Khawly, and Barbara Fialho.

Lauryn Hill, Rohan Marley, and family pose backstage at the hit musical "Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark" on Broadway at The Foxwoods Theater in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Rohan Marley became a first-time father on 5 January 1994 when he welcomed Eden Marley with his first wife, Geraldine Khawly.

when he welcomed Eden Marley with his first wife, Geraldine Khawly. He has acknowledged having 12 children: two with his first wife, Geraldine Khawly , five with American singer Lauryn Hil l, one with his second wife, Brazilian model Barbara Fialho , and four with unknown partners.

, five with American singer l, one with his second wife, Brazilian model , and four with unknown partners. Bob Marley’s son is currently in a relationship with Cuban-American model, designer, and television personality Maytee Martinez.

Profile summary

Full name Rohan Anthony Marley Gender Male Date of birth 19 May 1972 Age 53 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Kingston, Jamaica Current residence Kingston, Jamaica Nationality Jamaican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Rastafarian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 205 Weight in kilograms 93 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Janet Hunt Father Bob Marley Siblings 10 Relationship status Dating Partner Maytee Martinez Children 12 School Miami Palmetto Senior High School College University of Miami Profession Businessman, former football player Instagram @romarley Facebook @romarley1930 X (Twitter) @Romarley

Get to know all of Rohan Marley’s children

Rohan Marley is widely reported to be the father of 12 children. While not all of them live public lives, several have gained recognition due to their talents and the influence of the Marley legacy. Here is a closer look at Rohan Marley’s known children, beginning from the eldest to the youngest.

Eden Marley

Eden Marley and her family take a photo on a staircase (L). She attends an event alongside her husband and father (R). Photo: @edenmarley on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Eden is Rohan Marley’s first child, born on 5 January 1994, from his first marriage to Geraldine Khawly. She is an attorney, having completed her law studies at Hofstra University in New York. As the eldest child, she is actively involved in managing all aspects of the family affairs.

In 2015, Eden founded the Garden of Eden Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to empowering women and youth by fostering self-esteem and self-worth through the arts, education, and sustainable community initiatives.

In an interview with Kavita Channe, she described herself as a blend of her mother’s sharp business acumen and her father’s deep passion for art.

Nicolas Rohan Marley

Nico Marley hugs his mother during a celebration (L). He poses for a photo with his father and son (R). Photo: @nico2marley on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Born on 5 January 1995, Nicolas is Rohan Marley’s second child and eldest son from his marriage to Geraldine Khawly. He attended Cypress Bay High School before enrolling at Tulane University, where he played college football as a linebacker for the Tulane Green Wave.

In 2017, Nico Marley signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent, although he was released later that year. Since then, he has transitioned into entrepreneurship and currently serves as the manager of his singer and rapper sibling, YG Marley.

Zion David Marley

Zion Marley (L) attends an entertainment event. Photo: @ziondmarley on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zion is the first child of Rohan Marley and multi-award-winning singer Lauryn Hill. Born on 3 August 1997, he hails from the famous Marley family but has carved out his own identity in the music industry as a singer. Some of his notable songs include Best of Me, Marching, Premature Paradise, and In the Sky.

Selah Louise Marley

Selah Marley poses during different modelling photoshoots. Photo: @romilux, @coccoyou on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Selah is the eldest daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley. She was born on 12 November 1998 in Miami, Florida, and has built a successful career as a professional model.

Represented by Next Management, Selah began modelling in 2011 after being featured in Teen Vogue and has since appeared in major fashion publications, including Dazed, Elle, and CR Fashion Book.

In addition to modelling, Selah has pursued music and released several singles, such as Here to Stay, Genesis, Bottled, and 500 Days. Her growing influence in fashion and entertainment was further recognised in 2017, when she was featured on the Maxim Hot 100 list.

Joshua Omaru Marley

Rohan Marley's son, Joshua, poses during a photoshoot. Photo: @ygmarley on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Joshua Omaru Marley, popularly known by his stage name YG Marley, is one of Bob Marley’s grandchildren, carrying on the family’s musical legacy. He is the son of Rohan Marley and Lauryn Hill, born on 5 December 2001 in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

YG Marley is an American singer and songwriter, with popular songs including Awuke, Survival, and Never Let You Go. He is also reportedly a father to a son, Caleb Messiah Marley, who was born in July 2021.

