A young lady has celebrated completing her English education studies at Ignatius Ajuru University of Educaion

She graduated alongside her man, who was once her class rep, and shared how their love story blossomed in class

Their story triggered reactions on X, as many people congratulated the graduate on their academic feat despite their relationship

A Nigerian lady named Grace signed out of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Educaion with flying colours, alongside her man

Celebrating their academic feat on TikTok, an excited Grace shared her excitement as they both graduated with a second class upper, otherwise known as 2:1.

A university couple celebrate as they graduate from same department. Photo: @_timiandgrace

Source: TikTok

University couple bag second-class upper degrees

Identified as @_timiandgrace on TikTok, the couple wrote:

"We’re incredibly grateful to God for how far we’ve come. It’s not by power or might, we were favoured. We both graduated with Second Class Upper degrees.

"From coursemates to couple. This achievement feels surreal, we’re still overwhelmed. Feel free to say Congratulations to us."

In another post, Grace added:

"We were just coursemstes.. he was the course rep and I was a student- Same department. We later became friends, then went on to make it official with her parents.

"We made it through my love. The study, the resilience, the courage, the love 🤭 all worth it. From coursemates to couple 🎉❤️ I’m glad we made it babe."

They added in the comments:

"Thank you to all of you who has followed our journey. We love you too."

See their TikTok post below:

Reactions as university couple bag degree

Their story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the couple on their academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Treasure💞 said:

"wow amazing congratulations to you both."

E♥️M❤️E♥️R❤️A♥️L❤️D said:

"congratulations my beautiful course mates."

Favour Kinika said:

"congratulations to you dear."

rachy💕 bliss💖 said:

"congratulations to you both."

OMONIGHO GOLD said:

"Congratulations my people ❤️can’t wait to celebrate with you."

Oma said:

"Congratulations my babbyyy."

First~Lady said:

"congratulations my babies."

Wealth said:

"Congratulations to you both."

Two coursemates who became a couple celebrate as they bag their degrees. Photo: @_timiandgrace

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng