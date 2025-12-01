A look at Jey Uso’s wife and what their life looks like beyond WWE

She gets me ready for this, every single week, and she has for the past 10 years

Jey Uso's wife is Takecia Travis, his high school sweetheart, whom he married in 2015 after dating for over a decade. The couple shares two sons and maintains a private family life away from the spotlight of Jey's professional wrestling career.

Bio of Jey Uso’s wife, Takecia Travis

Takecia Travis is the wife of WWE star Joshua Samuel Fatu, better known by the ring name Jey Uso. Travis is originally from Pensacola, Florida, United States of America. She generally keeps her personal life private, with limited details available about her online.

Jey Uso and Takecia’s journey from high school to marriage

Jey Uso and Takecia met in the early 2000s at Escambia High School in Pensacola, Florida, where Jey played football. They became close during their school years, starting as friends, before their bond grew into a high school romance.

The couple stayed together after graduation and moved to Alabama, while Jey attended the University of Alabama to continue his football career. They got married on January 8, 2015, after dating for over a decade.

Following their wedding, they moved several times due to Jey Uso's career, living in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia before settling in the San Francisco area.

Today, Takecia is a stay-at-home mother and actively supports Jey’s demanding WWE career. Jey has often publicly expressed his appreciation for her unwavering support.

Who are Jey Uso's children?

Jey Uso and his wife, Takecia Travis, have two sons named Jaciyah and Jeyce. They also have three French Bulldogs named Pongo, Mumble and Jax. In a 2014 interview with Phillyburb, Uso spoke about balancing his demanding career with his wife and two sons, saying:

It’s hard, especially for my older son because he understands I’m leaving. But when I get time home, it’s great. I’ll sleep, then we’ll go out for sushi, then see a movie. I’m not gonna lie, I’ll fall asleep during the movie, but we have a great time.

Jey Uso has often shared how his kids inspire him and show interest in wrestling. During a recent appearance on Nightcap, Uso revealed that his youngest son had asked about becoming a wrestler, stating:

My little one out there, he’s like, ‘Dad, how old do I have to be to wrestle?’ ’18. Five more years, me and you are gonna be like Dom and Rey Mysterio.’ … He’s so into it. … If he wanted to, I would let him. … He’s got to be all in.

The WWE star has also shared the importance of family in his life. On an episode of Busted Open Radio, Jey spoke about the lessons he wants to pass on to his children, he said:

I want to teach that to my kids – family first over everything. … It really is family first. … Take care of your family.

FAQs

Who is Jey Uso? He is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE, and a prominent member of the legendary Anoaʻi wrestling dynasty, which includes Roman Reigns, The Rock and The Usos. Is Jey Uso married? Jey Uso has been married to his wife, Takecia Travis, since 2015. Where is Takecia Travis from? Takecia Travis is originally from Pensacola, Florida. What does Takecia Travis do for a living? Takecia Travis is a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. Where did Takecia Travis and Jey Uso first meet? Takecia Travis and Jey Uso first met at Escambia High School in Pensacola, Florida. Are Jay Uso and his wife still together? As of late 2025, Jey Uso and his wife, Takecia Travis, are still together. The couple have been together for over two decades. Does Jey Uso have kids? The American professional wrestler and his wife, Takecia Travis, have two sons named Jaciyah and Jeyce. Where does Takecia Travis? Takecia currently resides in San Francisco area, California, United States with her husband and kids.

Takecia Travis is best known as Jey Uso's wife and for keeping a low public profile while supporting her husband and family. She is from Pensacola, Florida, where she met Jey when they were both students at Escambia High School. The two later married on 8 January 2015, and now live in the San Francisco, California area with their two sons, Jaciyah and Jeyce.

