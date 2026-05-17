Tears as Terrorists Kill 17 Police Officers in Tragic Yobe Attack, Details Emerge
- The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said many officers were killed in a terrorist attack on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School in Buni Yadi, Gujba LGA of Yobe state
- The victims were undergoing special operational training when the attackers struck the facility in the early hours of May 8, in what authorities described as a coordinated assault
- Nigeria’s north-east geopolitical zone has long been plagued by insurgent attacks, with authorities struggling to find an end to the scourge
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
Damaturu, Yobe state - 17 police officers have been killed following a terrorist attack on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, Gujba local government area (LGA) of Yobe state, in the early hours of Friday, May 8, 2026.
The terrorists launched a coordinated attack on the facility from multiple directions, in an assault that also claimed the lives of personnel of the Nigerian Army. The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) described the fatal attack as a "tragic loss."
Legit.ng reports that Anthony Okon Placid, the spokesperson of the NPF, confirmed the sad development in a statement on Saturday, May 16.
Placid said the officers were killed while undergoing specialised operational training at the Nigerian Army Special Forces School.
Insecurity in Nigeria: IGP mourns slain officers
Meanwhile, Tunji Disu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), described the fallen officers as "courageous and dedicated personnel who demonstrated exceptional patriotism and commitment to national security through their participation in advanced counter-terrorism and tactical training programmes," according to the statement.
Amid insecurity in Nigeria, the statement said the IGP conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the entire NPF to the bereaved families, assuring them that the sacrifices of the deceased officers will never be forgotten.
Yobe attack: Disu vows justice
Disu assured Nigerians that the NPF is working closely with the Armed Forces and other security agencies.
He said efforts are ongoing to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.
Yobe commissioner visits crime scene
In the same vein, Usman Kanfani Jibrin, the commissioner of police, Yobe State Command, visited the institution, reportedly on behalf of IGP Disu, where he commiserated with the commandant of the school, Brigadier General A.C. Enuagu, officers of the Nigerian Army, and surviving police personnel undergoing training at the facility.
The police statement stated that Jibrin commended the resilience and courage of the surviving officers and encouraged them to remain resolute in completing the training programme in honour of their fallen colleagues.
The police statement can be read in full below via its official X page:
Read more Yobe state news:
- Governor Buni finally approves new minimum wage for Yobe workers
- Anxiety as terrorists set govt lodge, vehicles on fire in Yobe community
- Deadly terrorist group, ISWAP, claims responsibility for Yobe mass killing, gives reason
Terrorists kill headmaster in Oyo school
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo Police Command said it has commenced an "intensive manhunt and rescue operation" following a coordinated attack carried out by outlaws on some schools and surrounding communities within Oriire local government area (LGA) of the state.
In a statement issued by Ayanlade Olayinka and obtained by Legit.ng, the police said preliminary investigations revealed that the terrorists arrived on motorcycles and carried out a coordinated attack.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.