Violent school attacks in Oyo state lead to abduction of educators and students, sparking urgent pleas for help

Principal and teacher share harrowing accounts of the attacks, appealing for immediate government intervention

Security forces ramp up operations to rescue abducted victims, with suspects believed to be trapped in local forest

Disturbing videos have surfaced online showing a school principal and a teacher abducted during a violent attack on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo state, pleading for urgent intervention from authorities to secure their release.

The victims were reportedly seized when armed men stormed multiple schools in the area on Friday, including Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota, Community Grammar School in Esiele, and LA Primary School in Ogbomoso.

Viral Video Shows Abducted School Principal, Teacher Begging FG, Makinde To Secure Their Release

Source: UGC

Deadly school raids leave casualties and mass abduction

The Oyo state Police Command confirmed that two people were killed during the coordinated attacks, while at least 45 pupils and teachers were taken away by the assailants.

State Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, disclosed that security agencies believe the kidnappers may have been cornered within a section of the Old Oyo National Park as rescue efforts continue, The Cable reported.

Principal recounts moment of attack from captivity

In one of the viral clips, the principal of Community High School, Esiele, identified as Alamu F.O., described how the attackers invaded the school around 9:30am and whisked away staff and students.

Speaking from what appeared to be a forest hideout, she made a desperate appeal for intervention from government authorities and other stakeholders.

“We have been here since Friday. I’m making this video to ask for help from everyone, starting from the federal government, Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, Christian Association of Nigeria, and all well-meaning Nigerians,” she said.

She further pleaded:

“Come to our help and settle this thing peacefully so that our lives will not be lost.”

Teacher also begs authorities to intervene

In another trending video, a woman who identified herself as Temitope, a worker at First Baptist Church, Yawota, was seen carrying a child on her back while speaking in tears.

She recounted how the attackers invaded the school and abducted pupils and teachers, urging swift action from both federal and state authorities.

“Please help us. We need help. Tinubu, please help us. Our governor, Seyi Makinde, please help us. The children are here crying. Please help us so that we won’t waste our lives,” she said.

Security operations intensify as rescue efforts continue

Security agencies are reportedly intensifying efforts to locate and rescue the abducted victims, with indications that the attackers may be trapped within a forested area linked to the Old Oyo National Park.

Authorities have assured that operations are ongoing to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped students and teachers.

Boko Haram raids school in Borno

Previously, Legit.ng reported that suspected Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly attacked a primary and junior secondary school in Mussa village, located in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, abducting an unspecified number of pupils.

Residents said the gunmen stormed the community in large numbers on motorcycles during the early hours of Friday, May 15, shortly after security operatives on patrol reportedly left the area.

Source: Legit.ng