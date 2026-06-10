Actor Freddie Leonard’s lawyer, Barrister Rita Amy, has publicly called out Peggy Ovire online

In a video posted on X, she accused the actress of deliberately dragging out the divorce

Not stopping there, she gave accounts of how Peggy has reportedly tried to stop the divorce

The ongoing marital dispute between Nollywood stars Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire has intensified after Leonard’s lawyer, Barrister Rita Amy, made explosive claims in a viral video.

Amy accused Peggy of deliberately stalling the divorce process, pointing out that her father has refused to return the bride price, a key requirement under traditional marriage customs before a union can be formally dissolved.

Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire marriage crisis deepens as lawyer makes explosive claims. Credit: @freddieleonard, @peggyovire

Source: Instagram

She also dismissed rumours linking Leonard to his colleague Nkiru Umeh, popularly known as Angellikky.

She stressed that the two have been friends for years and that allegations of infidelity were unfounded.

In the video, Rita Amy delivered a series of sharp remarks:

“Peggy, when Frederick’s lawyer came to court, where was your lawyer? Nowhere to be found. You appeared in court without a lawyer. Why though, if I may ask?”

“You do not want the divorce. See, tell yourself the truth. Come and beg, and maybe all of us will beg Frederick to reconsider. Frederick asked your father to return the bride price. It is very customary. It is very legal. But you said no, come to the court to collect the bride price.

“There is no court of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria that would force a man to stay married where he does not want to marry. No matter the propaganda you put up, I don’t see it flying.

“You know Frederick is not dating Nkiru. You know they’ve been friends since 2012, 2013. But your agenda must agend. This thing is simple. If a man is cheating and you are no longer interested in the marriage, walk away. Return the bride price. Why are you dragging him? You accuse him of infidelity. Okay, yes, he cheated. Can you move on? You accuse him of poor communication. Yes, he was the worst when it comes to conversation. Can you move on? You’ve won. Move on.”

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians unearthed the identity of a lady who was seen with popular Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard amid rumours of a crisis in his marriage to actress Peggy Ovire.

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories, Peggy levelled heavy allegations against the actor, claiming he is involved in an extramarital affair with a married woman with children.

As proof, the actress posted a video of Frederick alongside a woman attending comedian Funnybone's recent comedy show in Lagos together.

Further compounding her statements, she went on to reshare a cryptic post she initially published in February 2026. In that post, she questioned whether any woman could remain in a marriage where her husband maintains an affair with a married woman, noting that the individual in question was initially introduced as a "friend."

Reacting, many Nigerians flooded the Instagram page of the lady identified as Angel Nikky, who has also turned off her comment section amid the Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire drama.

Not long after, social media users dug up a 2018 post from Angellikky where she openly gushed over Leonard.

The Nollywood star compared him to popular TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. In the post, she wrote:

“Errrr......Am I permitted to crush? I promise not to crash, Na who born these ones bikonu. Men them looking all shades of dapper #excesscharisma Should we start with the actor extraordinaire @freddieleonard looking like a man and half or we should start with the classic man @ebuka who we all know his case of hits back to back fashion statements has gotten to the ear of the gods…”

The lengthy admiration post praised both men’s sense of style and described Leonard as “actor extraordinaire”, highlighting his charisma.

Nigerians uncover the identity of the mystery lady spotted with actor Frederick Leonard in Lagos. Credit: frederickleonard/peggyovire

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Freddie and Peggy's saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

joychinedu40 said:

"Thank God say you be woman May angleniik happened to you amen 🙏."

lucci_hairs said:

"Exactly. Return the bride price. It actually shows you are done. Divorce can take a longer process, but once dowry is returned, traditionally the marriage is over. The outburst from Peggy yesterday proved that she’s still in love with him and not ready to let go."

bennybaybey said:

"You have no right to come out and talk about this matter like that; you are his lawyer, not his mouthpiece. And even if you wanted to address it, be more professional."

maulat said:

"My gender always coming for their own. Can you just imagine what this lawyer is saying??? Chaiiiiiiiii."

oyinniwura1 said:

"This information is not meant for the public abeg."

Peggy Ovire yanks off husband's name

Legit.ng previously reported that Peggy Ovire became a topic of discussion among fans over a step she took on social media.

The actress removed her husband’s name from her Instagram profile and now bears the name Peggy Ovire.

Some netizens suggested that the actress might be too embarrassed to publicly admit that her marriage had ended.

Source: Legit.ng