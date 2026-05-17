The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said many officers were killed in a terrorist attack on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School in Buni Yadi, Gujba LGA of Yobe state

The victims were undergoing special operational training when the attackers struck the facility in the early hours of May 8, in what authorities described as a coordinated assault

Nigeria’s north-east geopolitical zone has long been plagued by insurgent attacks, with authorities struggling to find an end to the scourge

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Damaturu, Yobe state - 17 police officers have been killed following a terrorist attack on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, Gujba local government area (LGA) of Yobe state, in the early hours of Friday, May 8, 2026.

The terrorists launched a coordinated attack on the facility from multiple directions, in an assault that also claimed the lives of personnel of the Nigerian Army. The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) described the fatal attack as a "tragic loss."

Tragedy struck in Yobe state as 17 police officers lost their lives in a terrorist attack on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School in Buni Yadi. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that Anthony Okon Placid, the spokesperson of the NPF, confirmed the sad development in a statement on Saturday, May 16.

Placid said the officers were killed while undergoing specialised operational training at the Nigerian Army Special Forces School.

Insecurity in Nigeria: IGP mourns slain officers

Meanwhile, Tunji Disu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), described the fallen officers as "courageous and dedicated personnel who demonstrated exceptional patriotism and commitment to national security through their participation in advanced counter-terrorism and tactical training programmes," according to the statement.

Amid insecurity in Nigeria, the statement said the IGP conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the entire NPF to the bereaved families, assuring them that the sacrifices of the deceased officers will never be forgotten.

Yobe attack: Disu vows justice

Disu assured Nigerians that the NPF is working closely with the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

He said efforts are ongoing to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

Yobe commissioner visits crime scene

In the same vein, Usman Kanfani Jibrin, the commissioner of police, Yobe State Command, visited the institution, reportedly on behalf of IGP Disu, where he commiserated with the commandant of the school, Brigadier General A.C. Enuagu, officers of the Nigerian Army, and surviving police personnel undergoing training at the facility.

The police statement stated that Jibrin commended the resilience and courage of the surviving officers and encouraged them to remain resolute in completing the training programme in honour of their fallen colleagues.

The police statement can be read in full below via its official X page:

The Nigerian armed forces have an unfinished battle with insurgents. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Read more Yobe state news:

Terrorists kill headmaster in Oyo school

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo Police Command said it has commenced an "intensive manhunt and rescue operation" following a coordinated attack carried out by outlaws on some schools and surrounding communities within Oriire local government area (LGA) of the state.

In a statement issued by Ayanlade Olayinka and obtained by Legit.ng, the police said preliminary investigations revealed that the terrorists arrived on motorcycles and carried out a coordinated attack.

Source: Legit.ng