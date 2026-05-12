A Paris-based fashion designer has called out Ghanaian actress and designer Nana Akua Addo over her cathedral outfit to the AMVCA

The movie star was one of the best-dressed celebrities at the event, which took place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, with her architectural masterpiece

Fans were divided after seeing the designer’s post about Nana Akua Addo and the explanation given

Controversy is trailing the cathedral-inspired outfit actress and fashion stylist Nana Akua Addo wore to the grand finale of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards on Saturday.

The prestigious event took place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Lagos state, with many movie stars going home with award plaques.

Reactions as Paris Designer drags Nana Akua Addo over cathedral outfit at the AMVCA. Photo credit@nanaakauaddo

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo was one of the best-dressed guests on the red carpet with her architectural masterpiece.

In a trending Instagram post, ALmee Couture, the designer Nana Akua Addo, initially contacted to make the outfit, called her out.

Paris designer makes allegations against Nana

In the post, the designer alleged that Nana approached the fashion house to create her AMVCA outfit and presented an AI sketch of what she wanted.

According to the designer, the inspiration came from the Cologne Cathedral in Germany, while ALmee Couture handled the final artistic vision, original sketch, silhouette, structural detailing, couture direction, and overall execution of the design.

AMVCA: Nana Akua Addo trends over cathedral outfit. Photo credit@nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

The designer also claimed that both parties agreed that Almee Couture would retain full ownership and exclusive rights to the developed design, sketches, and couture interpretation created by the fashion house. It was further alleged that Nana Akua Addo’s money was refunded.

The couture labelled Nana and her designer for stealing and stated that they should have acknowledged that they were inspired by them

Fans react to Almee Couture’s allegation

Fans were divided over the post. Some supported Nana Akua Addo and argued that she owned the original concept and only handed it to another designer for execution.

Others, however, stated that the designer who eventually created the outfit should have acknowledged being inspired by Almee Couture’s work for the actress.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about ALmee's post

Here are comments below:

@ bisilanko reacted:

"The Credit belongs to God Almighty, who gives inspiration to Cathedral Architects and Engineers who built the Cathedral,"

@tiwasfabricshub commented:

"Watched a clip of the designer saying he got his inspo from one Cathedral in Cologne in Germany, & I believe anyone else can draw inspo from it unless she built the Cathedral."

@ rose__shuga shared:

"I don’t care! Nana and her designer ate and left no crumbs."

@thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

"Your own na lepa size 8, the Nigerian yon na Orobo size 18… Use that one hol body, pele baby."

@_stonedaddy said:

"On top cathedral wey you steal from CMS bus stop?"

@lahfume stated:

"It’s simple, nah! The client brought her idea to you, you couldn’t execute and then she moved to another creative who brought her idea to life. Yes, it can be painful, but welp! ABBAs ate!."

Tosin Silverdam on AMVCA snubbing Funke Akindele

Legit.ng had reported that Tosin Silverdam had shared a video about the recently concluded AMVCA award, which took place on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The award ceremony had a lot of celebrities in attendance, who showcased their elegant outfits on the red carpet.

However, Funke Akindele, who got up to six nominations for Behind the Scenes, didn't win any award at the event.

Source: Legit.ng