The average retail price of household kerosene rose by 5.65% in March 2026, new data shows

Kebbi, Sokoto, and Niger recorded the highest kerosene prices, while Bayelsa, Kwara, and Yobe posted the lowest

The North-West zone recorded the highest average kerosene prices, while the South-East had the lowest

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average retail price paid by consumers for Household Kerosene (HHK) stood at N2,430.38 per litre in March 2026.

This represents a 5.65% increase compared with N2,300.46 recorded in February 2026. On a year-on-year basis, the average retail price rose by 15.00% from N2,113.34 recorded in March 2025.

The average price of a gallon of kerosene increased sharply to N10,936.71 Photo: NBS

Source: Facebook

The NBS disclosed the figures in its March 2026 Household Kerosene Price Watch report released on Thursday, May 7.

Top states with the highest kerosene prices

Kebbi: N3,433.99

Sokoto: N3,415.06

Niger: N3,087.40

Top states with the lowest kerosene prices

Bayelsa: N1,346.52

Kwara: N1,840.30

Yobe: N1,897.02

Zonal analysis

The bureau noted that on a zonal basis, the North-West recorded the highest average retail price per litre of household kerosene at N2,788.53, followed by the North-East at N2,546.72.

The South-East recorded the lowest average price at N2,123.84.

Kerosene gallon prices rise

The NBS also disclosed that the average retail price paid by consumers for a gallon of household kerosene stood at N10,936.71 in March 2026.

This represents a 5.65% increase compared with N10,352.09 recorded in February 2026. On a year-on-year basis, the price increased by 38.03% from N7,923.61 recorded in March 2025.

States with the highest kerosene gallon prices

Kebbi: N15,452.94

Sokoto: N15,367.77

Niger: N13,893.28

States with the lowest kerosene gallon prices

Bayelsa: N6,059.36

Kwara: N8,281.33

Yobe: N8,536.58

Bayelsa recorded the cheapest kerosene prices Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Zonal analysis for gallon prices

Analysis by zone showed that the North-West recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of household kerosene at N12,548.37, followed by the North-East at N11,460.25.

The South-East recorded the lowest average price at N9,557.29.

NNPC filling stations slash petrol pump price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Petrol prices at filling stations operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) in Lagos have been adjusted downward again.

The changes came just three days after the Dangote Refinery had reduced its petrol gantry price by N85 to N1,200 per litre from N1,285.

While the state-owned oil firm’s filling stations in Abuja reduced their prices to N1,295 per litre from N1,361, this means that NNPCL retail outlets cut petrol prices by N71 per litre in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng