Who is Claressa Shields' husband? Inside her romantic life

Who is Claressa Shields' husband? As of 2025, Claressa Shields is not married, but she is in a relationship with rapper Papoose. Shields and Papoose have been together since late 2024, and their relationship became public following Remy Ma's announcement of their split. The couple has openly shared their future plans, including having a baby together in 2026.

Claressa Shields in Flint, Michigan (L). Claressa Shields and Papoose in Beverly Hills, California (R). Photo: Scott Legato, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Papoose is still legally married to Remy Ma , though the couple is estranged, and Papoose filed for divorce in May 2025 .

to fitness trainer . Shields and Tony were together from mid-2020 until late 2024, with Richardson even helping train Shields before they broke up.

Profile summary

Full name Claressa Maria Shields Gender Female Date of birth 17 March 1995 Age (2025) 30 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Flint, Michigan, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 164 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Clarence “Bo” Shields Mother Marcella Adams Siblings Artis Mack, Briana Shields, Dusable Lewis Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Papoose Education Flint Northwestern High School Profession Professional boxer, MMA competitor Instagram @claressashields X (Twitter) @Claressashields Facebook @claressa.shields.7

Who is Claressa Shields' husband?

The American professional boxer and former mixed martial artist is unmarried. She has never been married, although she was once engaged; however, the relationship did not culminate in marriage.

Inside Claressa Shields' romantic life

She is currently dating rapper Papoose, whose real name is Shamele Mackie. However, Papoose is still legally married to his estranged wife, Remy Ma, and their divorce is pending. Before Papoose, Claressa Shields was previously engaged to fitness trainer Tony Richardson.

Papoose

Papoose and Claressa Shields at The Roxy Cinema on November 25, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Claressa Shields and Papoose met in 2024 at a Shakur Stevenson boxing match, where he introduced himself as a fan of her career. At that time, Papoose and Remy Ma were already separated. In December 2024, Remy Ma publicly exposed the relationship by leaking text messages between Papoose and Shields, accusing them of an affair on social media.

In the ensuing back-and-forth, Papoose and Shields confirmed their relationship, and Papoose accused Remy Ma of her own infidelity, stating they had been separated for some time. Papoose officially filed for divorce from Remy Ma in May 2025.

In an interview on The Breakfast Club, Shields publicly confirmed her relationship with Papoose, describing their bond as secure and based on truthfulness, saying:

Because we are together all the time. We talk about so many different things… kids and family and stuff like that, but that still has to get taken care of. I’m with him every day, and when I’m not with him, we’re on the phone every day, and we’re talking, and we’re FaceTiming, and we love each other.

She added:

When somebody is just truthful with you from the beginning, there is no secrets. It’s just, hey, ‘this is what it is, and do you accept or do you not accept?

Claressa Shields and Papoose at CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on 4 October 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Claressa also spoke on how serious their connection is, even going back to the chaotic moment when Remy exposed their relationship online:

We fell asleep on the phone for three, four months of us first getting together… we talked from sun up to sundown....So you don’t think that one day you’re going to wake up to that [chaos], so that’s what threw me off.

Are Claressa Shields and rapper Papoose engaged?

The popular rapper and Claressa Shields are not engaged, despite recent rumours. Social media posts fuelled engagement rumours after a video of Shields flashed a ring, but she clarified it had nothing to do with Papoose. Shields took to The Shade Room's comments section to set the record straight. As per HotNewHipHop, she confirmed:

My last relationship I was engaged! Papoose hasn’t proposed YET!

Claressa Shields and Papoose at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on 7 September 2025 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

In a July 2025 interview on The Pivot Podcast, Shields announced that she and Papoose were already planning to have a baby in 2026, saying:

I’m gonna have a baby next year. We already had it planned out. I’m gonna have a baby next year.....And then after I go through my stuff, then I’ll come back and fight and fight some more, and then probably have another one and then do the same thing again,

She added:

I don’t want to wait till I’m, you know, 40, 43, whatever, after my career, to have my kids. I want to be able to run at the park with my kids and stuff like that. I don't want to be too old.

Tony Richardson

Claressa Shields and Tony Richardson at Joique Bell charity Weekend in June 2021. Photo: @tony.rich.54379 (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Claressa Shields and Tony Richardson were in a relationship for over three years. They began officially dating on 24 July 2020, after meeting at Richardson's gym. Richardson is a certified fitness trainer and owner of At Fitness Gym

He provided workouts for Shields, and the two would sometimes train together. In a 2022 interview with Fansided, the professional wrestler opened up about her relationship with Tony, stating:

He does give me workouts, and he knows the body pretty well. And gives me workouts and stuff, so we can kind of like, mingle there, but it’s really like, we try to keep it separate, but it kind of just go together.

Claressa Shields and Tony Richardson were engaged for a period, but eventually called off the engagement in late 2024 or early 2025. Following their separation, Shields reportedly repossessed a truck she had given him.

FAQs

Where is Claressa Shields from? She was born and raised in Flint, Michigan, United States. What is Claressa Shields' age? The boxer is 30 years old as of 2025. She was born on 17 March 1995. Is Claressa Shields married? Claressa Shields is not married as of now. Who is Claressa Shields in a relationship with? The famous athlete is publicly in a relationship with rapper Papoose. Are Claressa and Papoose still together? Claressa and Papoose are still together and have been dating since late 2024. Who is Claressa Shields' ex-fiancé? Her ex-fiance is Tony Richardson, a fitness trainer and gym owner. Does Claressa Shields have a kid? Claressa Shields does not have any children as of 2025, though she has spoken about having a child in the future.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

