Nancy Isime addressed questions about her silence following the death of her close friend, Alexx Ekubo

The actress explained why she chose an unusual way to honour the late movie star instead of posting a public tribute

Nancy also opened up about the heartbreaking moment she learned of his passing

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has finally addressed the questions surrounding her apparent silence after the death of actor Alexx Ekubo

Following the actor's passing in May after complications linked to liver cancer, many celebrities flooded social media with emotional tributes and lengthy messages celebrating his life and legacy.

However, one notable voice appeared absent from the public mourning.

Nancy Isime describes Alex Ekubo as a genuine friend who had a remarkable impact on those around him. Photos: Alexx Ekubo/Nancy Isime.

Source: Instagram

Fans quickly noticed that Nancy, who was known to be close to the late actor, did not share any public tribute on her social media pages, leading to speculation and questions from followers.

Now, the actress has explained why.

Speaking during a recent interview with Yanga FM, Nancy revealed that her decision not to post a tribute did not mean she loved or valued Alex any less.

Instead, she chose to honour him privately in a way that felt more personal to her.

According to the actress, she used Alexx Ekubo's photograph as her Instagram display picture as a mark of respect and remembrance.

During the interview, the actress reflected on the bond she shared with the late movie star.

Nancy described Alex as a genuine friend who had a remarkable impact on those around him.

According to her, one of his strongest qualities was his unwavering support for people, even when he disagreed with them.

“Alex was my friend. He made such an impact. He lived his way and also went out his way, which is very commendable.”

She continued:

“I will forever love him. He was very supportive even when he no agree with you. Alex had a great mind.”

Nancy also shared how she learned about Alex's passing.

According to the actress, she was driving when she came across the devastating news.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Nancy Isime's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@dimmanwokebelum7260 stated:

"Mr Alex's demise reminds me so much of Late actor Chadwick Boseman. Both legends left great impactful lessons for the world. Every single page they turned, they wrote their legacies, those lessons, I'll forever hold unto while writing my history in the world too. Thank you so much legends. Rest Easy, Sir Alex."

@mariettadavid8615 wrote:

"I give you Jesus love Nancy I love your mivies so much I watch all Nollywood stars movie but mist times I don't comment God bless you much love from Trinidad and Tobago"

Nancy Isime says she chose an unusual way to honour the late movie star instead of posting a public tribute. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic praises Nancy Isime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actress Rita Dominic made headlines after she praised her junior colleague, Nancy Isime, on social media.

On her official X page, the veteran movie star tweeted about how Nancy Isime had a fantastic upbringing.

According to Rita Dominic, whoever raised the 33-year-old actress did a fantastic job.

Source: Legit.ng