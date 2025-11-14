What to know about Jonathan Lee Hemphill, and how Maria Taylor found her match

Jonathan Lee Hemphill is best known as the husband of Maria Taylor. His career spans entrepreneurship, art dealership, and tech. Lee became Taylor’s second husband after she parted ways with Rodney Blackstock.

Maria Taylor and her husband, Jonathan Lee Hemphill, share a beautiful moment — from cozy days outdoors to their stunning wedding celebration. Photo: @mariataylor on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Hemphill, educated in Britain , studied history and economics at the University of Oxford before becoming a businessman

, studied history and economics at the before becoming a businessman His professional ventures include co-founding the luxury art auction platform Paddle and founding the AI/creative agency Squared Circles .

and founding the AI/creative agency . He and Maria Taylor married in 2021 and welcomed their son, Roman Ryan Taylor Hemphill, on 24 December 2023.

Who is Jonathan Lee Hemphill?

Jonathan Lee Hemphill is best known as the husband of renowned American sports commentator Maria Taylor. Originally from the United Kingdom, Hemphill has managed to keep much of his personal life private, with limited information available about his parents, siblings, and early background.

Five facts about Jonathan Lee Hemphill. Photo: @mariataylor on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Currently based in the United States, Hemphill balances family life with his entrepreneurial pursuits. He is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Oxford, where he earned an undergraduate degree in history and economics.

What does Jonathan Hemphill do for a living?

Jonathan Lee Hemphill has established himself as a dynamic entrepreneur with ventures spanning technology and art. He is the co-founder and president of Paddle, an online auction marketplace that specialises in luxury goods and fine art. The platform connects art collectors, investors, and high-net-worth individuals.

Beyond Paddle, Hemphill is also the founder of Squared Circles, a cutting-edge, creative, and AI-driven agency that collaborates with some of the world’s leading consumer brands, including Nike, Adidas, and Spotify.

The agency focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence and creative storytelling to help brands engage modern audiences and drive cultural relevance.

Jonathan Lee Hemphill and Maria Taylor’s relationship

Maria Taylor and Jonathan Lee Hemphill, with their son, enjoy a fun day outdoors. Photo: @mariataylor on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jonathan Lee Hemphill and Maria Taylor are a married couple known for keeping their relationship largely out of the public eye. While the early stages of their romance remain private, the couple made headlines on 21 February 2021 when they officially tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Maria occasionally offers fans small glimpses of their life together through social media, though she prefers to keep most details about their relationship personal. Their bond grew even stronger with the arrival of their first child, a son named Roman Ryan Taylor Hemphill, born on 24 December 2023.

Who was Maria Taylor's first husband?

Before marrying Jonathan Lee Hemphill, Maria Taylor was previously married to Rodney Blackstock. The two reportedly met at a Charlotte Hornets basketball game in North Carolina in 2014 and began dating shortly after.

Their shared love for sports and mutual admiration quickly deepened their bond, leading to their engagement a few years later.

Maria Taylor and Rodney Blackstock embrace each other during their wedding photoshoot. Photo: @marriedbiography on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Maria Taylor and Rodney Blackstock tied the knot in May 2019 in a private ceremony at the oceanfront Hilton Sandestin in Destin, Florida. However, their marriage was short-lived, as the couple reportedly went their separate ways after a few years.

FAQs

Where is Jonathan Lee Hemphill from? He is originally from the United Kingdom, but currently lives in the United States with his wife, Maria Taylor, and their child. What is Jonathan Lee Hemphill’s job? He is an entrepreneur known as the co-founder and president of Paddle and Squared Circles, a creative and AI-driven agency working with brands like Nike and Spotify. When did Jonathan Lee Hemphill and Maria Taylor get married? The couple exchanged marriage vows on 21 February 2021 in a private ceremony. Do Jonathan Lee Hemphill and Maria Taylor have a child? They have a son named Roman Ryan Taylor Hemphill, born on 24 December 2023. How long have Jonathan Lee Hemphill and Maria Taylor been together? It is unknown when their relationship exactly started, but they have been married for approximately four years since February 2021. Is Jonathan Lee Hemphill Maria Taylor’s first husband? Maria Taylor’s first husband was Rodney Blackstock, a basketball player she married in May 2019 and divorced a few years later. What happened between Maria Taylor and Rodney Blackstock? They married in May 2019 and later divorced, with neither commenting on it.

Jonathan Lee Hemphill is an entrepreneur whose work connects innovation, art, and technology. He rose to public attention in 2021 after marrying renowned American sports broadcaster Maria Taylor. Despite his wife’s fame, Hemphill prefers to maintain a low profile, focusing on his business ventures and family life.

Legit.ng recently published Jennifer Ens’ biography, highlighting her rise as a talented Canadian actress. She has gained recognition for her impressive performances in Ransom Canyon and Chapelwaite, captivating audiences with her screen presence.

Jennifer Ens launched her Hollywood career in 2021, portraying Honor Boone in ten episodes of the horror series Chapelwaite. Despite her growing fame, the actress remains focused on her career and is currently neither married nor in a relationship.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng