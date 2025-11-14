What disease does Sam Elliott have? Here's everything he's said about his health

What disease does Sam Elliott have? He has not disclosed any specific illness, despite widespread online rumours. Concerns about his health first arose in 2017 after he played an elderly man diagnosed with cancer in the TV film The Hero.

Sam during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (L) and the voice actor at the "Landman" Season 2 Los Angeles Screening (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison, Gilbert (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Sam Elliott has not revealed having any serious health condition, and there is no verified information to support rumours of cancer or any degenerative disease.

Sam's deep voice is entirely natural — it isn't the result of any illness.

is — it isn't the result of any illness. The actor has only mentioned some general health challenges and a few surgeries before filming 1883 in 2021.

and a before filming in 2021. As of November 2025, the actor continues to work in the entertainment industry, most recently lending his voice to The Gettysburg Address.

Profile summary

Full name Samuel Pack Elliott Gender Male Date of birth 9 August 1944 Age 81 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Sacramento, California, United States Current residence Malibu, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Grey and white Eye colour Brown Father Henry Nelson Elliott Mother Glynn Mamie Sparks Marital status Married Wife Katharine Rose Children 1 High School David Douglas High School University Clark College Profession Film, stage, and voice actor, producer, screenwriter

What disease does Sam Elliott have?

Sam Elliott's health has been the subject of widespread curiosity, largely fueled by online speculation. Rumours have suggested he might be facing a serious medical condition, including cancer, Parkinson’s disease, or a voice-related degenerative disorder.

The truth behind Sam Elliott's health viral rumours

Although speculation about Sam's health has circulated online, there is no confirmed information suggesting he is suffering from any serious medical condition. The American actor has not disclosed any illness, and reputable sources have not verified any of the claims.

Top 5 facts about Sam Elliott. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

The only time Elliott has spoken publicly about his health was in a 2023 interview, as reported by the Associated Press, while discussing his work on 1883. He mentioned that he had experienced some physical challenges before filming:

And I had gone through some health issues and surgeries just before we started. It was tough for me to get going.

Causes behind the Sam Elliott illness rumours explained

The assumption that the voice actor, Sam, might be battling an illness is primarily the result of misinterpretation and online speculation. Here are the key reasons these rumours have circulated.

Convincing on-screen roles

A significant factor behind this belief comes from his on-screen roles. In the 2017 film The Hero, Elliott played Lee Hayden, a character who has been diagnosed with cancer. His performance was so convincing that some viewers began to speculate that the storyline reflected his real life.

Sam Elliott onstage at the 2019 National Memorial Day Concert. Photo: Paul Morigi

Distinctive voice

His deep, rugged voice has contributed to the rumours. While this vocal quality is simply part of who he is, shaped by genetics and decades of acting, some have mistakenly linked it to possible respiratory or throat issues.

Age-related changes

As Elliott has grown older, regular changes associated with ageing have sometimes been misread as signs of declining health, especially since he remains in the public eye.

Natural posture

Sam Elliott's slight head tilt, noticeable in some red-carpet photos and interviews, has sparked speculation. Some observers have taken this to mean he might be dealing with chronic pain or a neurological condition. In Elliott's case, the tilt is simply part of his natural posture.

Actor Sam Elliott attends the 19th Annual AFI Awards. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Occasional limp

Elliott's occasional slight limp, seen in various public appearances, has also drawn attention and encouraged assumptions about joint pain or mobility concerns. Yet, he has never linked it to any health problem, and no reliable reports suggest that it is caused by a medical condition.

A look inside Sam Elliott's background

Sam Elliott was born on 9 August 1944 in Sacramento, California, but grew up in Portland, Oregon, after his family relocated there during his early childhood. He is the son of Henry Nelson Elliott and Glynn Mamie. Sam has a sister named Glenda.

Sam's father worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, while his mother was a high school teacher who later became a physical training instructor. His father passed away at the age of 54.

Elliott attended David Douglas High School in Portland, graduating in 1962. He then enrolled at the University of Oregon to study English and psychology, but left before completing his degree. Later, he joined Clark College in Vancouver, Washington, where he graduated in 1965.

Sam Elliott's career highlights

Actor Sam Elliott attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective with Sam Elliott. Photo: Vincent Sandoval

Elliott developed an interest in acting at the age of nine. After graduating from Clark College, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in film. He made his screen debut in 1967 with a small role in The Way West

Sam's breakthrough came in 1976 when he starred as Rick Carlson in Lifeguard. Over the years, he has won several accolades, including Critics' Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Golden Boot Awards.

In addition to his on-screen work, Elliott earned widespread recognition for his distinctive voice, leading to numerous narration and voice-over projects in film and television. According to his IMDb profile, some of his key TV and film roles include:

Year Film/TV shows Role 2021–2022 1883 Shea Brennan 2021 MacGruber Perry 2016–2020 The Ranch Beau Bennett 2016 Grace and Frankie Phil 2015 Justified Avery Markham 2012 The Company You Keep Mac Mcleod 2007 Ghost Rider Caretaker 2003 Hulk Ross 1998 The Big Lebowski The Stranger 1993 Tombstone Virgil Earp 1989 Road House Wade Garrett 1983–1984 The Yellow Rose Chance McKenzie 1978 The Legacy Pete Danner 1970–1971 Mission: Impossible Doug Robert

Is Sam Elliott married?

Sam Elliott is married to the former American actress Katharine Ross. The two first met while working on Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in 1969, but they didn't begin dating until they reunited on The Legacy in 1978. They married in 1984 and welcomed their daughter, Cleo Rose Elliott, that same year.

Sam has long been supported by his wife. He thanked her during his SAG Awards acceptance speech in 2023, saying:

Thank you to my wife, my beautiful Katharine. My partner through thick and thin and the mother of our beautiful daughter.

Katharine Ross and Sam Elliott attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

FAQs

Who is Sam Elliott? He is an American actor, voice actor, screenwriter, and producer. Does Sam Elliott believe in God? Elliott reportedly believes in God, having revealed in a 2007 Sactown Magazine interview that he was baptised at the Pioneer Congregational Church. Why does Sam Elliott tilt his head? Elliott's head tilt is a regular part of his posture and is not indicative of any underlying illness. Why is Sam Elliott's voice so deep? Sam's naturally deep, gravelly voice is believed to be a result of his genetics and years of acting. Is Sam Elliott still with his wife? Elliott is still with his wife, Katharine Ross. They have been married since 1984. Is Sam Elliott a vegetarian? There is no reliable evidence that Sam Elliott is a vegetarian. Is Sam Elliott still alive? The American producer is still alive. How tall is Sam Elliott? He is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall.

Sam Elliott has no publicly confirmed illness. He has mentioned only minor health issues and surgeries prior to filming 1883, with no indication of any serious or ongoing conditions. Sam remains active in film and television, most recently lending his voice to The Gettysburg Address.