John Nesta Marley

Rohan Marley's son, John Nesta Marley, looks on as he poses in different photos. Photo: @johnnyycash on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

John Nesta Marley is one of the sons of Rohan Marley and Lauryn Hill. He was born on 23 June 2003 in New Jersey, United States. His parents’ relationship ended when he was eight years old, and he later pursued his undergraduate studies at St. John’s University in New York.

John has ventured into modelling, making his debut in 2019 when he represented the spring menswear collection for The Brooklyn Circus. He has also collaborated with the New York–based fashion brand Rag & Bone.

Sarah Marley

Rohan Marley and Lauryn Hill's daughter, Sarah Marley, appears at different events. Photo: @whoissaramarley on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sarah Marley is the youngest child Rohan Marley shares with Lauryn Hill. She was born on 2 January 2008 in South Orange, New Jersey, United States. Reportedly, she plays basketball and runs track.

Unlike her older siblings, Sarah maintains a private life, and little is publicly known about her career or personal activities.

Maria Cedella Marley

Rohan Marley and Barbara Fialho's daughter, Maria Cedella Marley, reads a children's book while sitting on a concrete surface. Photo: @cedellamarley on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rohan Marley and Brazilian model Barbara Fialho’s brief marriage produced one child, Maria Cedella Marley, born on 2 August 2019. Not much is known about her, as she is still young, but occasionally, her parents share her photos on social media, especially on her birthdays.

Rohan Marley’s other kids

Bob Marley’s son is also the father of four children, whose mothers have not been publicly identified. Although he occasionally shares photos and videos of them on social media, Rohan Marley has kept their mothers’ identities private.

These children include his son Berhane-Sol, born on 2 March 2022, a son named Aiden, and a daughter named Zoe. He is also reported to have another child, whose details have not been publicly disclosed.

Meet the mothers of Rohan Marley’s children

Rohan Marley’s children were born to different mothers, reflecting his relationships over the years. With his first wife, Geraldine Khawly, whom he married between 1993 and 1996, Rohan welcomed two children: Eden and Nicolas.

Mothers of Rohan Marley's children (L to R): Geradine Khawly, Lauryn Hill, and Barbara Fialho. Photo: @nico2marley, @londonlikelagos, @barbara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although they never married, his most high-profile relationship was with American singer and songwriter Lauryn Hill. Their on-and-off relationship spanned more than a decade before ending in 2011 and resulted in five children: Zion David, Selah Louise, Joshua Omaru, John Nesta, and Sarah.

In 2019, Rohan married Brazilian model and singer Barbara Fialho. The marriage was short-lived and ended in 2020, but the former couple welcomed a daughter, Maria Cedella.

Rohan Marley has also been romantically linked to several other women. However, the mothers of his children, Berhane-Sol, Aiden, and Zoe, have remained private and have not been publicly identified.

Is Rohan Marley single now?

Rohan Marley and his girlfriend, model Maytee Martinez, enjoy a moment together. Photo: @mayteemartinez on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rohan Marley has been romantically linked to Cuban-American model Maytee Martinez. The two were first seen together at a film premiere in January 2024 and have since then attended other public events together. They have also not been shy about sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media.

Maytee Martinez is a well-known model and media personality who has worked with major fashion brands and appeared in publications and TV projects throughout her career.

FAQs

How many children does Rohan Marley have? He has at least 12 children from different relationships, though some details about a few of his children remain private. How many kids do Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley have together? He shares five children with the American singer. Their children are Zion David, Selah Louise, Joshua Omaru, John Nesta, and Sarah. Are Rohan and Lauryn still together? After a long on-and-off relationship, they officially ended things for good in 2011, bringing their romance to a close. How long were Lauryn Hill and Rohan together? Their relationship began when they met in the 1990s and reportedly ended in 2011, spanning over a decade. How many kids did Rohan Marley have with his first wife? The former couple shares two children, Eden and Nicolas. He married Geraldine Khawly in 1993 and divorced in 1996. What happened between Rohan Marley and Barbara Fialho? His marriage to the Brazilian model and singer in 2019 was short-lived, ending in 2020. They have a daughter named Maria Cedella. Are all Rohan Marley’s children into music? Not all of his children are involved in music. Some, like Zion David, Joshua Omaru, and Selah Louise, have pursued music, while others focus on modelling or lead private lives. Who is Rohan Marley's girlfriend? He is currently in a relationship with Maytee Martinez, a Cuban-American model, designer, and television personality.

Rohan Marley’s children showcase the legacy of his family across different fields. Several have made their mark in music and modelling, following in the footsteps of the Marley name. While some enjoy the spotlight, others maintain a private life away from public attention.

