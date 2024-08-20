Who is Rose Lavelle's partner? Is the soccer player married or dating?

Rose Lavelle is a professional soccer player from the United States of America. She is known for playing as a midfielder for NJ/NY Gotham FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the United States Women's National Team (USWNT). Rose Lavelle's partner has become a popular online topic, as fans eagerly seek information about her love life and details about the Gotham FC star’s partner.

Rose Lavelle celebrates during the match between New Zealand Football Ferns and United States (L). The soccer player poses with a ball (R). Photo: Hannah Peters, Sarah Stier (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rose Lavelle has received numerous accolades throughout her career. Some of her awards include the bronze ball at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, NWSL Best XI and Second XI selections, and being named the best XI of the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship.

Profile summary

Full name Rosemary Kathleen Lavelle Gender Female Date of birth 14 May 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Current residence Washington, D.C., USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Unknown Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Marty Lavelle Mother Janet Lavelle Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Mount Notre Dame High School College University of Wisconsin-Madison Profession Professional Soccer Player Instagram @lavellerose

Who is Rose Lavelle’s partner?

Rose Lavelle is allegedly single as of 2024. The professional soccer player prefers keeping her personal life away from the limelight and has never publicly revealed her boyfriend.

Rose Lavelle and Max Fried’s rumoured relationship

While Rose Lavelle is currently single, there were rumours about her having a brief romantic involvement with Max Dorian Fried. Max is an American professional baseball pitcher for the Atlanta Braves of Major League Baseball (MLB).

The dating rumours started when Rose attended the 2019 ESPY Awards with Fried. Paparazzi photographed them together, leading to speculation about their relationship. However, neither Lavelle nor Fried has confirmed the dating speculations.

Is Rose Lavelle straight?

Many fans have been suspecting that the American professional soccer player might be a lesbian. This is specifically linked to her chemistry with her teammate, Emily Sonnett.

During a Seattle Reign FC interview, Emily Sonnett and her teammate were asked about their friendship, which fans have noticed has excellent chemistry and a positive vibe. Sonnett explained that their relationship is like comic relief, making her feel comfortable and signalling that they are just friends.

I mean, if anything, obviously I know how to, how we have our fun friendship, um, on the national team. I think it's contagious. I think it's like a comic relief for some people. I think it makes it very comfortable socially, and then maybe everyone kind of comes together, making friends and having this, like, joking environment, um. But yeah, I mean, for me, this makes me feel very comfortable, obviously, and I think we're probably two of the highest people, might ask, you know, on the team.

Responding to the same, Rose added:

I think, like, when you have good relationships with people off the field, it makes, um, the on-the-field product, like, that much better too. And I think, not even just with Sonic, but I think we have such an amazing group of people. The vibes are always so good, and, um, I think I've never been on a team like this that it's just like…it's fun. I think it makes the journey that much better when you're enjoying who you're doing it with.

Emily Sonnett and Rose Lavelle mug for the camera during a training session at PayPal Park on 8 July 2023 in San Jose, California. Photo: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF

Source: Getty Images

With the insights shared, it is safe to say that Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett are friends and do not have a thing going on between them.

What is Rose Lavelle doing now?

As of 2024, Rose continues to play professional soccer. She is a crucial player for OL Reign in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and remains an integral part of the USWNT. On 4 January 2024, Lavelle signed a three-year deal with NJ/NY Gotham FC.

FAQs

Who is Rose Lavelle’s boyfriend? The American professional soccer is presumably single as of 2024. Is Rose Lavelle married? Rose has never been married before, as she seems to focus on her professional soccer career. Are Rose Lavelle and Max Fried dating? Rose Lavelle and Max Fried are not dating. While there were rumours about a possible romantic involvement between them after they attended the 2019 ESPY Awards together, neither has confirmed a relationship. Is Rose Lavelle gay? No, Rose Lavelle is straight. What is Rose Lavelle's age? Rose Lavelle is 29 years old as of August 2024. She was born on 14 May 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. Did Rose Lavelle play soccer in college? She played soccer in college for the University of Wisconsin-Madison. What is Rose Lavelle's height? The Gotham FC’s star is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

If you were wondering who Rose Lavelle's partner is, she is single and has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationships. However, she was rumoured to have a thing with the American professional baseball pitcher Max Fried, speculations neither has confirmed.

