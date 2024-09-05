D'Andre Swift’s dad and mom: Meet Darren and Ayanna Swift

D'Andre Tiyon Swift is an NFL player who plays in the running back position for the Chicago Bears. The footballer has taken the top spot as the best second running back in fantasy football for the 2024/25 season. As his fame takes on a new dimension, aspects of his personal life are getting increased interest from fans, including details of D'Andre Swift’s dad and mom.

D'Andre Swift’s dad and mom pose with him on a football field (L). D'Andre runs onto the field before a match (R). Photo: @swiftfit215, Ryan Kang (modified by author)

Source: UGC

D'Andre Swift is a running back who has played in the big leagues for about five years. He entered the NFL in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft when the Detroit Lions picked him third. With his football career ever in the limelight, fans wonder about his personal life, especially his parents.

D'Andre Swift’s dad and mom

The American footballer was born on 14 January 1999 to Darren and Ayanna Swift in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Darren Swift

Darren Swift poses in a black suit with clear glasses (L). His son, D'Andre Swift, poses on the 'Run the Playlist' live red carpet. Photo: @swiftfit215, Jeff Schear/Verizon (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Darren Swift is a former . He was a pivotal figure in his son's career and also coached him on the church football team, the St Joseph’s Prep team, and the youth football community.

This was, however, not always the case. At the age of six, D'Andre had begun showing a liking to the running back position, something Darren was not comfortable with. In an interview with , he expressed his initial reservations about his son playing in the running back position, saying:

I was like, ‘Dude, no, you are little.' It was a constant battle. Any excuse I could have given him not to. That is what I did.

Despite his worries, he finally relented, allowing the young D'Andre to play in the running back position on the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church football team. In the first match, Darren and his wife, Ayanna, passionately sprinted after their son on the sidelines just before his first touchdown. The former gridiron player expressed his pride in raising his son, saying:

Being a dad is one of the best things I could ask for. You get to love and nurture a child that is 50% you, and get to watch them take that love and knowledge that you instilled on them and apply it to their life. Watching him (D’Andre) grow up and being right by his side is one of the greatest joys.

Ayanna Holloway-Swift

D'Andre Swift poses in a black outfit (L). His mother, Ayanna Swift, poses in a black dress (R). Photo: @dreswift_, @swiftfit215 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ayanna Holloway-Swift is a certified life coach. Like her husband, the mother of three has dedicated her professional life to helping uplift people. Her religious influence in her son's life has influenced his beliefs.

In an interview with CBS Philadelphia, she expressed her pride in her son's growth soon after he joined the Philadelphia Eagles. She said:

We pray before a game to give him good energy and to give God the glory. He is an Eagles! Wow! I actually shed tears before the game because it was surreal and kind of like a full circle.

She added:

I knew he was special in the first game I saw him play. He was six or seven years old, and he knew what to do with the ball.

Darren and Ayanna Swift's other kids

Darren and his wife, Ayana Swift, have two more children, Dominique and Angelique. Like his son, Darren often shares details of their achievements through social media.

1. Dominique Swift

Dominique is an artist whose work focuses on painting, poetry, and digital advertisement. The University of Pittsburgh alumna is known for various multimedia works, such as the film The Four World Ages and the Uli Awakened: In Her Name painting collection.

2. Angelique Swift

Angelique graduated from George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science. On 1 May 2024, her father, Darren, shared a congratulatory message announcing her acceptance to multiple institutions of higher learning.

Who is D'Andre Swift's grandfather?

Swift's maternal grandfather, Henry Holloway, played a vital role in his success as a football player. The running back was very close to his grandfather, doing everything together, including watching football together.

Holloway, who passed away when D'Andre was young, laid the foundation for his grandson's future. This connection inspired his career choice and drive in the popular sport. At the age of three, D'Andre made an announcement, promising to one day play in the box on Sundays, just like they saw on the television.

During his past games, the Bears' running back acknowledged Holloway by writing, 'RIP Pop-Pop' on his wrist tape. Speaking to The Ringer, D'Andre Swift's mother reminisced on their relationship. She said:

He was like the son he never had because I am an only child. If D’Andre ever had an issue, he called Pop-Pop. In his house, there was love and care. D’Andre tells me, 'He put me first. He cared about me.'

FAQs

Who is D'Andre Swift's father? His father is Darren Swift. Where did Darren Swift play football? Darren was an aspiring footballer who played for much of his youth. Details of his former teams remain unknown. Where did D'Andre Swift grow up? Swift was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the United States. Where did D'Andre Swift play college football? He studied and played for the University of Georgia. Where did D'Andre Swift go to high school? He went to St. Joseph's Preparatory School. What is D'Andre Swift's height and weight? He stands at five feet nine inches (175 centimetres). He weighs 215 pounds (98 kilograms).

D'Andre Swift’s dad, Darren, has played an active role in his son's success as an up-and-coming force in the gridiron. His impact as a father is strengthened by the support and meaningful contributions made by his wife and father-in-law. He has two daughters, Dominique and Angelique Swift.

Legit.ng has published an article on Ese Brume's parents and siblings. The track and field athlete represented Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Brume household has produced several athletes of international standards, with each of her siblings competing in international track and field events. Read on for details of the long jump athlete and her family members.

Source: Legit.ng