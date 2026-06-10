Updating your NIN or BVN details is now easier with a clear step-by-step guide released by the authorities

Citizens and legal residents aged 16 and above can modify approved fields such as names, addresses, and date of birth, with specific fees attached

The process requires proper documentation, payment through Remita, and compliance with official guidelines to ensure smooth data correction

Updating your National Identification Number (NIN) or Bank Verification Number (BVN) details can feel overwhelming, but the process has now been clearly outlined.

This guide explains how to change your name or date of birth on both NIN and BVN, the approved fees, required documents, and the step-by-step process.

Changing of Names and Date of Birth on NIN and BVN in 2026: Step-by-Step Guide Released

Source: Getty Images

Updatable Fields on NIN

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) allows modification of certain fields for citizens and legal residents aged 16 and above. Approved updatable fields include:

Names

Date of Birth (₦15,000 fee applies)

Addresses

Phone Number

Place of Birth – State, LGA, Country

Place of Origin – State, Town/Village, LGA

Father’s Details – NIN, Origin

Mother’s Details – NIN, Origin

Non-Updatable Fields

Certain fields cannot be changed, such as Gender, NIN, State of Registration, Fingerprints, Signature, and ID Card Number.

Fees for Data Modification

₦500 per field (except Date of Birth)

₦15,000 for Date of Birth change (non-refundable)

Payments must be made via Remita into the TSA (CBN).

Mandatory Requirements

Applicants must present:

Original NIN slip

Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) printout

Application Letter stating the reason for modification

Supporting Documents (depending on the type of change)

Supporting Documents

Change of Name: Sworn Affidavit, Newspaper Extract, Marriage Certificate

Change of Address: Utility Bill, Tenancy Agreement, Bank Statement, Community Leader Attestation

Change of Phone Number: Police Report

Change of Date of Birth: Letter of Attestation from National Population Commission (NPC)

Step-by-Step Process for NIN Modification

Visit an enrolment centre with your documents. Fill out the data modification form. NIMC official vets your form against documents. Information is updated on the NIMC software. Applicant reviews details on the monitor. Biometrics are captured. A Transaction ID Slip is issued. Collect your new NIN slip within 2–5 working days (subject to network speed). If card details are affected, a replacement card will be issued within three months.

How to Make Remita Payment

Visit www.remita.net . Select Pay Billers under "Bills & Purchases". Enter National Identity Management Commission as the biller. Choose the service, enter your details, and submit. Print the invoice with your RRR number. Pay via Card, Bank Branch, USSD, Internet Banking, or Wallet.

Changing BVN Name and Date of Birth

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) requires BVN details to match your NIN. Corrections must be made at your bank branch.

Date of Birth Correction

Allowed only once.

Prerequisite: Update DOB on NIMC first.

Bank requirements: Sworn Affidavit, Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age, Valid Government ID.

Name Correction

Marriage-related changes: Sworn Affidavit, Newspaper Publication, Marriage Certificate.

Minor corrections (e.g., spelling errors): Sworn Affidavit and valid ID card.

Availability

Service Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dependencies: Payment confirmation, network availability, backend system, and power supply.

Updating your NIN and BVN details is essential for ensuring your records are accurate and aligned with official databases. By following this step-by-step guide, you can complete the process smoothly and avoid delays.

NIMC releases actual website for changing NIN names

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has clarified that changes to name and date of birth can only be processed through their official website, selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng. This announcement came in response to reports of numerous fake websites claiming to be the legitimate platform for the self-service modification introduced by the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng