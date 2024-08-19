Umaga's son Zilla Fatu: Why did he leave WWE, and where is he now?

Isayah Fatu, popularly known by his stage name, Zilla Fatu, is a professional wrestler from the United States of America. He is widely known as Umaga's son. His father was an American professional wrestler famous for his time with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) under the ring name Umaga. Umaga died on 4 December 2009. His son, Zilla, is set to carry on his legacy in professional wrestling.

Zilla Fatu, Umaga's son, came into the spotlight as the youngest son of the late professional wrestler. Zilla made his professional wrestling debut in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling on 15 July 2023. As of 2024, he has not signed to any promotion but has been competing particularly for Game Changer Wrestling. He is also the current HOG crown Jewel champion.

Zilla Fatu’s biography

The celebrity child was born Isayah in Houston, Texas, United States, where he resides. He is an American national of Samoan heritage. Zilla Fatu’s parents are Edward Smith Fatu and L.T. Fatu.

His father was a professional wrestler and a member of the renowned Anoa'i family, which includes stars like The Rock and Roman Reigns. Fatu gained fame in WWE for his portrayal of Umaga, a fierce Samoan warrior character known for his unstoppable persona and finishing move, the "Samoan Spike." Before this, he also wrestled as Jamal with All Japan Pro Wrestling in the mid-2000s.

Fatu passed away on 4 December 2009 from a heart attack. Zilla grew up alongside three siblings, and he is the youngest.

What is Zilla Fatu's age?

The American athlete is 24 years old as of 2024. He was born on 9 September 1999. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, began training to become a professional wrestler in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. He made his wrestling debut on 15 July 2023, winning his first match against Johnny Lyons. He left the promotion three months later, with Booker citing irreconcilable differences. They later reconciled, and Zilla returned to working for ROW.

During an interview with Apples & Grapes, Zilla talked about his departure from Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. He said;

It's all love. It's all respect. I still want to see Booker T and his school thrive. For me, it was just my vision was different. Me and Book, we already had a conversation and some things can't work. My vision and his vision, what he had lined up, it just didn't connect. We parted ways, respectfully, we're still on good terms. It's not like, 'I don't want to see you win no more.' It's all love. I have to go this way, he has to go this way.

After leaving Reality of Wrestling, Zilla began working in various indie organisations. Later, in 2024, he started working in the hardcore wrestling organization GCW and formed a tag team with his cousin Jacob Fatu. The pair teamed up four times in winning efforts in GCW in 2024 before Jacob Fatu was snapped up and signed by WWE.

After Jacob Fatu signed with WWE, Zillah Fatu returned to singles, teamed with Nick Gage, defeated Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera, and veteran John Wayne Murdoch.

In July 2024, the American wrestler made his first championship appearance on HOG, defeating Carlos Ramirez to become the new HOG Crown Jewel Champion. Since his departure, Zilla has been making waves in Game Changer Wrestling.

Why is Zilla Fatu not in WWE?

Zilla Fatu may be WWE-bound one day, but as of 2024, he has not signed to any promotion; instead, he has been competing mostly for Game Changer Wrestling. In a 2024 YouTube interview with Joey Franchize, Zillaconfirmed that he was not interested in AEW and was only open to joining WWE. He said:

My family got a long history with WWE. So, at the same time, I don't want to be the first Fatu or Anoa'i to go to AEW. I don't want to break that cycle. But it just gotta make sense because everybody's journey is different. My journey's different. My story's way different from Solo's, from The Usos', from Roman and Jacob. So my story, I got a whole 'nother chapter. I'm sitting on a whole 'nother side of the table.

What happened to Zilla Fatu?

At the age of 15, Zilla was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. He spent 6 years in Texas State Penitentiary before being released in March 2022.

FAQs

Zilla Fatu is a professional wrestler from the United States of America. He is well-known for being Umaga’s son. His father was an American professional wrestler, best known for his time with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) under the ring name Umaga. Zilla made his professional wrestling debut on 15 July and has since been wrestling for Game Changer Wrestling.

