Why Rosalind Eleazar's fingers went viral, and who she actually is
Celebrity biographies

by  Muhunya Muhonji reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read

Rosalind Eleazar’s fingers drew attention after viewers noticed her unusual hand structure in film scenes and red carpet photos. She has a condition known as symbrachydactyly, which occurs when fingers or parts of fingers are underdeveloped or missing.

Rosalind Eleazar appears at different entertainment events
Actress Rosalind Eleazar takes photos as she attends different red carpet events. Photo: @rosalind.eleazar on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Rosalind's fingers display a noticeable deformity believed to be symbrachydactyly, although she has never publicly addressed it.
  • Eleazar was born on 29 August 1988 in London, England, United Kingdom, to a Ghanaian father and a British mother.
  • She has thrived in Hollywood since her 2015 debut and has over 20 film and TV credits, including Missing You, Slow Horses, and Harlots.
  • Rosalind Eleazar is married to her college sweetheart and fellow actor, Gabriele Lo Giudice, and the two tied the knot on 23 September 2023.

Profile summary

Full name

Rosalind Eleazar

Gender

Female

Date of birth

29 August 1988

Age

37 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Virgo

Place of birth

London, England, United Kingdom

Current residence

London, England, United Kingdom

Nationality

British

Ethnicity

Mixed

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5'3"

Height in centimetres

162

Weight in pounds

136

Weight in kilograms

62

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Dark brown

Marital status

Married

Partner

Gabriele Lo Giudice

School

Gordonstoun School

College

University of Nottingham

Profession

Actress

Instagram

@rosalind.eleazar

What happened to Rosalind Eleazar's fingers?

A keen look at actress Rosalind Eleazar’s left hand reveals that she has a deformity in her fingers. Many have wondered what really happened to her fingers, but it appears she was born with them.

The actress has a condition called symbrachydactyly. According to the National Institute of Health, it is a rare congenital hand malformation in which a child is born with abnormally short digits that may be webbed, misshapen, or missing. The condition is caused by an interruption in blood flow to the developing limb or hand.

While it is widely reported that she has the condition, the actress has not publicly spoken about it.

Five facts about Rosalind Eleazar
Five facts about Rosalind Eleazar. Photo: @rosalind.eleazar on Instagram (modified by author)
Rosalind Eleazar’s background and early life

The Hollywood actress was born and raised in London, England, United Kingdom. Details about Rosalind Eleazar’s family are scarce, but she was reportedly born to a Ghanaian father and a British mother, and therefore, she is of mixed ethnicity.

The Missing You actress is 37 years old as of 2025. She was born on 29 August 1988, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

As for her education, she attended Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland, before pursuing a course in Spanish and Chinese at the University of Nottingham. She later joined the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), where she trained and graduated in 2015.

Rosalind Eleazar poses for a solo photo
Actress Rosalind Eleazar in black attire poses for a photo during an entertainment event. Photo: @rosalind.eleazar on Instagram (modified by author)
Rosalind Eleazar’s career: how she made it in Hollywood

Rosalind Eleazar is a stage, film, and television actress. Her professional acting career started in 2015 when she debuted in the short film Lost Village, portraying Eleanor. Ever since, she has been featured in several films and TV series, boasting approximately 26 acting credits.

Rosalind Eleazar attends an award ceremony
Actress Rosalind Eleazar appears at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards. Photo: @telescope_agency on Instagram (modified by author)
Here is a look at Rosalind Eleazar’s filmography:

Film/TV show

Period

Role

Slow Horses

2022–2025

Louisa Guy

Pride & Prejudice

2025

Mrs. Gardiner (voice)

Rose of Nevada

2025

Missing You

2025

Kat Donovan

The House of Bernarda Alba

2023

Angustias

Class of '09

2023

Vivienne McMahon

Master of None

2021

Heather

I'm Not in Love

2021

Taylor

The Harrowing

2020

Inspector Carey (voice)

The Waylanders

2020

Khaldun (voice)

Uncle Vanya

2020

Yelena

Breeders

2020

Ros

GreedFall

2019

The Personal History of David Copperfield

2019

Agnes

Deep Water

2019

Kate

Lore

2018

Ava

Death in Paradise

2018

Marie Gayle

Pucker

2018

Howards End

2017

Jacky Bast

Rellik

2017

Christine Levison

NW

2016

Shar

National Treasure

2016

Georgina

Holby City

2016

Betty Lyons

Lost Village

2015

Eleanor

In 2020, the actress won Equity’s Clarence Derwent Award in London, recognising her role in Uncle Vanya.

Is Rosalind Eleazar in a relationship?

Rosalind Eleazar is married to Gabriele Lo Giudice. Her husband is a British actor known for his roles in Atlanta (2016), Il signor Diavolo (2019), Leonardo (2021), and Bad Habits Die Hard (2020).

Their relationship reportedly began when they crossed paths at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).

Rosalind Eleazar and his husband dance
Actors Rosalind Eleazar and his husband dance during their wedding. Photo: @gabrielthejudge on Instagram (modified by author)
The couple got engaged in March 2021 and ended their courtship on 23 September 2023, when they exchanged marriage vows. As of this writing, they have been married for two years, but the couple keeps it private, and it is unknown whether they have children or not.

FAQs

  1. What is Rosalind Eleazar's age? She was born on 29 August 1988, making her 37 years old as of 2025.
  2. Where does Rosalind Eleazar come from? She hails from London, England, UK, where she was born and raised.
  3. What is Rosalind Eleazar's ethnicity? The actress is of mixed ethnicity, as her father is reportedly Ghanaian and her mother British.
  4. Did Rosalind Eleazar attend college? She took an undergraduate course in Spanish and Chinese at the University of Nottingham before honing her acting skills at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).
  5. How long has Rosalind Eleazar been acting? She has been in the acting industry for approximately ten years, since making her debut in 2015.
  6. What happened to Eleazar's hand? Her left hand has a deformity believed to be symbrachydactyly. She has not spoken about the deformity to confirm the speculation.
  7. Who is Rosalind Eleazar's husband? She is married to film producer and actor Gabriele Lo Giudice, whom she met at LAMDA.
  8. Does Rosalind Eleazar have children? The actress has no publicly known children.
  9. What is Rosalind Eleazar’s height? She stands at approximately 5 feet 3 inches (162 centimetres) tall.

Rosalind Eleazar’s fingers are believed to show signs of symbrachydactyly, a natural deformity she has never publicly discussed. She has built a remarkable career spanning over a decade, with several acting credits to her name. Alongside her professional growth, she shares her life with her husband, Gabriele Lo Giudice.

Legit.ng recently published Laurel Coppock’s biography. She is an American actress who has starred in numerous films and TV series, including Stupid, Love, Workaholics, Modern Family, and Crazy. The actress is also known as the Toyota spokesperson or Toyota Jan due to her appearances in Toyota commercials.

Laurel Coppock's acting journey began in 2007, and she has so far appeared in about 23 films and TV series. The American actress is married to Bobby Mort, and they share two children. Read her full biography to find out lesser-known facts about her career and personal life.

