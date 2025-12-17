Why Rosalind Eleazar's fingers went viral, and who she actually is

Rosalind Eleazar’s fingers drew attention after viewers noticed her unusual hand structure in film scenes and red carpet photos. She has a condition known as symbrachydactyly, which occurs when fingers or parts of fingers are underdeveloped or missing.

Key takeaways

Rosalind's fingers display a noticeable deformity believed to be symbrachydactyly, although she has never publicly addressed it.

Eleazar was born on 29 August 1988 in London, England, United Kingdom, to a Ghanaian father and a British mother.

in London, England, United Kingdom, to a Ghanaian father and a British mother. She has thrived in Hollywood since her 2015 debut and has over 20 film and TV credits, including Missing You , Slow Horses , and Harlots .

and has over 20 film and TV credits, including and . Rosalind Eleazar is married to her college sweetheart and fellow actor, Gabriele Lo Giudice, and the two tied the knot on 23 September 2023.

Profile summary

Full name Rosalind Eleazar Gender Female Date of birth 29 August 1988 Age 37 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Gabriele Lo Giudice School Gordonstoun School College University of Nottingham Profession Actress Instagram @rosalind.eleazar

What happened to Rosalind Eleazar's fingers?

A keen look at actress Rosalind Eleazar’s left hand reveals that she has a deformity in her fingers. Many have wondered what really happened to her fingers, but it appears she was born with them.

The actress has a condition called symbrachydactyly. According to the National Institute of Health, it is a rare congenital hand malformation in which a child is born with abnormally short digits that may be webbed, misshapen, or missing. The condition is caused by an interruption in blood flow to the developing limb or hand.

While it is widely reported that she has the condition, the actress has not publicly spoken about it.

Rosalind Eleazar’s background and early life

The Hollywood actress was born and raised in London, England, United Kingdom. Details about Rosalind Eleazar’s family are scarce, but she was reportedly born to a Ghanaian father and a British mother, and therefore, she is of mixed ethnicity.

The Missing You actress is 37 years old as of 2025. She was born on 29 August 1988, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

As for her education, she attended Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland, before pursuing a course in Spanish and Chinese at the University of Nottingham. She later joined the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), where she trained and graduated in 2015.

Rosalind Eleazar’s career: how she made it in Hollywood

Rosalind Eleazar is a stage, film, and television actress. Her professional acting career started in 2015 when she debuted in the short film Lost Village, portraying Eleanor. Ever since, she has been featured in several films and TV series, boasting approximately 26 acting credits.

Here is a look at Rosalind Eleazar’s filmography:

Film/TV show Period Role Slow Horses 2022–2025 Louisa Guy Pride & Prejudice 2025 Mrs. Gardiner (voice) Rose of Nevada 2025 Missing You 2025 Kat Donovan The House of Bernarda Alba 2023 Angustias Class of '09 2023 Vivienne McMahon Master of None 2021 Heather I'm Not in Love 2021 Taylor The Harrowing 2020 Inspector Carey (voice) The Waylanders 2020 Khaldun (voice) Uncle Vanya 2020 Yelena Breeders 2020 Ros GreedFall 2019 The Personal History of David Copperfield 2019 Agnes Deep Water 2019 Kate Lore 2018 Ava Death in Paradise 2018 Marie Gayle Pucker 2018 Howards End 2017 Jacky Bast Rellik 2017 Christine Levison NW 2016 Shar National Treasure 2016 Georgina Holby City 2016 Betty Lyons Lost Village 2015 Eleanor

In 2020, the actress won Equity’s Clarence Derwent Award in London, recognising her role in Uncle Vanya.

Is Rosalind Eleazar in a relationship?

Rosalind Eleazar is married to Gabriele Lo Giudice. Her husband is a British actor known for his roles in Atlanta (2016), Il signor Diavolo (2019), Leonardo (2021), and Bad Habits Die Hard (2020).

Their relationship reportedly began when they crossed paths at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).

The couple got engaged in March 2021 and ended their courtship on 23 September 2023, when they exchanged marriage vows. As of this writing, they have been married for two years, but the couple keeps it private, and it is unknown whether they have children or not.

FAQs

What is Rosalind Eleazar's age? She was born on 29 August 1988, making her 37 years old as of 2025. Where does Rosalind Eleazar come from? She hails from London, England, UK, where she was born and raised. What is Rosalind Eleazar's ethnicity? The actress is of mixed ethnicity, as her father is reportedly Ghanaian and her mother British. Did Rosalind Eleazar attend college? She took an undergraduate course in Spanish and Chinese at the University of Nottingham before honing her acting skills at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). How long has Rosalind Eleazar been acting? She has been in the acting industry for approximately ten years, since making her debut in 2015. What happened to Eleazar's hand? Her left hand has a deformity believed to be symbrachydactyly. She has not spoken about the deformity to confirm the speculation. Who is Rosalind Eleazar's husband? She is married to film producer and actor Gabriele Lo Giudice, whom she met at LAMDA. Does Rosalind Eleazar have children? The actress has no publicly known children. What is Rosalind Eleazar’s height? She stands at approximately 5 feet 3 inches (162 centimetres) tall.

Rosalind Eleazar’s fingers are believed to show signs of symbrachydactyly, a natural deformity she has never publicly discussed. She has built a remarkable career spanning over a decade, with several acting credits to her name. Alongside her professional growth, she shares her life with her husband, Gabriele Lo Giudice.

