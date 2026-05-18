WhatsApp has introduced a new feature, which has left many users excited, as it enhances user privacy

New chat themes and automatic greetings for groups have also been added, aiming to improve user experience and engagement

Additionally, Meta launched Incognito Chat for private AI conversations, ensuring messages are not stored

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp is taking user privacy to a new level with a fresh disappearing message feature that allows chats to vanish after they are read, rather than after a fixed period from when they were sent.

The new feature, currently rolling out to beta testers on both iOS and Android, gives users more control over how long their conversations remain visible.

WhatsApp introduces a raft of new features to messaging and channels, among others. Credit: WABetaInfo

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It is part of a wider set of updates that also includes new chat themes, redesigned chat bubbles, group greeting messages, improved channel management, and stronger privacy options through Meta AI.

Messages that disappear after reading

Traditionally, disappearing messages on WhatsApp vanish after a set time, such as 24 hours, seven days, or 90 days.

However, the new “After Reading” timer changes that experience significantly.

With this update, users can now choose to make messages disappear only after the recipient opens and reads them. This means the countdown begins after the message is seen, not immediately after it is sent, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

Available timer options include five minutes, one hour, and 12 hours after reading. Once that selected time expires, WhatsApp automatically removes the message from the chat.

If the recipient never opens the message, WhatsApp will still delete it after 24 hours, ensuring the content does not remain indefinitely.

This feature adds stronger privacy protection for sensitive conversations, especially when users want temporary communication without leaving a lasting digital trail.

New chat themes coming to WhatsApp web

WhatsApp is also improving the visual experience of chats by developing new themes for its web version.

Initially, the platform planned to introduce 49 chat themes, but it has now reduced the number to 39, focusing more on quality and design improvements rather than quantity.

Eight of these themes will include unique wallpapers that differ from the standard default background, giving conversations a more colourful and vibrant appearance.

This update aims to make the desktop chatting experience feel more personalised and visually engaging.

WhatsApp Business gets a fresh look

For users of WhatsApp Business, the iOS beta version now includes a redesigned app icon.

The refreshed icon follows the same modern design style recently introduced for the main WhatsApp Messenger app. While currently limited to beta testers using TestFlight, the feature is expected to roll out publicly on the App Store soon.

Group chats to welcome new members automatically

Another upcoming feature will allow group administrators to set automatic greeting messages for new members.

This optional tool will help newcomers understand the purpose of a group immediately after joining and create a more welcoming community environment.

Admins will be able to configure these greetings from the group chat info section, making group communication more organised and engaging.

Meta launches incognito chat for private AI conversations

Mark Zuckerberg also announced Incognito Chat for Meta AI, a new privacy-focused way to interact with artificial intelligence.

According to Meta, conversations in Incognito Chat are not stored, and all messages are protected using Private Processing technology.

The company says this makes Meta AI the first AI system designed to offer fully private conversations with stronger confidential computing protections verified by independent third parties.

Faster reactions, better channels, redesigned chat bubbles

WhatsApp is also testing three quick emoji reactions for status updates. These include Heart-Eyes, Tears of Joy, and Surprise Face, making it easier for users to respond instantly without typing a reply.

Channel admins are also gaining the ability to reply directly to their own updates, helping improve communication clarity for followers.

In addition, users will soon be able to manage and delete media files from followed channels by filtering content such as images, videos, and documents. This will help free up storage space more efficiently.

On iOS, WhatsApp is redesigning chat bubbles with softer corners and a more modern appearance. Shared media will also appear without traditional bubble borders, creating a cleaner and more seamless chat layout.

A bigger push for privacy and user experience

These updates show WhatsApp’s continued focus on balancing privacy, design, and convenience.

From messages that disappear after reading to AI conversations with no saved history, the platform is clearly pushing toward more private digital communication while also making chats more interactive and visually appealing.

New WhatsApp's disappearing messages excite users, but it's only available in a few countries. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For millions of users worldwide, the message is simple: read it, react to it, and it may be gone forever.

WhatsApp ends support for older Android phones

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp will stop working on older Android smartphones starting September 8, 2026, as the platform raises its minimum system requirements.

The update means devices running anything older than Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) will no longer be supported.

Users who remain on Android 5.0 or 5.1 will lose access to messaging, calls, and updates once the cutoff date arrives.

Source: Legit.ng