William Osula sparked reactions after celebrating his Newcastle goal with a Michael Jackson-inspired dance

Manchester United legend Roy Keane criticised the Nigeria-eligible striker’s celebration live on television

Osula continued his impressive scoring run as Newcastle kept their European hopes alive

Nigeria-eligible striker William Osula has come under criticism from football fans and Manchester United legend Roy Keane after his dramatic Michael Jackson-inspired celebration during Newcastle United’s Premier League clash against West Ham United on Sunday, May 17.

The 22-year-old forward was one of the standout performers as Newcastle United defeated West Ham United 3-1 guy poolto keep their hopes of securing European football alive heading into the final weekend of the season.

William Osula dancing after scoring for Newcastle against West Ham. Photo: Serena Taylor

Source: Getty Images

However, despite his impressive display and goalscoring heroics, much of the conversation after the match centred around Osula’s theatrical celebration, which quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Osula steals spotlight with Michael Jackson celebration

After finding the back of the net during the crucial encounter, Osula stunned supporters when he pulled out a white glove before performing a choreographed dance inspired by late pop legend Michael Jackson.

The Newcastle striker copied Jackson’s famous leg-kick dance move moments after celebrating with his teammates, with home fans inside St James’ Park appearing entertained by the spectacle.

Video clips of the celebration rapidly spread online, with many supporters surprised that the striker had prepared the routine in advance, including the iconic white glove associated with the music superstar.

While some fans applauded the creativity and confidence of the young striker, others felt the celebration was excessive considering the significance of the match and Newcastle’s position in the league table.

Roy Keane blasts Osula’s antics

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane did not hide his feelings when analysing the celebration during halftime coverage for Sky Sports.

Speaking after the game, Keane admitted the dance move itself was entertaining but insisted there was a proper time and place for such displays.

“I mean it’s not a bad little move, don’t get me wrong,” Keane said while watching the replay.

However, the outspoken pundit quickly followed up with a sharp criticism.

“He can move, the kid, but time and a place. He can do that in a nightclub tonight in Newcastle.”

His comments immediately sparked widespread reactions online, with several fans agreeing with the Irishman’s assessment.

Fans react to Osula’s celebration online

The incident triggered massive debate across X and TikTok, where supporters questioned how the striker managed to bring a white glove onto the pitch for the celebration.

One user, @KristenDavine, wrote:

“Where did he get the glove thou”

Another fan, @mustaphamusa_, added:

“Where are day getting this stuff from”

Some supporters criticised modern football celebrations, with @Ocunited7 writing:

“What is this Premier League turning into another thing”

Others believed the dance crossed the line, especially during such an important period of the season.

@svmqxj posted:

“shameless….absolutely shameless individual”

Meanwhile, @IvXv praised Roy Keane’s reaction to the moment.

“By far one of the most ridiculous things I’ve seen all season. Roy Keanes reaction was priceless”

Still, some Newcastle fans enjoyed the entertainment value of the celebration and defended the youngster for expressing himself after another strong performance.

Osula continues impressive Newcastle form

Away from the controversy surrounding his celebration, Osula’s recent form has been one of the positives for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

According to Opta, the Danish-Nigerian forward scored twice against West Ham to become Newcastle’s youngest player to net a Premier League brace since Kenedy achieved the feat in 2018.

William Osula celebrating for Newcastle. Photo by Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

At 22 years and 286 days old, Osula continues to establish himself as one of the club’s emerging attacking stars.

The striker has now scored six goals in his last eight Premier League appearances after previously managing only two goals across 50 top-flight matches combined for Newcastle and Sheffield United.

His recent goalscoring form has helped Newcastle remain in contention for European qualification heading into the final round of league fixtures.

Newcastle face a difficult away trip against Fulham in their final match of the campaign, while rivals around them continue battling for European spots.

Nigeria monitoring Osula ahead of international decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NFF has begun discussions with Osula as part of its ongoing efforts to attract and secure the commitment of talented dual-national players for the Super Eagles setup.

The striker, who was born in Denmark to a Nigerian father, remains eligible to represent either Nigeria or Denmark at senior international level, as he is yet to make his competitive debut for the Danish national team.

Source: Legit.ng