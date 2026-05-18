Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after his team lost the final match of the season

Adrian Benedyczak’s first-half goal was enough for Kasimpasa to claim a 1-0 victory and avoid relegation

Lions’ forward Victor Osimhen missed the match as he was suspended due to a yellow card accumulation

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk spoke about his team’s season after losing the final match against Kasimpasa, having already become champions.

Victor Osimhen-inspired 4-2 win over Antalyaspor helped Galatasaray win their fourth consecutive Turkish Super League title on match day 33.

Galatasaray lost to Kasimpasa in Victor Osimhen's absence. Photo by Alberto Gandolfo.

Source: Getty Images

The match day 34 game was a mere formality, and Adrian Benedyczak's first-half goal helped Kasimpasa win and avoid relegation on the final day.

Osimhen missed the match as he was suspended due to a yellow card accumulation, having received a booking during the win over Antalyaspor.

Buruk reacts after Galatasaray's loss

Head coach Okan Buruk shared his thoughts after the loss to Kasimpasa, admitting that their long schedule this season affected his players.

Galatasaray played 12 Champions League matches, 34 league matches, 2 Super Cup matches, and 5 Turkish Cup games during the 2025/26 season.

“We had a very long match schedule. So we came out of a very intense schedule. Winning the championship, going into the final week as champions, was important for us,” he told GS TV.

He reiterated that his players were worn out because of the schedule, and he excused some Turkish players because they would soon link up with the national team, and Osimhen because he was suspended.

“Today, we had players who had been through a very long period of match schedule and were worn out. The Turkish National Team's training camp will also start very soon,” he added.

“We didn't include some of our players in the squad because we thought they wouldn't be physically and mentally ready. I said the same thing about Lucas Torreira before the match. Apart from that, Osimhen had a yellow card suspension.”

Buruk reiterated his commitment to Galatasaray, which he has been a part of since he was 11, and eyes winning the 27th league title for the club next season.

“After winning this year, our goal became the 27th championship. We want to break the record of five consecutive championships. We are only focused on that,” he told TRT Spor.

Okan Buruk during Galatasaray's title celebrations. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

“I am a son of Galatasaray, raised in the youth academy, a part of great successes, and I have seen 11 championships in total, 7 as a player and 4 as a coach.

“I entered through this door when I was 11 years old. Being here is very important to me. I am living my dream. I want to live this dream for as long as I can.”

Buruk speaks after title win

Legit.ng previously reported what Okan Buruk said after leading Galatasaray to a fourth consecutive Turkish Super League title on matchday 33.

Galatasaray defeated Antalyaspor 4-2 to claim the title with one match to spare, and Buruk immediately set a target of winning it again next season.

Source: Legit.ng