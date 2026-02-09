Does Sketch have Down syndrome? Here's the truth about his health and background

No, I don’t have any condition. So when people start labels and names out there, I don’t put a label on it. I’m just having fun with it. The hand movements and motions and stuff, that’s just me getting energy out type…

Does Sketch have Down syndrome? The popular Twitch streamer made it clear he does not have Down syndrome or any other medical condition. His hand gestures and movements are simply ways he releases energy and manages anxiety on camera, not signs of a disability.

Kylie "Sketch" Cox posing in front of a building (L) and attends the Netflix Inside USA Cast Party (R). Photo: Jerritt Clark (modified by author)

Sketch does not have Down syndrome; his hand gestures and expressions are just ways he copes with on-camera anxiety .

are just ways he copes with Sketch was born with one kidney , but there are no known serious health complications linked to it.

, but there are no known serious health complications linked to it. His real name is Kylie Thomas Cox, and he began streaming in June 2023, quickly building a massive online following.

Full name Kylie Thomas Cox Nickname Sketch, TheSketchReal Gender Male Date of birth 19 November 1998 Age 27 years (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Weight in pounds 170 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single School Woodlands Christian Academy Profession Streamer, YouTube star

Does Sketch have Down syndrome?

In a 2024 interview on the Raw Talk podcast, the American YouTuber was asked by Bradley Martyn whether he has a condition. He replied that he doesn't have any kind of disability. His hand gestures and expressive movements, often misinterpreted by viewers, are simply ways he releases energy and manages anxiety while on camera.

While he has openly discussed personal health challenges, including depression, anxiety, and vision issues, none of these are linked to Down syndrome or any serious medical condition. In March 2024, Sketch shared on X that streaming helped him cope during a difficult period:

The last 3 months have been crazy & overwhelming. When I started streaming in June last year I did not expect any of this, I just wanted to have fun. I was in a dark place, depressed & anxious. I prayed to God for something & I had no clue he had a plan waiting for me.

Top 5 facts about Sketch. Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images (modified by author)

The YouTuber has spoken about having poor eyesight, jokingly calling himself “legally blind” without glasses. He struggles to read chat messages while gaming and often uses inexpensive reading glasses to see the screen clearly. Sketch also finds driving difficult without them.

Does Sketch have one kidney?

Sketch mentioned in a 2024 interview with Theo Von that he was born with only one kidney. Playfully, he joked:

I was just born without one. Minus 250,000 when I was born. That's how much a kidney costs, I looked it up the other day.

The American streamer also explained that proper hydration is important to avoid discomfort. Despite this, his single kidney has not affected his ability to stream, create content, or engage with fans.

A closer look at Sketch's background

Kylie "Sketch" Thomas Cox attends the 2024 PrizePicks World Championship. Photo: Paras Griffin

Kylie Cox, popularly known as Sketch, was born on 19 November 1998 in Houston, Texas, United States. As of February 2026, he is 27 years old. He is an American citizen of White ethnicity.

Cox studied at Woodlands Christian Academy before enrolling at Mississippi State University. He later transferred to the University of Oklahoma, then Texas State University, and finally Lone Star College, which he left without graduating.

Sketch's rise: from TikTok catchphrase to streaming star

Sketch is an American YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and gaming content creator who rose to online fame in 2024 after his catchphrase, "What's up, brother?", went viral on TikTok. He began his streaming career in 2023, starting on TikTok before expanding to Twitch in July 2023.

Sketch attends a game between the Florida Gators and the Texas Longhorns. Photo: James Gilbert

Source: Getty Images

In November 2023, Kylie Cox launched his YouTube channel, where he uploads Madden NFL 24 gameplay, sports gaming content, and vlog-style videos. His YouTube channel has currently grown to 781 thousand subscribers, while his Twitch account has surpassed 98 thousand followers. Cox's TikTok account also has over 2 million followers as of this writing.

Sketch's rapid growth in the streaming industry earned him the 2024 Streamer Award for Best Sports Streamer, and he was also nominated for Best Breakout Streamer. Before becoming a full-time content creator, Cox worked in real estate for three years, from 2020 to 2023.

What did Sketch the YouTuber do?

On 7 July 2024, YouTuber Pocketbook uploaded a 17-minute video claiming that Sketch had posted content on OnlyFans under the name Jamie Mar before becoming popular as a streamer. The video quickly spread on social media, with much of the discussion focusing on the adult material. The situation led to online homophobic backlash.

Streamer Kylie Cox, aka Sketch, watches court side. Photo: Cassy Athena (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On 8 July 2024, Sketch addressed the claims during a Twitch livestream. He confirmed the account was real and said the content was from about two years earlier, during a difficult period in his life. Sketch added that he had been dealing with addiction at the time, but has since changed.

Is Sketch married?

The Twitch streamer is not married and is presumably single. In April 2024, fans were surprised when TikTok clips suggested he had become engaged to a 'longtime girlfriend.' In reality, the engagement was part of a staged video by Nick Nayersina titled I Surprised Sketch With His Dream Girl!

Sketch greeting a fan (L) and Faith Ordway during a press conference (R). Photo: James Manning (modified by author)

The video showed Sketch meeting lifestyle influencer Faith Ordway at Coachella in Las Vegas. On camera, they hit it off, leading to a playful, Vegas-style wedding. Ordway later clarified on TikTok:

The love is real, the marriage was not. We got married for fun, okay, but we’re still very much in love.

The brief relationship ended soon after, with Ordway revealing that Sketch went on a date with another woman after leaving Vegas. Despite the mix-up, both remain on good terms.

FAQs

Who is Sketch? He is a YouTube star and streamer from the United States. What is Sketch's real name? His real name is Kylie Cox. Where is Sketch from? Sketch is from Houston, Texas, United States. What is YouTuber Sketch's age? Cox is 27 years old as of February 2026. He was born on 19 November 1998. Who did Sketch get married to? Sketch allegedly “got married” to Faith Ordway, but she later clarified the wedding was just for fun and not legally binding. What does Sketch suffer from? The YouTuber has revealed that he struggles with his vision, but does not have any disability. Does Sketch have one kidney? Cox was born with only one kidney.

Despite widespread internet rumours, Sketch the streamer does not have Down syndrome and has addressed the claims himself. His lively expressions and gestures are part of his unique personality and how he manages nerves on camera. Fans admire Sketch for his humour and the engaging content he creates on Twitch and YouTube.

