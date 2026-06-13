A fashion designer in Port Harcourt shared her excitement on social media after earning a doctorate degree

In a now-viral video posted on her official TikTok account, she proudly showed off her graduation gown

Congratulatory messages followed the video as social media users applauded her academic zeal and determination

A creative designer from Port Harcourt celebrated a major academic achievement through an online post.

She had just bagged her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree and she posted a clip that drew attention.

Fashion designer inspires viewers with newly bagged PhD degree. Photo credit: @mzchizzyvogue/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Fashion designer celebrates PhD degree

She expressed deep personal satisfaction about being able to persevere and fulfil her academic goals.

The proud scholar posted the clip using the TikTok name @mzchizzyvogue on her verified account on the platform.

Dressed in full graduation attire, she appeared before the camera and displayed the academic gown she had received.

The footage captured her excitement as she reflected on reaching the highest level of formal education.

She noted that the accomplishment filled her with immense personal pride after a long period of effort.

"PhD bagged and I can’t be more proud of myself," she said.

Fashion designer praised online for bagging PhD degree. Photo credit: @mzchizzyvogue/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as fashion designer bags PhD

The video moved quickly on TikTok and sparked many responses.

A large number of people commended her perseverance and recognised the discipline required to complete such studies while running a fashion business.

Others spoke about the inspiration her progress offered, noting how she managed both creative work and rigorous academic demands.

@Àkóní Olá said:

"About to start my Masters, PhD right after, I'm a beginner in fashion design too."

@Idaraobong Enobong said:

"When I told my mom that I'm choosing a PhD journey next year over a husband, she thinks I'm joking."

@GIRL LIKE UNIQUE said:

"Congratulations to you. I'm also proud of you for a mile stone reached."

@Idaraobong Enobong said:

"Now, this is what we call an achievement."

@Blessing Ikechukwu reacted:

"Wow this is beautiful and you are beautiful too. Congratulations to you."

@EVENT PLANNER IN LAGOS reacted:

"Mehn, this is a milestone. Super Proud of you sis. Congratulations sisssy!"

@YINGS added:

"Congratulations dear."

@erica said:

"Am about to start my PhD & am looking for a man in my country so I can do long distance, I don’t want stress ooo."

@Jan_elle asked:

"I am looking forward to do my phd but don’t know how to go about it can you help?"

@Njeri muthui said:

"Went back to have my pedagogy six months pregnant, I thank God He has given me strength upto this point, kusoma na boll is not for the weak aki."

@travelDr.C said:

"And nothing beats the feeling of getting notifications that people are citing your work in their own research."

@Alf said:

"You inspired me greatly. Nigerians are very diligent in their endeavours. I want to do nursing too,since I already have two PhD degrees. It is not too late to start something new."

See the post below:

Lady earns PhD at 27

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated the conclusion of her doctoral degree studies at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

She shared what helped her during her studies, revealing that she was just 27 years old as of the time she graduated.

Source: Legit.ng