Bradley Martyn’s age, height, ethnicity, parents, net worth

Bradley Martyn is an American bodybuilder, fitness coach, entrepreneur, YouTuber and social media influencer. He came into the limelight for uploading fitness routines, nutrition advice and lifestyle content on his self-titled YouTube channel.

Bradley posing for a photo in front of a blue car (L) and in a grey vest sitted (R). Photo: @bradleymartyn on Instagram (modified by author)

Bradley Martyn has a remarkable background in fitness and nutrition. He began going to the gym at age 15, and in January 2006, he started his online fitness program, BMFIT. Read Bradley Martyn's bio to know more about him.

Profile summary

Full name Bradley Martyn Gender Male Date of birth 22 May 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Francisco Bay Area, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 245 Weight in kilograms 111 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Michael G. Martyn Mother Diane Martyn Siblings 1 Relationship status Single University Skyline College, California State University Profession Fitness coach, bodybuilder, entrepreneur, YouTube star Net worth $2 million YouTube Life of Bradley Martyn, REAL RAW TALK Instagram @bradleymartyn X (Twitter) @BradleyMartyn TikTok @bradleymartyn Facebook @BradleyMartyn Twitch @bradleymartyn

What is Bradley Martyn's age?

The American YouTuber is 34 years old as of 2023. He was born on 22 May 1989 in San Francisco Bay Area, California, United States. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Bradley Martyn's parents are Michael and Diane Martyn. His dad took his own life when Bradley was six years old. He has a brother called Andrew, who lived and travelled in a van for 6 years.

Educational background

Bradley Martyn graduated from Archbishop Riordan High School in 2007. After completing his secondary education, he attended California State University–Sacramento in 2007. He later joined Skyline College for a one-year course. In 2011, he graduated from California State University, Fullerton, with a bachelor's degree in Business Management.

How did Bradley Martyn get famous?

Bradley is a famous YouTuber, bodybuilder and fitness coach. He started his career as a bodybuilder. He participated in several competitions. For instance, the YouTuber competed in the 2011 NPC Southern California Championships and emerged as number 1.

He also participated in NPC USA Championships in the same year and became second. In addition, he participated in the 2013 NPC USA Championships and finished 8th.

The YouTube star began his career as a fitness coach in January 2006 with an online fitness program, BMFIT. In 2017, he became the CEO of his supplement company, Origin Supplements. The company has been in existence since September 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California, USA.

In September 2019, he founded Regenics, where he is a branding director. He is also the CEO of his gym, Zoo Culture, which he launched in May 2017 and is based in Woodland Hills, California, USA. He also founded Rawgear in May 2015, selling sweatpants, T-shirts, hoodies and more.

He is also a social media personality, boasting a massive following on different platforms. He created his YouTube channel in August 2014, sharing workout routines, diet plans, vlogs, nutrition advice and motivational videos. The channel has over 3 million subscribers as of this writing. He has also created five other YouTube channels.

Bradley is a podcaster. He created his podcast, Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, in September 2017 and posts videos every Tuesday. Additionally, he has another podcast, Mommy And Daddy Talk, where he is a cohost with Sara Saffari. The two mainly share life updates, personal conversations and tackling controversies they're involved in.

Aside from YouTube, he is active on Instagram and TikTok, where he boasts 4.5 million and 3.3 million followers, respectively, at the time of writing. He is also on X (Twitter) with over 364 thousand followers. His Facebook page has over 3 million followers, and his Twitch account has 121 thousand followers as of this writing.

Bradley is also a bit of an actor. He has been featured in a few shows playing a bodyguard, and he starred in Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (parts 1 and 2).

What is Bradley Martyn's net worth?

According to Wealthy Gorilla, he has an alleged net worth of $2 million. He primarily earns income from social media endeavours, brand endorsements and his businesses.

Who is Bradley Martyn's wife?

The fitness coach is yet to get married as of 2023. Additionally, he is not in a relationship. His fans have long suspected him of being in a relationship with fellow YouTuber Sara Saffari. However, he clarified the situation by saying they are just friends and creating content together. In addition, he mentioned in an interview that he is yet to have a wife and kids.

Bradley Martyn's height and weight

The content creator is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 245 pounds or 111 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Bradley Martyn? He is 34 years old as of 2023. When is Bradley Martyn's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 22 May. Who is Bradley Martyn's dad? His late dad was Michael G. Martyn. Who is Bradley Martyn's mom? His mother is Diane Martyn. Who is Bradley Martyn's brother? He has a brother called Andrew Martyn. What is Bradley Martyn's ethnicity? The YouTube star is white. Who is Bradley Martyn's daughter? The fitness coach is yet to have children. How tall is Bradley Martyn? He stands at 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall.

Bradley Martyn's age is 34 years old as of 2023. He is a famous fitness coach, bodybuilder, entrepreneur and YouTuber. He has amassed a significant following across his social media platforms. Bradley owns a gym called Zoo Culture.

