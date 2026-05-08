The Pentagon has started releasing newly declassified UFO files, giving the public a chance to examine unexplained aerial phenomena for themselves

The first batch includes 162 documents, ranging from FBI interviews to NASA space mission transcripts, with sightings such as mysterious lights and unusual formations

Officials say more files will follow, but experts caution that many of these reports may be misinterpreted without knowledge of advanced military technology

The Pentagon has begun releasing newly declassified files on UFOs, officially referred to as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

The move is part of a wider transparency effort led by the White House, the director of national intelligence, the Energy Department, NASA and the FBI.

Pentagon releases UFO files as public reviews unexplained aerial phenomena. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UFO files transparency effort

In a post on X on Friday, the Pentagon said that while past administrations sought to discredit or discourage public interest, President Donald Trump “is focused on providing maximum transparency to the public, who can ultimately make up their own minds about the information contained in these files.” Additional documents will be released on a rolling basis.

According to AP, the newly unveiled website hosting the files has a retro design, featuring black-and-white military imagery and typewriter-style text. The first release includes 162 files, ranging from State Department cables to FBI documents and NASA transcripts from crewed space missions.

Key UFO sightings in the files

One FBI document details an interview with a drone pilot who, in September 2023, reported seeing a “linear object” with a light bright enough to “see bands within the light” in the sky.

“The object was visible for five to ten seconds and then the light went out and the object vanished,” according to the FBI interview.

Another file includes a NASA photograph from the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, showing three dots in a triangular formation. The Pentagon noted that “there is no consensus about the nature of the anomaly” but a preliminary analysis suggested it could be a “physical object.”

Political push for UFO disclosure

Trump, a Republican, has been teasing the announcement since February. He has previously released records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Congress ordered the Pentagon to begin releasing decades of UFO files in 2022 after military personnel shared encounters with unexplained aircraft. A small group of Republicans in Congress has pressed for further transparency, accusing the Pentagon of withholding documents.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna demanded 46 UAP videos identified by whistleblowers, saying on social media that they are expected in a later release. Rep. Tim Burchett thanked Trump for “keeping his word” on transparency, adding:

“I would like to remind people that transparency won’t all happen at once, it will take some time.”

Experts have urged caution, warning that UAP videos are often misinterpreted by those unfamiliar with advanced military technology. The Pentagon’s 2024 report revealed hundreds of new UAP incidents but found no evidence that the U.S. government had ever confirmed alien technology or recovered alien life.

Apollo 17 anomaly photo shows triangular formation in space mission records. Photo credit: Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump’s admin releases top US secret

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Justice Department released a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files following Attorney General Pam Bondi's review of classified documents in the case.

However, the highly anticipated client list was not included in the release.

Source: Legit.ng