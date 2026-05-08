What to know about Tyrese Gibson daughters Shayla and Soraya today

Tyrese Gibson's daughters, Shayla and Soraya, are his greatest joy and, at times, his most public challenge. The Fast & Furious star has never shied away from sharing the highs and lows of fatherhood, navigating high-profile custody battles while documenting his personal growth.

Tyrese, Shayla Gibson, and a lady at the "Morbius" Fan Special Screening (L). The actor's daughter, Soraya, smiling (R). Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, @tyrese on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Tyrese has two daughters from his two ex-wives , Norma Mitchell and Samantha Lee .

, and . His firstborn, Shayla Somer, was born on 11 July 2007 and is now a college student in Atlanta.

was born on and is now a in Atlanta. The youngest Soraya Lee was born on 1 October 2018 to his second wife, Samantha.

was born on to his second wife, Samantha. Despite legal disputes with former partners, Tyrese remains actively involved and vocal in both of his daughters’ lives.

All about Tyrese Gibson's daughters

Tyrese Gibson's path as a father began in 2007. Since then, his bond with his children has been a staple of his social media presence.

Tyrese performs onstage at Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Tank vs.Tyrese at Apple Music Studios on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

The R&B singer often describes his daughters as his "reasons" for everything, especially during the more turbulent moments of his career. As Tyrese once shared on his Instagram page:

As a father, it is a responsibility to create the standards in our kids’ lives. I am more than I appear to be, I am more than just a man. I….AM….FATHER!!

Shayla Somer Gibson

Shayla Somer Gibson is Tyrese's first child, born on 11 July 2007. She is his only child with his first wife, Norma Mitchell.

Shayla is 17 years old as of May 2026 and has joined college. In early 2026, Tyrese shared a major milestone of his eldest daughter heading off to college in Atlanta.

Shayla embracing her father Tyrese Gibson in a private jet. Photo: @tyrese on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

For a long time, Shayla was at the heart of a difficult legal dispute. In 2017, she was the subject of a temporary restraining order following allegations of physical abuse.

However, the investigation was dropped, and Tyrese was awarded 50/50 joint custody. According to E! News, Tyrese called the decision a win for her daughter:

Today is not a win for me, it is a win for our daughter, Shayla... she gets to spend equal time with both of her parents in a happy and healthy environment.

Today, Shayla is a poised young woman frequently seen on red carpets with the American actor. Her move to university marks a fresh chapter, away from the legal headlines of her childhood.

Soraya Lee Gibson

Soraya Lee Gibson is the younger sister, born on 1 October 2018. She is the daughter of Tyrese and his second wife, Samantha Lee.

Tyrese Gibson smiling carries Soraya on his shoulders on her birthday, while his former wife Samantha poses beside them. Photo: @tyrese on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Soraya is 7 years old as of May 2026. Her arrival was celebrated as a "new angel" for the Gibson family. Shortly after her birth, Tyrese shared his excitement on Instagram:

We know our daughter came here to change things... Soraya, we are going to love you and protect you till the end of this earth.

In October 2023, the actor wished his daughter a happy birthday on Instagram. The actor posted:

Happy birthday to my beloved sweet princess Soraya Gibson! You're a big big big o’l FIVE YEARS OLD today!!!!!!! Omg!!!!

Although Tyrese and Samantha divorced in 2020, they have worked to co-parent Soraya. In late 2025, Tyrese made headlines again by fighting to keep Soraya in Atlanta so she could remain close to her big sister, Shayla. Despite the legal back-and-forth, Tyrese often shares clips of dates with his daughter, showcasing Soraya's bright personality and their close-knit bond.

FAQs

Who is Tyrese Gibson? He is an American actor, multi-platinum R&B singer, and author best known for his roles in Fast & Furious and Transformers. What is Tyrese Gibson known for? Tyrese is known for his roles as Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious franchise and Epps in the Transformers series. How many kids does Tyrese Gibson have? He has two daughters, Shayla and Soraya Gibson. What happened to Tyrese Gibson's daughter, Shayla? Shayla was at the centre of a public custody battle, but Tyrese successfully secured joint custody. She later chose to live with her father and is now in college. How old is Tyrese's daughter Shayla? Shayla is 17 years old as of 2026. She was born on 11 July 2007. Who is Tyrese Gibson's baby mama? The American author has two "baby mamas": his first wife, Norma Mitchell, mother of Shayla, and his second wife, Samantha Lee, mother of Soraya. What are Tyrese Gibson's daughters' ages? As of May 2026, Shayla is 17, and Soraya is 7.

Tyrese Gibson's daughters, Shayla and Soraya, remain the focal point of the American actor and singer's life. While Shayla tackles the challenges of university and Soraya enjoys her primary school years, Tyrese remains a dedicated father.

Legit.ng published an article about Dave Chappelle's kids. American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle and his wife, Elaine, have three children: Sulayman, Ibrahim, and Sanaa. Although the kids frequently feature in his comedy, they have largely remained private.

Dave Chappelle has kept his children private. However, his daughter Sanaa starred alongside him in the movie A Star Is Born (2018) at age 9. Discover more about Dave Chappelle's kids here.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng