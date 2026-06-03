NATEP marks one year with significant achievements in Nigeria's services export sector

Federal Executive Council approves National Coordination Mechanism for seamless services export growth

Nigeria joins WEF's Global Accelerators Network to enhance skilled talent development initiatives

The National Talent Export Programme (NATEP) has marked one year since its strategic relaunch, recording major policy achievements, institutional reforms, and international partnerships aimed at positioning Nigeria as a leading player in the global services export economy.

Over the past 12 months, the programme has strengthened its role as a catalyst for workforce development and export-led growth, while laying the foundation for Nigeria to compete more effectively in high-value digital and knowledge-based industries.

Luqman Edu, Stephen Jennings; Jumoke Oduwole; NATEP, Teju Abisoye; Co-Founder, Itana, Iyin Aboyeji; and CEO, Alaro Yomi Ademola Credit: NAPTEP

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FEC approves coordination framework for services exports

One of NATEP’s most significant milestones came in November 2025 when the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the establishment of the National Coordination Mechanism for Services Exports (NCMSE).

The framework was created to improve coordination among government agencies, align national policies with evolving global digital trade standards, and accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s services export sector.

Since its approval, the NCMSE has brought together previously fragmented programmes and institutions under a unified services export agenda.

Key organisations, including the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Outsource To Nigeria Initiative (OTNI), and the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, are now working more closely to strengthen talent development and enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness in global services markets.

Nigeria joins World Economic Forum accelerator network

Building on this momentum, NATEP launched the Nigeria Talent Accelerator Network (NTAN) in Lagos in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The initiative is co-chaired by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Federal Ministry of Education, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), and Flour Mills of Nigeria.

The launch formally integrates Nigeria into the WEF Global Accelerators Network, creating a platform that brings together government, private-sector leaders, and development partners to develop a unified national workforce strategy.

According to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Nigeria is strategically positioned to benefit from the growing global demand for skilled talent and knowledge-based services.

She noted that NATEP is helping to unlock the country’s human capital potential, strengthen international partnerships, and position Nigerian professionals at the centre of the next phase of global services trade.

Expanding international partnerships and financing models

NATEP also intensified international collaboration during the year.

Through the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Survey, the programme activated a country-partner mandate designed to ensure Nigeria’s labour market realities are reflected in global workforce assessments and benchmarking exercises.

At the same time, the programme began developing an innovative financing framework to support talent development and export-oriented growth.

The proposed model combines public-sector investment with outcomes-based private capital to create sustainable funding for workforce development initiatives.

In partnership with the Nigeria Outsourcing Association and stakeholders within the Global Business Services sector, NATEP also supported efforts to align Nigeria’s outsourcing industry with international best practices.

Policy reforms and digital export opportunities

On the domestic front, progress has continued with the development of Nigeria’s National Outsourcing Policy.

In March 2026, a zero draft of the policy was submitted to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment for inter-ministerial review.

Meanwhile, NATEP’s Technical Working Groups, focused on demand, supply, and enabling environment, have established implementation plans, leadership structures, and talent development pathways to support workforce readiness and export competitiveness.

The Enabling Environment Technical Working Group has also adopted WTO/GATS taxonomy standards and identified five priority digital export sectors: Software and SaaS, Data and Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Fintech, and Business Process Outsourcing/IT-Enabled Services.

Focus shifts to large-scale implementation

Speaking on the programme’s progress, NATEP National Coordinator, Teju Abisoye, said the initiative remains committed to positioning Nigeria as a premier global talent hub through policy reforms, strategic partnerships, and workforce development.

As NATEP enters its second year, its focus will shift toward large-scale implementation, including operationalising a private sector-backed financing framework, advancing the National Outsourcing Policy through the approval process, and leveraging NTAN to create export-linked jobs and attract investment into Nigeria’s growing services export sector.

President Bola Tinubu's government accelerates youth development with the NAPTEP launch. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

With these foundations now in place, NATEP is seeking to transform Nigeria’s vast talent pool into a major driver of economic growth, employment, and global competitiveness.

FG-Backed 3MTT unveils 3,000 jobs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government-backed 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme has opened applications for its Talent Registry, giving thousands of Nigerians a fresh opportunity to secure well-paying technology jobs with monthly salaries starting from ₦150,000.

The initiative, launched in partnership with Skill Ladders and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is expected to provide access to more than 3,000 tech job opportunities across different digital skill areas.

Organisers say the programme is aimed at solving one of the biggest challenges facing young Nigerians in the tech ecosystem, moving from training to actual employment.

Source: Legit.ng