A Nigerian lady got many people talking as she boldly said she didn’t want to get married to anyone in her lifetime

She mentioned two deep reasons for her decision, as she explained why marriage didn't look enticing to her in any way

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts, sparking mixed reactions from some who didn't agree with her

A Nigerian lady took to her TikTok page to declare that she didn't want to get married.

She also gave two deep reasons for her decision, sparking reactions from many who saw her viral video.

A Nigerian lady says she doesn't want to get married and mentions 2 deep reasons. Photo: @osasazeta

Source: TikTok

Identified as @osasazeta on TikTok, the lady said she didn't want to get married because nothing about marriage enticed her.

She noted that she wanted to focus on her purpose in life rather than get married.

Her words:

"I do not want to get married. There's nothing enticing about marriage to me. The men of this generation do not know the first thing about partnership."

She went to share why she was more concerned about her purpose rather than having a husband.

The video was captioned:

"I don't want to get married. The desire to leave a mark on this world is far greater than the desire to be somebody’s wife."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's decision to not get married

Stella said:

"Can we have a community of women with this same goal? So we can watch out for each other, share business ideas, financial advice, share opportunities etc it would be nice."

Chef_dalin said:

"I want two kids with a man I can co parents with . But I don’t want marriage. Just my kids, my business, my carrier , a comfortable life and lot of money."

emmanuel_idoko said:

"If I don't want something I won't come online to announce it."

Olise said:

"Tomorrow now, y'all would be shocked to see her wedding invitation 😁. If you like, belive anything you see or hear on social media. Just say you haven't met the one yet and stop discouraging people. Marriage is a beautiful thing. Waking up with your partner beside you, looking at him knowing fully well he is your forever, is a wonderful thing."

misspcrochets said:

"its people like u that enter n start rushing to come out cuz u think this is all there is to marriage.. what about all the work that comes with it especially as a woman? ur life is no longer yours worst when kids enter the picture.. if u see two girls of the same age u can easily spot which is married cuz of visible stress."

A Nigerian lady got people talking as she boldly said she didn’t want to get married. Photo: @osasazeta

Source: Facebook

In related stories, a lady showed what her husband did to a pot of jollof rice, while another lady showed the egusi her husband cooked.

Wife seeks refund of N50k from husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man said his wife spent N50k on something needed at home and asked him for a refund.

He questioned her for requesting a refund and shared the response she gave to him, which he agreed to.

Source: Legit.ng