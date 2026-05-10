A law firm has filed a formal petition to the APC national headquarters on behalf of concerned party members in Oyo State

The solicitors argued that Senator Sharafadeen Alli became ineligible for elective office following his elevation to a beaded crown-wearing Oba

Counsel warned the party leadership that nominating a disqualified candidate would likely lead to a legal defeat at the Election Petition Tribunal

Lawyers representing a faction of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State have petitioned the party national headquarters over the governorship ambitions of Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli.

The legal team warns that the lawmaker faces a significant eligibility hurdle for the 2027 general elections.

Legal-Learning Practitioners petitioned the APC over Senator Sharafadeen Alli’s 2027 eligibility. Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The law firm, Legal-Learning Practitioners, submitted the formal complaint to the APC Governorship Screening Committee on May 8, 2026.

The firm represents a group identified as "Concerned Youth and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Oyo State Chapter."

This petition centers on the Senator's recent elevation to a traditional stool within the Olubadan in Council. The solicitors argue that his new status as a traditional ruler fundamentally conflicts with his aspirations for elective office.

Senator Sharafadeen Alli's traditional title conflict

The solicitors note that Senator Alli was elevated to the rank of a beaded Crown-Wearing Oba following a circular from the Oyo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

The historic ceremony occurred at Mapo Hall on April 3, 2026. The legal practitioners argue that this promotion creates a direct conflict with his current political standing. They state that the Senator continues to occupy his public office without resigning from his legislative position.

The firm maintains that his elevation makes him "ineligible to contest for any elective office" under the current legal framework and asked the party leadership to "halt the trend."

Sharadeen Alli has been touted as the consensus candidate of the APC. Photo: X/SharafadeenAlli

Source: Facebook

The law firm asserts that the Senator should have vacated his seat in the Senate by virtue of this promotion. They believe the party leadership must address this issue before the nomination process concludes.

Oyo APC 2027 governorship election risks

The petitioners describe the possible nomination of the Senator as an "impending disaster" for the party. They caution the screening committee that the APC has remained outside the corridors of power in Oyo state for seven years.

The group believes that selecting a disqualified candidate would provide a "cheap spoil for the opposition at the Election Petition Tribunal." They view the nomination as a deliberate step into a trap set by political opponents.

Senior Counsel Oluwole Olatunde signed the letter and urged the party leadership to consider the negative effects of the Senator's nomination.

The firm insists that the party must halt the current trend to protect its chances at the polls.

This correspondence was also copied to the National Secretary and the National Legal Adviser of the APC. The lawyers want the party to act immediately to prevent a legal defeat in the future.

Oyo APC vice chair curses those endorsing Sharafadeen Alli

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be heading into crisis ahead of its governorship primaries, as the former vice-chairman of the party in the state, Isiaka Alimi, was seen cursing anyone said to have endorsed Senator Sharafadeen Alli.

Senator Alli was endorsed by Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the Olubadan of Ibadan, who is a former governor of the state. Also, the senator claimed that he had been endorsed by President Bola Tinubu to be the APC's flagbearer of the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng