BBNaija star Ilebaye's father has opened up on what allegedly transpired between him and his daughter following a troubling incident

The reality star shared how he supported her to ensure she emerged victorious as a housemate in the Big Brother Naija house

He also opened up on seeking financial assistance from her, only to see a clip of her making money rain at a colleague's wedding

More details about the saga involving Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Ilebaye Odiniya and her father, Hon. Emmanuel Godson Odiniya, have emerged on social media.

In an audio that was shared by a journalist, Jeremiah Promise Enemona Ocheme, on Sunday, May 10, 2026, Ilebaye's father, who is said to be currently hospitalised in Abuja, shared his account of the situation involving his daughter.

BBN Ilebaye’s father finally shares his side of the story after troubling incident. Credit: ilebayee

Source: Instagram

Odiniya claimed he used influence to secure public support for his daughter, which saw her emerge victorious in the Big Brother Naija All Stars season.

According to Ilebaye's father, after she won, he wanted her to publicly appreciate the people, especially members of the Kogi community, who supported her during her BBNaija journey, but she declined.

"I saw a lot of things going wrong with her when it comes to the issue of appreciating what they did for you when you were in big brother. I use my influence seriously to make people of Kogi state and all over to vote massively for my daughter, even governors of some state and my colleagues donated money which was used in buying the IUC," he said.

Odinaya, who said Ilebaye has always been one of the most loved among his children, alleged that she has repeatedly disrespected and insulted him, claiming that there were instances where she physically attacked him.

The BBNaija star's father, who claimed that she once advised him to divorce her mother, alleged that Ilebaye introduced her younger brother to substance abuse, which allegedly contributed to disciplinary issues at school.

BBNaija reality star Ilebaye claims he asked her to borrow him money for medical check-up. Credit: ilebaye.

Source: Instagram

Speaking up on what led to their recent saga, Ilebaye's father claimed he requested she borrow him money for a medical check-up in Dubai, which she allegedly turned down, only for him to see her spraying money at her colleague's wedding ceremony.

"The most recent one that I was not happy was when I was supposed to go for medical check up in Dubai. I told my daughter, I’m lacking resources, please borrow me certain amount of money, the money I’m expecting hasn’t come. My daughter told me, she doesn’t have money. A week to that week, come and see how my daughter was spraying bundles of money in a wedding of one of her colleagues whom they call Cross," he said.

"That is not the problem, I will be happy if my daughter has to support her colleagues, but what about your father? If you help your father, is anything wrong?” he added.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Phyna shared an update about Ilebaye's father's release from police custody, sparking reactions online.

The audio of Ilebaye's father opening up about what allegedly transpired between him and his daughter is below:

Reactions as Ilebaye's father speaks

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions. Read the comments below:

kaliap_ commented:

"Even if all he said is true that doesn’t give him the right to beat her like that."

Princechina4u said:

"They no born my wife well to hit me talk more of my daughter. Make dem go settle."

SammySteve_ commented:

"What kind of entitled old man is this? No self respect whatsoever."

zimachoppers commented:

"Oga that doesn't give you the right to beat her up like that jare.....ka ni pe you trained her well, she won't be disrespecting the way you said..up bringing matters alot..smh."

Ilebaye sprays dollars on Mercy Eke

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ilebaye and Mercy Eke made waves over a video of them at a nightclub.

Ilebaye’s outpouring of love for Mercy caught the attention of many netizens.

In the clip, Ilebaye was seen raining $100 bills on Mercy as her BBNaija colleague danced.

Source: Legit.ng