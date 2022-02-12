Amanda Pacheco’s biography: who is Wilmer Valderrama’s fiancée?

Who is Amanda Pacheco? She is an American model, divemaster and a famous social media star. Amanda is also known by many for being the fiancé of the famous American actor, producer and television personality Wilmer Valderrama. The American star has also appeared in several films, such as the Turbo Racer: Alpha (2017) and The Good Magician (2019).

Amanda works with different modelling agencies such as the SCOUT Modeling Agency, Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco. She also promotes various brands such as Beyond the Beach and Goorin Bros.

Profile summary

Full name: Amanda Pacheco

Amanda Pacheco Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28 August 1991

28 August 1991 Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)

30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States of America

San Diego, California, United States of America Current residence: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States of America

Honolulu, Hawaii, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in Pounds: 149

149 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-35

34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-88

86-66-88 Shoe size: 7 (US)

7 (US) Body type: Slim

Slim Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Mother: Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan Father: Armando Pacheco

Armando Pacheco Relationship status: Engaged

Engaged Spouse: Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama Children: 1

1 Occupation: Model, divemaster, social media star

Model, divemaster, social media star Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram: @seaweanie

Amanda Pacheco’s bio

Amanda was born in San Diego, California, the United States of America In a Christian family. Who are Amanda Pacheco’s parents? Her mother is Tracy Morgan, and her father is Armando Pacheco. Unfortunately, on 5 August 2014, her mother passed away while fighting ovarian cancer.

Her ethnicity is Caucasian, and her sexual orientation is straight. Also, she is of American nationality.

Is Amanda Pacheco Mexican?

The model revealed that she was of Mexican descent when she was having a good time with her spouse, Valderrama.

What is Amanda Pacheco’s age?

How old is Wilmer Valderrama's fiancé? She is 30 years old as of 2022. Amanda Pacheco’s birthday is on 28 August each year as she was born on 28 August 1991. Her birth sign is Virgo.

Wilmer Valderrama’s wife, Amanda. Photo: @seaweanie

Source: Instagram

What does Amanda Pacheco do for a living?

She is a professional model, social media star and divemaster. As a popular model, Amanda works in collaboration with different modelling agencies. For instance, she used to work for the JE Model Management agency.

Currently, she represents SCOUT modelling agency, a boutique model & talent agency based in Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco. Besides that, she collaborates with huge brands such as Beyond the Beach and Goorin Bros.

According to IMDb, the social media personality has appeared in several movies such as:

The Good Magician (2019)

(2019) Sawman (2018)

(2018) The Way (2021)

(2021) Turbo Racer: Alpha (2017)

What is Amanda Pacheco’s net worth?

According to Internewcast, Wilmer Valderrama’s wife has a net worth of $3 million, but this information is not official. Besides that, she shares her husband's fortune, whose net worth is about $18 million.

Personal life

The American model is in a romantic relationship with the famous American actor, Wilmer Valderrama. The duo started dating in May 2019. On 01 January 2020, Wilmer Valderrama’s girlfriend got engaged in a private ceremony.

On 16 February 2020, Amanda expressed her love for Wilmer on Instagram, saying,

Every time I talk about him, I can see your giant smile light up in my mind, and I can hear your mischievous laugh, like you (her late mother) knew he was going to come into my life and change it forever… I have the most incredibly perfect partner in life to do it all with now, AND I’m excited and ANXIOUS for it all.

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco’s baby is named Nakano Oceana.

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco holding their baby. Photo: @seaweanie

Source: Instagram

Wilmer Valderrama has also expressed his love for Amanda several times, and he posted her on 10 May 2021, appreciating her for being the perfect mother. He said,

Today we celebrated your FIRST #MothersDay...My heart couldn’t be prouder to see you through one of the most important and fulfilling experiences of our lives.. see you be the most caring, loving and just all around perfect mother to Nakano, well just makes me cry.. she chose YOU to be her guiding light through her budding life, you’re grace and spirit will be her first impression to the way she will live her life.. I love you my Chimichurri.

Body measurements and stats

Amanda Pacheco’s height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres). She weighs 149 pounds, equivalent to 68 kgs. Also, her body measurement in inches is 34-26-35 (or 86-66-88 centimetres). She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Amanda Pacheco is an established American model, social media personality, and divemaster living her best life with her spouse, Wilmer Valderrama. She has a massive following on social media, where she shares her photos and videos with her fans.

